|Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by zoba88: 6:57pm
According to Agogo,Mrs Monica lost her life in road traffic accident while trying to avoid an Okada man in Makurdi.Below is what he wrote...
'Breaking: Mrs Monica Akpanke lost her life while avoiding okada man along international market road makurdi and hit a woman pedestrian to death,her car hit a pavement soma assaulted twice and she died instantly may God console the husband ,the Igwo community and Ublibli families of okambi village may her soul rest eternally Amen'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/married-woman-dies-in-accident-in.html?m=1
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by zoba88: 6:58pm
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by crackerspub: 7:01pm
The same news all over again, my people when are we going to learn.
When are we going to ban Okada, Policemen, Lastma, FRSC etc on our roads
The same news all over again, the other day was customs officer hit and run case now this one
To ban Okada, I know people will say against it which I understand since our useless Government is busy looting instead improving the economy and providing better jobs to its citizens but some of them are busy sharing wheelbarrows to their indigenes.
All I'm saying, this Nation called Nigeria is a failed one. You can never see Okada in advanced or developing nations
Rip Madam, may the almighty give your husband the strength to bear the lose
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by DanseMacabre(m): 7:11pm
Holy shiit. This happened to me just some months back, a few kilometres from Keffi.
We successfully dodged the motorcyclist (who had a lady passenger), but veered off the road, which was worsened because it was raining; and sheer-dropped into a slope with ridges at the bottom.
How I, and the four other passengers, escaped death by the whiskers unscathed, left me no choice than to believe in miracles.
RIP ma'am, it was your day to die.
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by Ayo4251(m): 8:45pm
Rip
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by Ericaikince(m): 8:46pm
Death is inevitable but my question is why must person die horribly?
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by pretty16(f): 8:47pm
OmG. RIP to the pretty woman.
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by Emeka71(m): 8:47pm
DanseMacabre:Too bad.
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by numerouno01(m): 8:47pm
RIP
let them find the careless okada man and bury him alive with her
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by baybeeboi: 8:47pm
She is from Okanbi in Obudu LGA.
May her soul RIP
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by MISTAICEY02288(m): 8:48pm
May God rest her soul. What a tragedy..
Buh, what is Soma Assaulted oo
I hope its not Summersaulted that person actually meant
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:49pm
How can a car bow to okada abi bike. U would have crush d baga instead of loosing ur life for him.
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by LastMumu: 8:49pm
My dad almost lost his live some years back in a similar occurrence. He was trying to avoid at full speed an okada on the expressway, he ended up veering off into a big ditch. His car was a total wreck and he barely escaped alive. His broke his neck, broke his arm and sustained multiple injuries in other parts of his body. The worst part is the okada man he was avoiding did not even stop to check what happened to the man who sacrificed himself.
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by castrol180(m): 8:50pm
RIP
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by ScotFree(m): 8:51pm
May we not SOMA ASSUALT in Jesus Name.
Rest In Peace.
Okada men causing accidents since 1900
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by Ignyte(m): 8:51pm
I also had an accident in makurdi today at gyado villa. Nobody was hurt tho. May her soul rest in peace
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by jdluv(f): 8:51pm
guess she is newly weded.... Rest on madam
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by Whoeppme(m): 8:51pm
The okadaman probably dey around scene follow dey reminisce but at same time happy say no be him cross over the other side of life ...sad
Besides at OP All die na die weda you married or single or be like dem denrele e no concern death!!!
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by Emeka71(m): 8:52pm
crackerspub:We are at the ember months.
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by MISTAICEY02288(m): 8:53pm
crackerspub:
Very well said. America has no bike riders for commercial transport. Its vehicles used as UBER or LYFT.. Naija is really a failed Nation.
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by Abfinest007(m): 8:53pm
rip shouldn't be for d good ones am tried of wishing d good ones rip.rip to any bad person are there that refuse to repent
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by solasoulmusic(f): 8:55pm
RIP
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by Proudlyngwa(m): 8:56pm
crackerspub:
Bikes are used in advanced countries, but not as commercial transport, you do not know if the so called Okada was really an Okada, or a man with a bike, we don't know the speed of the vehicle, the lady was in, her emotional or psychological state, don't be quick to apportion blame.
RIP to the lady
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by Austema(m): 8:56pm
Thank God she died ''trying to help somebody'' is one of the perfect way to die, at least it is defferent from news like; lady die after having sex in a Hotel. RIP
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by gbegudujo: 8:57pm
Same way my Father died about 7 years ago The driver avoided the bike man who suddenly bumped into the road and the car hit a culvert tumbled got to the hospital but didn't make it RIP Father:
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by symbianDON(m): 8:57pm
sometimes it seems the devil rides okada or perhaps some okada riders are agents of the devil! see the way thjs woman's life ended because of a careless okada rider who probably didn't even stop!
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by Emeka71(m): 8:57pm
asawanathegreat:Foolish reasoning.
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by Emeka71(m): 9:00pm
symbianDON:There is no need to blame anybody because what happened has happened; left to me motor-cycle should be banned from main road; I don't know why people like boarding bikes.
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by CaptainJeffry: 9:00pm
Rip ma'am. Okada should be limited to rural areas to avoid this kinda avoidable deaths. So sad.
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by jayloms: 9:02pm
God rest her soul.
|Re: Married Lady Dies In Accident In Makurdi While Trying To Avoid Okada Man (pics) by sam4(m): 9:02pm
.
