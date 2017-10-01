Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Two Yahoo Boys Arrested In Oyo By EFCC (Photos) (13765 Views)

They were nabbed at the operation base for offences bordering on possession of documents containing false pretence, as well as obtaining under false pretense and forgery.



After listening to the charges against them, the judge adjourned till 26th of October, 2017 for ruling on their bail applications and 30th of November for commencement of trial.



The court also ordered that the defendants be remanded in Prison pending the ruling on their bail.



NCAN members where are you? 12 Likes

They do not want to hear.

not even disappointed. let me come and be going.

yellowbar Demons 11 Likes

I came, I saw, I confirmed.. Na dem 12 Likes 1 Share

Only one thing could have happened, "they didn't settle the right man". 10 Likes

Full names Abdulwahab Chukwudi Abduljelil and Emeka Erinle Olalekan





And when you see them Acting like Kings and God's spending lavishly in clubs, events at the expenses of their tagged "magaz".





They wreck families and individuals thru their scams,

some victims even commit suicides. 6 Likes 1 Share

When will EFCC arrest does involved in the $26 billion contract scam?

When will they arrest and prosecute to conclusion, corrupt politicians and political office holders.

I'm not in support of internet fraud but the high rate of unemployment and hardship is the bane of cyber crime, prostitution and other social vices.



Let the government live up to its responsibilities and see if this social vices won't reduce. 25 Likes 2 Shares









I am not in support of these 'yahoo boys'and their modus operandi in any way whatsoever, but....





We need to ask ourselves some questions.



We need to take the bull by the horns.



Otherwise they will continue to take Nigerians for a ride till forever.



When a rich man is strolling down the street in broad day light, they say is exercising, he is watching his weight, he is enjoying the cool breeze.



When a poor man is doing the same, he is arrested for wandering and constitution of public nuisance.



The arresters of the so called yahoo boys, are more often than not, bigger thieves.



The people in government, the officers in air conditioned offices, all of them.



You people should use your head. These are the real people that deserve to be arrested.



But sadly, Nigerians will rather sit behind and praise the bigger thieves, while checking out the names of the lower category of thieves has become the order of the day.





2019 is around the corner. If care is not taken, we will all watch history repeat itself.





Sighs...







Can somebody remind me of the IQ of the average Nigerian again?







lelvin:

brainpulse:

Youngsage:

Nawteemaxie:

eagleonearth:

I'm here To do what?







Lubbish!! Wen r dey gonna arrest Buhari?? 5 Likes

It happens when you don't settle them well as much as our well known people

Awon omo lautech itz there werk 1 Like

eagleonearth:

This attitude of trooping into a thread about crime just to check for ethnicity so that banters and taunts will be thrown, to me is childish. Crime should be condemned by all. Each tribe has a recurrent crime peculiar to them. I hate divisiveness. Can we as the future generation use the leverage of internet availability to keep Nigeria united and bring about the change of which we have been shortchanged of by our former and present leaders.



I hereby with regard to the above reason move the motion for the abolishment of NCAN forthwith.



God bless you all fellow Nigerians.



"Instead of me to mumu for you, I`d rather prefer to do yahoo..."-Shun Bebe (2015) 1 Like

This attitude of trooping into a thread about crime just to check for ethnicity so that banters and taunts will be thrown, to me is childish. Crime should be condemned by all. Each tribe has a recurrent crime peculiar to them. I hate divisiveness. Can we as the future generation use the leverage of internet availability to keep Nigeria united and bring about the change of which we have been shortchanged of by our former and present leaders.



I hereby with regard to the above reason move the motion for the abolishment of NCAN forthwith.



God bless you all fellow Nigerians.



Cc: Seun, lalasticlala, mynd44 3 Likes

When police collect bribe we wont hear about them again



where is evans sef?

The first guy resembles Odunlade

Afonja again 2 Likes

Association of Sashe Entrepreneurs

