Source: According to Agogo,Mrs Monica lost her life in road traffic accident while trying to avoid an Okada man in Makurdi.Below is what he wrote...'Breaking: Mrs Monica Akpanke lost her life while avoiding okada man along international market road makurdi and hit a woman pedestrian to death,her car hit a pavement soma assaulted twice and she died instantly may God console the husband ,the Igwo community and Ublibli families of okambi village may her soul rest eternally Amen'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/married-woman-dies-in-accident-in.html?m=1

According to Agogo,Mrs Monica lost her life in road traffic accident while trying to avoid an Okada man in Makurdi.Below is what he wrote...

The same news all over again, my people when are we going to learn.







When are we going to ban Okada, Policemen, Lastma, FRSC etc on our roads







The same news all over again, the other day was customs officer hit and run case now this one







To ban Okada, I know people will say against it which I understand since our useless Government is busy looting instead improving the economy and providing better jobs to its citizens but some of them are busy sharing wheelbarrows to their indigenes.







All I'm saying, this Nation called Nigeria is a failed one. You can never see Okada in advanced or developing nations







Holy shiit. This happened to me just some months back, a few kilometres from Keffi.





We successfully dodged the motorcyclist (who had a lady passenger), but veered off the road, which was worsened because it was raining; and sheer-dropped into a slope with ridges at the bottom.







How I, and the four other passengers, escaped death by the whiskers unscathed, left me no choice than to believe in miracles.





Rip

Death is inevitable but my question is why must person die horribly? 3 Likes

OmG. RIP to the pretty woman.

Too bad.

RIP



let them find the careless okada man and bury him alive with her 2 Likes

She is from Okanbi in Obudu LGA.



May her soul RIP





Buh, what is Soma Assaulted oo

May God rest her soul. What a tragedy..

How can a car bow to okada abi bike. U would have crush d baga instead of loosing ur life for him. 1 Like

My dad almost lost his live some years back in a similar occurrence. He was trying to avoid at full speed an okada on the expressway, he ended up veering off into a big ditch. His car was a total wreck and he barely escaped alive. His broke his neck, broke his arm and sustained multiple injuries in other parts of his body. The worst part is the okada man he was avoiding did not even stop to check what happened to the man who sacrificed himself.

RIP

May we not SOMA ASSUALT in Jesus Name.



Rest In Peace.



Okada men causing accidents since 1900 1 Like

I also had an accident in makurdi today at gyado villa. Nobody was hurt tho. May her soul rest in peace

guess she is newly weded.... Rest on madam







Besides at OP All die na die weda you married or single or be like dem denrele e no concern death!!! The okadaman probably dey around scene follow dey reminisce but at same time happy say no be him cross over the other side of life ...sadBesides at OP All die na die weda you married or single or be like dem denrelee no concern death!!!

We are at the ember months. We are at the ember months.

Very well said. America has no bike riders for commercial transport. Its vehicles used as UBER or LYFT.. Naija is really a failed Nation. Very well said. America has no bike riders for commercial transport. Its vehicles used as UBER or LYFT.. Naija is really a failed Nation. 1 Like

rip shouldn't be for d good ones am tried of wishing d good ones rip.rip to any bad person are there that refuse to repent

RIP

Bikes are used in advanced countries, but not as commercial transport, you do not know if the so called Okada was really an Okada, or a man with a bike, we don't know the speed of the vehicle, the lady was in, her emotional or psychological state, don't be quick to apportion blame.



RIP to the lady Bikes are used in advanced countries, but not as commercial transport, you do not know if the so called Okada was really an Okada, or a man with a bike, we don't know the speed of the vehicle, the lady was in, her emotional or psychological state, don't be quick to apportion blame.RIP to the lady 1 Like

Thank God she died ''trying to help somebody'' is one of the perfect way to die, at least it is defferent from news like; lady die after having sex in a Hotel. RIP

Same way my Father died about 7 years ago The driver avoided the bike man who suddenly bumped into the road and the car hit a culvert tumbled got to the hospital but didn't make it RIP Father: 3 Likes

sometimes it seems the devil rides okada or perhaps some okada riders are agents of the devil! see the way thjs woman's life ended because of a careless okada rider who probably didn't even stop!

How can a car bow to okada abi bike. U would have crush d baga instead of loosing ur life for him. Foolish reasoning. Foolish reasoning.

sometimes it seems the devil rides okada or perhaps some okada riders are agents of the devil! see the way thjs woman's life ended because of a careless okada rider who probably didn't even stop! There is no need to blame anybody because what happened has happened; left to me motor-cycle should be banned from main road; I don't know why people like boarding bikes. There is no need to blame anybody because what happened has happened; left to me motor-cycle should be banned from main road; I don't know why people like boarding bikes.

Rip ma'am. Okada should be limited to rural areas to avoid this kinda avoidable deaths. So sad.

God rest her soul.