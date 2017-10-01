₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by GistMore: 7:11am
@iGISTMORE
Here’s a beautiful photo of a lady, pregnant with her 9th child with her 8 kids.
http://www.gistmore.com/beautiful-photo-pregnant-mother-8-kids
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by kennygee(f): 7:12am
Definitely not Nigerians.
Shey na for this cruel economy people wan dey born like cockroaches.
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:16am
You don't need a soothsayer to tell you that she's a retired slay mama.
More litres of ***** to her husband
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by sinaj(f): 7:20am
Might be her step children
She looks too young for a mum of 8.
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by haykes: 7:23am
First eleven loading...
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by valdes00(m): 11:07am
She asked "What do I do for a living?
Then I replied, "I analyze and invest in highly risky business opportunities that has the possibilities of high returns, I deal with international investment of over 1.5, 2.5, 3.5, analyzing and investing in business opportunities across England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France etc."
She was excited but she neva knew I was talking about Bet9ja...
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by marvin902(m): 11:07am
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by nicepro: 11:07am
congrat
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by Milonis(m): 11:07am
When you think you have seen it all. Smh
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by Mkolde: 11:08am
9th child loading... The husband too go score goals ooo
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 11:08am
Lawd! What did we do to deserve this?
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by Noblebrown7(m): 11:08am
She try..
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 11:08am
Bitch
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 11:08am
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9!
And she still doesn`t have sense?
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by oluwasegun007(m): 11:08am
this is what you get when u marry baby factory instead of baby Mentor....#pis
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 11:08am
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by Youngsage: 11:08am
See as she take spoil the picture!
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 11:08am
Is the husband an Urhobo man?
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by Safiaa(f): 11:08am
sinaj:in america they start having kids by 16
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 11:09am
8 children and you wan make am nine? madam I hail you and the man wae put all those thing inside oh
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by affable4: 11:09am
MILF
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by lenghtinny(m): 11:09am
marvin902:
Are you speaking in tongues
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by DanielsParker: 11:09am
8? I doubt.
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by Piiko(m): 11:09am
Safiaa:lez make a baby Safiaa it's about time, I am 17 yrs old
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by helphelp: 11:10am
From one place
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by favourmic(m): 11:10am
so gun laye ni? 9th even me wey be 10th of my family self dont pray to get plenty children
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by DanielsParker: 11:11am
Safiaa:
even at that
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by GIDIBANKZ(m): 11:11am
See as she Fresh like fresh fish See as she Fresh like fresh fish
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by cerowo(f): 11:11am
Unbelievable
|Re: Pregnant Mother In Bikini And Her 8 Children Strike A Pose (Photos) by fastgyal(f): 11:11am
this is how good I wanna look when I start bearing kids, better than I am now.
