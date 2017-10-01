₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Weeks ago, Nigerian actor, Adeniyi Johnson survived a ghastly car crash that left him so shook he could not share photos from the accident.
Johnson, who was once married to top actress, Toyin Abraham, instead, took to social media and with a photo of his new lover, Seyi Edun, and poured thanks to God for sparing his life from the wreckage..
Here are some shots of the car at the accident site ...
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by prince2much(m): 5:19pm
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by BreezyCB(m): 5:24pm
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by iamJ(m): 5:41pm
short men always lie
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by Hashimyussufamao(m): 5:54pm
dat dude fresh remembering the last he came 2ELT 4 BBF #meanwhile thank God he is still alive
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:13pm
is this not scene
see this woman wrapper... lol
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by Readonee35L(m): 7:46pm
Nigerian used muscle
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by akincay: 7:47pm
Hw woman go carry breast come out like this chaii my pistols no settle
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by judlice84: 7:47pm
Toyin Aimakhu oooo
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by sunbodan(f): 7:48pm
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by donblade85555(m): 7:49pm
Am sure he was driving carelessly, when they tell them to drive carefully they won't listen . they will na start blaming the Govt for bad roads....Anyway thank GOd he his alive
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by lekbel09: 7:49pm
God has really kept you from the noisome pestilence and the fowlers snare, jus keep praising his holy name
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by adeniyi55: 7:49pm
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by sureheaven(m): 7:49pm
This thing be like movie scene jare.
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by BruzMoney(m): 7:50pm
This must be a movie scene. Another stupid blogger on let loose
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by gurunlocker: 7:50pm
Readonee35L:Which one are you using?
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by enemyofprogress: 7:52pm
Toyin Aimakhu no gree leave this guy alone all because of his delicious prick and agile styles
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by dhamstar(m): 7:53pm
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by Lotel: 8:00pm
Abeg, someone should alert me when this movie comes out!!
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by oluwatymylehyn(m): 8:03pm
Thank God he survived the ghastly accident.
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by IBpaul(m): 8:31pm
Photo of his new lover??
Abi na dm gang??
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by NgcoboP: 8:32pm
Readonee35L:Go and edit before you ruin your reputation
|Re: Accident: Adeniyi Johnson's Wrecked Car Pictured by NgcoboP: 8:33pm
donblade85555:When you test your airbags with a Dagrin outcome this will be written on your poster
