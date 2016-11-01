₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,153 members, 3,858,831 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 08:37 PM

Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) (3911 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by TunezMedia: 5:58pm


Nigerian gospel star, Benita Okojie who warmed her way into the heart of many at a tender age is heavily pregnant and has shared a shot of her growing bump on her social page.

Benita married her University sweetheart, Olawale Adeyina in November last year.

See shots of the stunning mum to be below...

www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2017/10/benita-okojie-flaunts-huge-babybump-pics.html

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by oz4real83(m): 6:00pm
She don chop belleful!!! Congrats!

8 Likes

Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by eezeribe(m): 6:05pm
The unknown gospel 'star' that got married...

1 Like

Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:15pm
Cute
She looks like Coco Ice
Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:17pm
beautiful
Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by akincay: 8:20pm
if person go born this kind pikin na run oooh [url=]https://onlineviewz.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/singer-keyshia-cole-shares-sexy-photos.html?m=1[/url]

1 Like

Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by martineverest(m): 8:21pm
dis lady has forgotten she's from ishan..........by d time her tribe ppl.......

1 Like

Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by kennygee(f): 8:21pm
She looks divine.
Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Teewhy2: 8:21pm
Wishing her safe delivery. Na where old person dey way young person dey come meet am.

1 Like

Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by donblade85555(m): 8:21pm
I don't really know her but I can see that she is happy...she is also beautiful, her husband is really lucky....... Keep singing gospel music oh...nor sing dem small doctor kind of music because of money oh

anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit
www.laughkillme.com
Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Papiikush: 8:21pm
eezeribe:
The unknown gospel 'star' that got married...

Why is your picture not showing on Frontpage instead. Wanna know why?

She is more recognized than anyone in your lineage...and that is a fact.

8 Likes

Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by SAMBARRY: 8:22pm
Them don nack this one apako
Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by castrol180(m): 8:22pm
Good for her...egg becomes cockerel!

1 Like

Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by MrWondah(m): 8:22pm
Benita don get belle shakara don end o
Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Naziridamos: 8:22pm
Baby bump everywhere but thank God this one no go nude grin
Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Franco2017(m): 8:22pm
Responsible model
Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by tenny4christ(f): 8:22pm
my love for that her song on South South. congrats dear

2 Likes

Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by paddyofboss(m): 8:22pm
What's her Hit song
Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:23pm
eezeribe:
The unknown gospel 'star' that got married...

If you don't know her then things are as they should be.

1 Like

Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Leke001: 8:23pm
the girl turned into a woman so fast

1 Like

Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by delishpot: 8:23pm
MhizzAJ:
Cute
She looks like Coco Ice

To me o She looks More like vanilla Ice grin
Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by judlice84: 8:23pm
I am next

1 Like

Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by room089: 8:23pm
Journey mercies o!
Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Soljaboi44(m): 8:23pm
bobo yen ti do obo arabinrin yii sha undecided

Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by kennyblaze007(m): 8:23pm
I am a bini boy and I can confidently say back in the days,we kids rocked benita music

And I had a crush on her,telling myself wen I make money,am definitely marrying her but here she is with anoda man and a baby

Am so happy for her though

3 Likes

Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by david4079: 8:24pm
shocked
Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by bayelsaowei: 8:24pm
The good thing is she got her baby bump honorably. ..kudos to her...
Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by abbeyoye2001(m): 8:25pm
eezeribe:
The unknown gospel 'star' that got married...

How old are u?
Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by sirugos(m): 8:25pm
eezeribe:
The unknown gospel 'star' that got married...
indomie child
Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Lawalemi(m): 8:26pm
Hmmmm. Just like yesterday
Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by Proffdada: 8:26pm
eezeribe:
The unknown gospel 'star' that got married...
indomie pikin
do you even know when AIT started?
Re: Pregnant Benita Okojie Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Pics) by olusola200: 8:26pm
Diana don get bele

(0) (1) (Reply)

Pictures of MI's Album Listening Party / Soundcity Music Awards 2010 Red Carpet / Saucekid Is Getting Married Soon: Makes Annoucement On Twitter

Viewing this topic: omaolowo(m), igbeke, 009(m), debayun(m), obafemee80(m), mostob(m), yungest(m), Cyrealmusic(m), samdav925, joiful(f), tempex88(m), nuela100(f), iboboyswag(m), HST(m), funmike83(m), xoxo001(m), fesboixy94, Benuromi, GoodFaith, adebayogates(m), medeludo(m), Humility017(m), Emidbest(m), aaronson(m), Mzthowxeen(f), qubys(m), lukaino(m), Nwobosi, ECMAG, Mightyodi(m), oviejnr(m), JorgedeToledo, Iamkingyemi, kaybbs(f), edetcliff, Itsachair, DeeTus, BrutalJab, Bostin(m), bigplayerz(m), ddddon(m), scientistchioma(f), Ozeden1, Ozavize88(f), Josskute(m), shegunfunm(m), Sogen2(f), Beewhy01(m), KemaSS(m), adesua24(m), ffl07join14, Mecoy(m), ekesol, soul2, noeloge82(m), Questyjayblack(m), optm(m), sordique81(m), DivneFavour(m), martinifeanyi(m), Naturalobserver(m), asahnwaKC, Hantonia(f), sharon25(f), vacanci, Ekaka1(m), MisterKennedy(m), Hadeyeancah(m), Fabolousibk1(m), Aledze, elyonchee, summy4ever(m), Cuteboi98(m), Rinsola32(f), successking401(m), ednutey(f), elmerperry, harleybee(f), Akeelahtunez(m), Dhee2, Adaanna(f), kollydeb(m), elefind, tosinjay(m), slimkiss(m), dharmie2014(m), spyroet(m), chimaobinelson(m), Profvic107(m), tensazangetsu20(m), Loneley, nikenry(f), mudility(m), 3kay945(m), Ibrocalculus(m), aquadude15, iphunanya(f), Acreate(m), Femirot2003(m), groovie(m), ahmodu4real(m), Vick4v(m), Sicillian, Lazgiddy(m), visitseg, Ugoeze2016, Pearl05(f), inagbe1, SHEYOR(m), julioralph(m), donblade85555(m), rafabenitez, HazardCosta(m), Fabulousgal, damzy88, Anwons, Mologi(m), kings988, meedx, yine, sweetrie(f), tiffanyfan(f), frostylook, waveskaaya(m), Benignasweety(f), SplendidGod, ceezarhh(m), brainhacker, chrisseun(m), Articul8(m), Windflower(f), misteri, Emitexdbaron, maseratti, Mofe72, Bbnnaji(f), fabulous0156, aflame100(m), Only1mi(f), Richyicon(m), elmas(m), phadat(m), olaposii, HonourablePomk, drealtruth(m), Babycherry(f), akincay, Lawalemi(m), Echelle(m), IamforGod, brightgreat, dmonny(m), bakynes(m), Paperwhite(m), Mich4Canny, CaisyGidson(m), Alvinrich, ceny6(m) and 248 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.