Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) (10373 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@iGISTMORE



Here’s a beautiful photo of a lady, pregnant with her 9th child with her 8 kids.



http://www.gistmore.com/beautiful-photo-pregnant-mother-8-kids



Here’s a beautiful photo of a lady, pregnant with her 9th child with her 8 kids. 6 Likes 1 Share

Read More http://www.gistmore.com/beautiful-photo-pregnant-mother-8-kids

Definitely not Nigerians.



Shey na for this cruel economy people wan dey born like cockroaches. 37 Likes 4 Shares

You don't need a soothsayer to tell you that she's a retired slay mama.









More litres of ***** to her husband 6 Likes

Might be her step children





She looks too young for a mum of 8. 2 Likes

First eleven loading... 1 Like

She asked "What do I do for a living?

Then I replied, "I analyze and invest in highly risky business opportunities that has the possibilities of high returns, I deal with international investment of over 1.5, 2.5, 3.5, analyzing and investing in business opportunities across England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France etc."

She was excited but she neva knew I was talking about Bet9ja... 74 Likes 4 Shares

HN H;LKHOI HOOIJOIU OINYUYOU I JPK;KO

PNIIYOIPU O.

congrat

When you think you have seen it all. Smh 1 Like

9th child loading... The husband too go score goals ooo

Lawd! What did we do to deserve this?

She try..

Bitch

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9!

And she still doesn`t have sense? 3 Likes

this is what you get when u marry baby factory instead of baby Mentor....#pis

2 Likes







See as she take spoil the picture! See as she take spoil the picture!

Is the husband an Urhobo man?

sinaj:

Might be her step children





She looks too young for a mum of 8.



in america they start having kids by 16 in america they start having kids by 16 2 Likes





anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit

www.laughkillme.com 8 children and you wan make am nine? madam I hail you and the man wae put all those thing inside ohanyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit 1 Like

MILF

marvin902:

HN H;LKHOI HOOIJOIU OINYUYOU I JPK;KO

PNIIYOIPU O.

Are you speaking in tongues 1 Like

8? I doubt.

Safiaa:

in america they start having kids by 16 lez make a baby Safiaa it's about time, I am 17 yrs old lez make a baby Safiaa it's about time, I am 17 yrs old

From one place 1 Like

so gun laye ni? 9th even me wey be 10th of my family self dont pray to get plenty children

Safiaa:

in america they start having kids by 16

even at that even at that

See as she Fresh like fresh fish See as she Fresh like fresh fishSee as she Fresh like fresh fish 1 Like

Unbelievable