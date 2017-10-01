₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
KRACK Attack: 41% Of Android Devices Are Easy To Hack by sainttobs(m): 12:38am
KRACK attack works on all modern protected WiFi networks against WPA1 and WPA2. So, it also makes Android, Linux, Apple, Windows, OpenBSD, MediaTek, Linksys and more vulnerable. Researchers have made an attack vector variant in which they found that around 41% of Android devices are affected
Just a few days ago, we have talked about WPA2 encryption protocol. Researchers have discovered a 13-year-old vulnerability in WPA2 protocol that can allow hackers within a range of the network to extract the Wifi password and intercept Internet traffic.
Researchers have claimed that the vulnerability can be seen in action in the form of a proof-of-concept known as KRACK which is Key Reinstallation Attacks.
Well, let me tell you the KRACK attack works on all modern protected WiFi networks against WPA1 and WPA2. So, it also makes Android, Linux, Apple, Windows, OpenBSD, MediaTek, Linksys and more vulnerable.
However, it looks like almost every supported device and operating systems are at risk of KRACK attack. Android and Linux could have far worse consequences compared to other OS because the wpa_supplicant is the WiFi client commonly used on Linux and Android version 6.0+
Researcher Mathy Vanhoef on its website wrote: “Our attack is especially catastrophic against version 2.4 and above of wpa_supplicant, a Wi-Fi client commonly used on Linux”. The researcher found the vulnerability accidentally while he was working on another paper.
Researchers have made an attack vector variant in which they found that around 41% of Android devices are affected which makes it “trivial to intercept and manipulate traffic sent by these Linux and Android device”
According to krackattacks.com, the possible fix for KRACK attack would be backward-compatible with older implementations of WPA2. Krackattacks.com also mentions that changing the passwords of Wifi network will not prevent the attack.
Further, Vanhoef has advised home users to update their WiFi compatible devices including computers and phones. He also suggested disabling features like client mode and 802.11r.
So, what do you think about this? Share your views in the comment box below.
Source: http://www.9jatechguru.com.ng/2017/10/krack-attack-41-of-android-devices-are.html
|Re: KRACK Attack: 41% Of Android Devices Are Easy To Hack by MisterGrace: 7:47am
Wait! What is not hackable on earth?
Some just have constant cyber security experts fighting to rebuff attacks every day.
One has to be mindful of the applications he/she downloads.
|Re: KRACK Attack: 41% Of Android Devices Are Easy To Hack by destiny322(m): 7:47am
Op, tell me d truth... Are u a hacker??
|Re: KRACK Attack: 41% Of Android Devices Are Easy To Hack by Kimy97(f): 7:47am
Dats how one small boy hacked all my password in my fone..i shock
|Re: KRACK Attack: 41% Of Android Devices Are Easy To Hack by modelmike7(m): 7:47am
More of the reasons you guys have to be more careful.
|Re: KRACK Attack: 41% Of Android Devices Are Easy To Hack by dataking: 7:47am
Android no make sense. Apple ios is miles ahead of android. After using iphone for years. I will always still go for iphone. Even old iphone 5 is better than samsung 8. Iphone na baba anyday
|Re: KRACK Attack: 41% Of Android Devices Are Easy To Hack by modelmike7(m): 7:47am
Kimy97:Hope the small boy did not see the elders meat sha and some other orisirisi tins?!
|Re: KRACK Attack: 41% Of Android Devices Are Easy To Hack by saxwizard(m): 7:48am
I think say you wan give me cheat code ni...
|Re: KRACK Attack: 41% Of Android Devices Are Easy To Hack by eightsin(m): 7:49am
.
|Re: KRACK Attack: 41% Of Android Devices Are Easy To Hack by luxico(m): 7:49am
Wtf
I gave iPhone kudos for this shii.
|Re: KRACK Attack: 41% Of Android Devices Are Easy To Hack by Tamass: 7:52am
eightsin:Why can't you guys just walk away if you are not interested in the message the thread is trying to pass...smh for you
|Re: KRACK Attack: 41% Of Android Devices Are Easy To Hack by MrDoGood: 7:53am
All these Na grammar.
I stick with android.
Coman hack Na
� �
|Re: KRACK Attack: 41% Of Android Devices Are Easy To Hack by beamtopola: 7:54am
I can hack brain.
|Re: KRACK Attack: 41% Of Android Devices Are Easy To Hack by coursehybridrep(m): 7:56am
na waoh
|Re: KRACK Attack: 41% Of Android Devices Are Easy To Hack by calberian: 7:56am
MisterGrace:
Blackberry OS (rip)
|Re: KRACK Attack: 41% Of Android Devices Are Easy To Hack by raker300: 7:56am
Andriod is so wack.
I hacked my friend's fone and unlocked it without him even knowing.
They alway make fun of me for using apple...so I decided to teach him a lesson.
From his activities list, I saw everything...even passwords he put into different sites lol.
Funny thing is android users think they're super smart...but they aren't
|Re: KRACK Attack: 41% Of Android Devices Are Easy To Hack by Movicq(m): 8:01am
rubbish...... i feel say dm attack Krack tv presenter... smh i dey hope to see graphic content for d krack attack.....
