Rapper Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir got married LIVE on BET while hundreds of thousands of viewers watched from home. The wedding was very spectacukar and had a lot of celebrities like Rick Ross, Diddy, Monica Brown and her husband, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty and his mom, and a host of others were all in attnedance. More photos of the lovely couple and their guests below:



Lalasticlala mynd44