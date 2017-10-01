₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by Drinokrane: 4:06am
The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned two suspected Internet fraudsters, aka Yahoo Boys (Abdulwahab Abduljelil and Erinle Olalekan) before Justice Maliki of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State.
They were nabbed at the operation base for offences bordering on possession of documents containing false pretence, as well as obtaining under false pretense and forgery.
After listening to the charges against them, the judge adjourned till 26th of October, 2017 for ruling on their bail applications and 30th of November for commencement of trial.
The court also ordered that the defendants be remanded in Prison pending the ruling on their bail.
News Via; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/two-internet-fraudsters-arrested-at.html
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by SOFTENGR: 4:17am
NCAN members where are you?
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by Fxmanager(m): 4:44am
They do not want to hear.
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by rifasenate11(m): 6:03am
not even disappointed. let me come and be going.
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by benega: 6:07am
Ok
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by Bullhari007(m): 6:10am
yellowbar Demons
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by MasterKim: 6:31am
Digital platform
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by Nbote(m): 6:45am
I came, I saw, I confirmed.. Na dem
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by DanielsParker: 6:47am
okay
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by lelvin(m): 10:42am
Only one thing could have happened, "they didn't settle the right man".
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by brainpulse: 10:42am
Full names
Abdulwahab Chukwudi Abduljelil and Emeka Erinle Olalekan
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:42am
And when you see them Acting like Kings and God's spending lavishly in clubs, events at the expenses of their tagged "magaz".
They wreck families and individuals thru their scams,
some victims even commit suicides.
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by policy12: 10:42am
Na true..
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by AceRoyal: 10:43am
When will EFCC arrest does involved in the $26 billion contract scam?
When will they arrest and prosecute to conclusion, corrupt politicians and political office holders.
I'm not in support of internet fraud but the high rate of unemployment and hardship is the bane of cyber crime, prostitution and other social vices.
Let the government live up to its responsibilities and see if this social vices won't reduce.
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by Youngsage: 10:43am
I am not in support of these 'yahoo boys'and their modus operandi in any way whatsoever, but....
We need to ask ourselves some questions.
We need to take the bull by the horns.
Otherwise they will continue to take Nigerians for a ride till forever.
When a rich man is strolling down the street in broad day light, they say is exercising, he is watching his weight, he is enjoying the cool breeze.
When a poor man is doing the same, he is arrested for wandering and constitution of public nuisance.
The arresters of the so called yahoo boys, are more often than not, bigger thieves.
The people in government, the officers in air conditioned offices, all of them.
You people should use your head. These are the real people that deserve to be arrested.
But sadly, Nigerians will rather sit behind and praise the bigger thieves, while checking out the names of the lower category of thieves has become the order of the day.
2019 is around the corner. If care is not taken, we will all watch history repeat itself.
Sighs...
Can somebody remind me of the IQ of the average Nigerian again?
iWeep.
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by JoshMedia(m): 10:43am
lelvin:
What?
brainpulse:Say something na
Youngsage:See this one too
Nawteemaxie:D ke?
eagleonearth:To do what?
Nawa for all of una Oooh
Please let us contribute with what will make Nigeria better
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by Keneking: 10:43am
Abdulwahab Abduljelil and Erinle Olalekan seen and verified
Worst case the judgement would be that both clean the entire Ring Road close to the court in Ibadan with short broom
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 10:43am
Lubbish!! Wen r dey gonna arrest Buhari??
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by marvin902(m): 10:43am
WOBBISH
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by Proffdada: 10:43am
It happens when you don't settle them well as much as our well known people
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by tanrina: 10:44am
Good
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by Sunkyphil: 10:44am
Awon omo lautech itz there werk
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by eagleonearth(m): 10:44am
I am here
eagleonearth:yes I'm actually here to move this motion.
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:44am
"Instead of me to mumu for you, I`d rather prefer to do yahoo..."-Shun Bebe (2015)
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by eagleonearth(m): 10:45am
This attitude of trooping into a thread about crime just to check for ethnicity so that banters and taunts will be thrown, to me is childish. Crime should be condemned by all. Each tribe has a recurrent crime peculiar to them. I hate divisiveness. Can we as the future generation use the leverage of internet availability to keep Nigeria united and bring about the change of which we have been shortchanged of by our former and present leaders.
I hereby with regard to the above reason move the motion for the abolishment of NCAN forthwith.
God bless you all fellow Nigerians.
Cc: Seun, lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 10:45am
When police collect bribe we wont hear about them again
where is evans sef?
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:45am
The first guy resembles Odunlade
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 10:45am
Afonja again
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by iamchybs(m): 10:45am
Association of Sashe Entrepreneurs
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by frfr: 10:46am
ok.
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by giftq: 10:46am
Drinokrane:the suffersticated ones
cc Leez
|Re: Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) by Mkolde: 10:46am
Ok
