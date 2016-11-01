₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by TunezMedia: 5:58pm
Nigerian gospel star, Benita Okojie who warmed her way into the heart of many at a tender age is heavily pregnant and has shared a shot of her growing bump on her social page.
Benita married her University sweetheart, Olawale Adeyina in November last year.
See shots of the stunning mum to be below...
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by oz4real83(m): 6:00pm
She don chop belleful!!! Congrats!
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by eezeribe(m): 6:05pm
The unknown gospel 'star' that got married...
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:15pm
Cute
She looks like Coco Ice
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:17pm
beautiful
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by akincay: 8:20pm
if person go born this kind pikin na run oooh [url=]https://onlineviewz.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/singer-keyshia-cole-shares-sexy-photos.html?m=1[/url]
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by martineverest(m): 8:21pm
dis lady has forgotten she's from ishan..........by d time her tribe ppl.......
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by kennygee(f): 8:21pm
She looks divine.
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Teewhy2: 8:21pm
Wishing her safe delivery. Na where old person dey way young person dey come meet am.
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by donblade85555(m): 8:21pm
I don't really know her but I can see that she is happy...she is also beautiful, her husband is really lucky....... Keep singing gospel music oh...nor sing dem small doctor kind of music because of money oh
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Papiikush: 8:21pm
eezeribe:
Why is your picture not showing on Frontpage instead. Wanna know why?
She is more recognized than anyone in your lineage...and that is a fact.
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by SAMBARRY: 8:22pm
Them don nack this one apako
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by castrol180(m): 8:22pm
Good for her...egg becomes cockerel!
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by MrWondah(m): 8:22pm
Benita don get belle shakara don end o
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Naziridamos: 8:22pm
Baby bump everywhere but thank God this one no go nude
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Franco2017(m): 8:22pm
Responsible model
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by tenny4christ(f): 8:22pm
my love for that her song on South South. congrats dear
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by paddyofboss(m): 8:22pm
What's her Hit song
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:23pm
eezeribe:
If you don't know her then things are as they should be.
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Leke001: 8:23pm
the girl turned into a woman so fast
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by delishpot: 8:23pm
MhizzAJ:
To me o She looks More like vanilla Ice
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by judlice84: 8:23pm
I am next
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by room089: 8:23pm
Journey mercies o!
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Soljaboi44(m): 8:23pm
bobo yen ti do obo arabinrin yii sha
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by kennyblaze007(m): 8:23pm
I am a bini boy and I can confidently say back in the days,we kids rocked benita music
And I had a crush on her,telling myself wen I make money,am definitely marrying her but here she is with anoda man and a baby
Am so happy for her though
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by david4079: 8:24pm
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by bayelsaowei: 8:24pm
The good thing is she got her baby bump honorably. ..kudos to her...
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by abbeyoye2001(m): 8:25pm
eezeribe:
How old are u?
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by sirugos(m): 8:25pm
eezeribe:indomie child
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Lawalemi(m): 8:26pm
Hmmmm. Just like yesterday
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Proffdada: 8:26pm
eezeribe:indomie pikin
do you even know when AIT started?
|Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by olusola200: 8:26pm
Diana don get bele
