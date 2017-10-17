₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,195 members, 3,858,978 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 10:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) (5143 Views)
|Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by cheapgoals(m): 7:34pm
Super Eagles and on-loan Kasimpasa defender clocked 24 years today and couldn't contain the excitement of witnessing yet another birthday.
The former Standard Liege youth player took to social media to share pictures of himself and friends with the caption: "It’s My Birthday.... All I can say is thank you, Jesus, for how far you have brought me. Jesus, you love me too much ooooooooooo..... #excesslove."
Source:http://cheapgoals.com/kenneth-omeruo-celebrates-with-friends-as-he-clocks-24/
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by Mrjo(m): 7:55pm
The boy is on money despite he is nt playing well
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by Dextology(m): 9:59pm
Kenneth when you go old? You de a year ahead of me for GSS Gwarinpa, na me and Lucky be mate.
Me and you know say you don pass 24
13 Likes
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by Flashh: 9:59pm
So, this guy wan tell me say I old pass am.
No wahala sha. Football age things.
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by funnynation(m): 9:59pm
Good
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by Arsenalholic(m): 10:00pm
We hear.
That was how 45-year old Taye Taiwo told us he was 20 years in 2005... And wanted to legit end young children's career with his sledgehammer of a left foot at the WYC.
God bless your new football age bro.. And bless the real one too
6 Likes
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by phoenix90(m): 10:01pm
You don kpansh Oshoala pinish come dey celebrate with awon guys, abi?
Sense fall on your new age nwannem
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by kindnyce(m): 10:01pm
24?
OK.what's your actual age now you told us the footballer age!
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 10:03pm
this guy is really looking fresh .. football is power ...even if u aren't playing ur bank acct na gbagam..
1 Like
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by MrMoney007: 10:04pm
Greet your other birth certificate for me
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by Allylic(f): 10:04pm
Hmmm..footballers and lie...
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:05pm
All the best wishes to him on his birthday.
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by openmine(m): 10:05pm
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by desire222(f): 10:06pm
Yeah, I'm 24 too.
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 10:06pm
HBD bro... money good o.
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by HumbleGee(m): 10:10pm
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by olutee360: 10:11pm
Happy birthday bro
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by Elmojiid(m): 10:13pm
desire222:u are 16 not 24 abi make we add 16 and 24 together that is ur real age madam.
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by lordfalcao(m): 10:14pm
This omeruo no go kill me, as of 2009 your younger sister is 20 years.. 8 years from then you're still 24.
Singing...
1 Like
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by Esiobu95(m): 10:17pm
How old KS lukaku
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by Miraxzeebility(m): 10:18pm
desire222:
Wow u gat a unique attribute with Kenneth Omeuro.,
.
U both are not proud of your real age
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by cerowo(f): 10:23pm
Føotball age i guess . Anyways hbd to you
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by philEscobar(m): 10:25pm
Next week by dis time i will be 39
my football age 16 team football! Lol Omerou my broda ride on... We are in da spirit
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by CheedyJ(m): 10:26pm
[quote author=Dextology post=61520751]Kenneth when you go old? You de a year ahead of me for GSS Gwarinpa, na me and Lucky be mate.
Me and you know say you don pass 24 [/quote
I know sabi how anoda man age b ur headache ooo...]
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by Shobizz(m): 10:27pm
Hmm Birthday Mate H B D Bro
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by Miraxzeebility(m): 10:27pm
Hbd Ken
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by FastShipping: 10:27pm
Dextology:
No be that school around Life Camp? I know that area very well. I used to stay at Kado Estate in the late 90s.
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by Dextology(m): 10:31pm
FastShipping:
You're correct sir.
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 10:31pm
Dextology:Enemy of progress
Is it your age
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by Alphasoar(m): 10:32pm
hAPPY BIRTHDAY TO HIM
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by Johnawesome: 10:32pm
I dedicate this plot for the day i will make ftc
By the way no comment. Rip to the hustling biatch
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo Celebrates His 24th Birthday With Friends (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:33pm
24 years bawo
UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid Vs Sevilla On August 12 / Family Targets Arsenal Move For Victor Osimhen / C. Ronaldo's Case
Viewing this topic: chestyjoe(m), dabossman(m), justphillips(m), Flashh, lelvin(m), piecesprince(m), 12large1, kcynho(m), Ra88, adonbilivit, Hardamz(m), Dvin(m), academicjosh(m), des4ella(m), Semper247(m), otokx(m), ifevictor, benardemma(m), jd3trice(m), Johnthentic, Neimar, WILLYBABS(m), bullabawz77(m), Ayobolz, COOLDK(m), princetom1(m), Settingz321(m), Paretomaster(m), shepherdboy(m), mayorjosh(m), Missyetty(f), bishopdave(m), FIDELITY24(m), seedman(m), Beblessedbaba, realhumanity, Theodosius(m), maberry(m), faithbukky(m), earnup, Horticulturist, toyinpin, gamechanger1, tommy2912(m), Iskra, mercuryeyez, promowise(m), alexistaiwo, kenostika(m), RaeMystix(f), popplm(m), smode(m), damsel14(f), Icecode, k12ola, Arthurwinner(m) and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13