Nigerian gospel star, Benita Okojie who warmed her way into the heart of many at a tender age is heavily pregnant and has shared a shot of her growing bump on her social page.



Benita married her University sweetheart, Olawale Adeyina in November last year.



See shots of the stunning mum to be below...



She don chop belleful!!! Congrats! 8 Likes

The unknown gospel 'star' that got married... 1 Like

Cute

She looks like Coco Ice

beautiful

dis lady has forgotten she's from ishan..........by d time her tribe ppl....... 1 Like

She looks divine.

Wishing her safe delivery. Na where old person dey way young person dey come meet am. 1 Like





I don't really know her but I can see that she is happy...she is also beautiful, her husband is really lucky....... Keep singing gospel music oh...nor sing dem small doctor kind of music because of money oh

eezeribe:

The unknown gospel 'star' that got married...

Why is your picture not showing on Frontpage instead. Wanna know why?



She is more recognized than anyone in your lineage...and that is a fact. 8 Likes

Them don nack this one apako

Good for her...egg becomes cockerel! 1 Like

Benita don get belle shakara don end o

Baby bump everywhere but thank God this one no go nude

Responsible model

my love for that her song on South South. congrats dear 2 Likes

What's her Hit song

eezeribe:

The unknown gospel 'star' that got married...

If you don't know her then things are as they should be.

the girl turned into a woman so fast 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

Cute

She looks like Coco Ice

To me o She looks More like vanilla Ice

I am next 1 Like

Journey mercies o!

bobo yen ti do obo arabinrin yii sha

I am a bini boy and I can confidently say back in the days,we kids rocked benita music



And I had a crush on her,telling myself wen I make money,am definitely marrying her but here she is with anoda man and a baby



Am so happy for her though 3 Likes

The good thing is she got her baby bump honorably. ..kudos to her...

eezeribe:

The unknown gospel 'star' that got married...

How old are u?

eezeribe:

indomie child

Hmmmm. Just like yesterday

eezeribe:

The unknown gospel 'star' that got married... indomie pikin

do you even know when AIT started? indomie pikin