The former Standard Liege youth player took to social media to share pictures of himself and friends with the caption: "It’s My Birthday.... All I can say is thank you, Jesus, for how far you have brought me. Jesus, you love me too much ooooooooooo..... #excesslove."



The boy is on money despite he is nt playing well





Me and you know say you don pass 24 Kenneth when you go old? You de a year ahead of me for GSS Gwarinpa, na me and Lucky be mate.Me and you know say you don pass 24 13 Likes

So, this guy wan tell me say I old pass am.



No wahala sha. Football age things.

Good





That was how 45-year old Taye Taiwo told us he was 20 years in 2005... And wanted to legit end young children's career with his sledgehammer of a left foot at the WYC.



God bless your new football age bro.. And bless the real one too We hear.That was how 45-year old Taye Taiwo told us he was 20 years in 2005... And wanted to legit end young children's career with his sledgehammer of a left foot at the WYC.God bless your new football age bro.. And bless the real one too



Sense fall on your new age nwannem You don kpansh Oshoala pinish come dey celebrate with awon guys, abi?Sense fall on your new age nwannem

24?

OK.what's your actual age now you told us the footballer age!

this guy is really looking fresh .. football is power ...even if u aren't playing ur bank acct na gbagam.. 1 Like

Greet your other birth certificate for me 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmm..footballers and lie...

All the best wishes to him on his birthday.

Yeah, I'm 24 too.

HBD bro... money good o.

So

So?

Happy birthday bro

u are 16 not 24 abi make we add 16 and 24 together that is ur real age madam.

This omeruo no go kill me, as of 2009 your younger sister is 20 years.. 8 years from then you're still 24.





Singing... 1 Like

How old KS lukaku

Yeah, I'm 24 too.

Wow u gat a unique attribute with Kenneth Omeuro.,































.









U both are not proud of your real age

Føotball age i guess. Anyways hbd to you

Next week by dis time i will be 39





my football age 16 team football! Lol Omerou my broda ride on... We are in da spirit





Hmm Birthday Mate H B D Bro

Hbd Ken

Kenneth when you go old? You de a year ahead of me for GSS Gwarinpa, na me and Lucky be mate.

Me and you know say you don pass 24



Me and you know say you don pass 24

No be that school around Life Camp? I know that area very well. I used to stay at Kado Estate in the late 90s. No be that school around Life Camp? I know that area very well. I used to stay at Kado Estate in the late 90s.

No be that school around Life Camp? I know that area very well. I used to stay at Kado Estate in the late 90s.

You're correct sir. You're correct sir.

Kenneth when you go old? You de a year ahead of me for GSS Gwarinpa, na me and Lucky be mate.

Me and you know say you don pass 24



Enemy of progress

Is it your age

hAPPY BIRTHDAY TO HIM

