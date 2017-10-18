₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by Sakie: 8:31am
The ghanian musician took to his instagram page to call out nivea over their "visibly fairer skin advert"
What do you think guys?
See scree shots below
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by biacan(f): 8:34am
Everyone is entitled to their opinion
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by Lalas247(f): 8:48am
Yes so he should
Dove got called out here too ... taking off a brown top to reveal white ...
Wtf is that suppose to mean .. we love our dark skin ... melanin rich .. that is just discrimination on dark skin if you can’t see what’s wrong with the billboard .. u are plain dumb
Visibly fairer skin or
What’s wrong with dark skin not everybody wants to bleach
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by Sakie: 8:50am
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by Sakie: 8:54am
Here are some reactions to the post
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by Vizboy1: 11:39am
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by JORDAN202: 11:40am
WHAT IS YOUR BUSINESS WITH THE PRODUCT ??
THE FACT THAT YOU DO NOT LIKE A PARTICULAR PRODUCT DOES NOT MEAN OTHERS SHOULD NOT LIKE IT.
THE PRODUCT IS IN THE MARKET, AND YOUR MONEY IS IN YOUR POCKET, WHY ALL THESE HATE Campaigns
IF THERE IS NO DEMAND FOR ANY PARTICULAR WESTERN PRODUCT, THERE WILL BE NO SUPPLY OF IT.
COMING HERE TO TELL OUR FELLOW AFRICANS WHAT TO DO IS BEING DICTATORIAL .
USE YOUR TIME POSITIVELY
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by Daeylar(f): 11:40am
All these racists adverts, are they trying to say that's it's a bleaching cream? If it is then there is nothing wrong with the advert.
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by Aieboocaar(m): 11:40am
WHITES
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by white441(m): 11:41am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by registration(m): 11:41am
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by AceRoyal: 11:42am
"Inferiority complex is the only reason many blacks(women especially) want to change their skin complexion".
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by princechiemekam(m): 11:42am
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by tartar9(m): 11:42am
Are they forcing you
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by castrol180(m): 11:42am
Ghanaian ladies are known to be very dark with non-shine skin...very fat and robust yansh /buttock
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by BeEagle: 11:43am
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by seunny4lif(m): 11:43am
This things don dey get out of hand?
Everything now, na about light skin and the same problem is going on in India
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by Mkolde: 11:44am
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by pansophist(m): 11:44am
Business only care about meeting a demand, satisfying customers and making profit. Ethical and moral reasons usually are not a criteria in the determination of profit making as far it’s legal.
If I go to Sweden and advertise cream for darker skin, such product will die a natural death since there is not a demand for it. The focus should be on low self-esteemed Africans who desperately wants to bleach their skin.
Although, I’ll be glad if the advert is taken down
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by IForgotMyLoginD(f): 11:44am
Wait, so cos Nivea decides to meet a demand, it's now an offense? First talk to those dark skinned African women and men who like to lighten their skin.
Every company is entitled to their products and it's up to us to either patronize or not. I'm against bleaching... But this guy should take his fight to the right quatres.
If no one buys the product, it wont sell. If it doesn't sell, it dies a natural death. So leave Nivea alone.
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by PANDA2: 11:44am
NIGERIANS, ESPECIALLY, HAVE BEEN SHOWCASING THEIR INFERIORITY COMPLEX WITH THEIR INSATIABLE AND SOMETIMES DANGEROUS QUEST FOR FAIR SKIN BY OVER 70PERCENT OF THEIR MEN AND WOMEN USING BLEACHING PRODUCTS, LIKE ACTRESSES, EVEN THEIR HUSBANDS A LA OMOTOLA HUSBAND, TRADITIONAL RULERS LIKE THE ALAAFIN AND EVEN SO CALLED CELEBRITIES AND ROLE MODELS
YOU CANNOT BLAME NIVEA FOR TAPPING INTO THE PHYSICAL INSECURITIES OF DUMB AFRICANS AND OTHER RACES WHO TREASURE LIGHTER SKIN OVER THEIR GOD GIVEN NATURAL COMPLEXION.
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by safiaaBUTTHOLE: 11:44am
FuseODG not ghanian singer.
Put some respecc
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by lawal28c: 11:44am
i love NIVEA
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by ttmacoy: 11:44am
Please stop misinterpreting the dove advert. People just took a snippet and made it into a racial issue when it was not and even the Nigerian model who was featured confirmed same. If you watch the whole advert it was a black lady changed to a white lady who changed into an Asian lady and the point was the product could be used by women of all races but social justice warriors took a snippet of the black lady to white and painted it as it means black skin isn’t good and should change to white.
If it meant black skin wasn’t good then why haven’t white women protested that it means Asian skin is better?
In this situation yes advertising skin bleaching products isn’t ideal but if we stopped buying them and bleaching then they will not target us. To them it’s a target market, some people in that are so insecure they will rather bleach their skin hence it’s a market. If I was a marketing lead for a bleaching product I will target the market that likes to bleach, simple. Some white women like to tan so much and darken their skin and guides what tanning salons target them. That is capitalism not racism.
Not everything is racism or discrimination.
Lalas247:
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by folaz: 11:45am
You can't actually blame them when Africans most especially Nigerians are seriously bleaching their skins with their locally made creams and soaps. Nivea is just taking the opportunity to make money off them.
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by Benita27(f): 11:45am
The lady in question is a dark lady with inferiority complex. It takes a lot to identify such people.
First and foremost, Africans are blacks and our skin tone are in different shades. This advert is for fairer skin toned ladies, and if you're black and have a problem with that simply means you're intimated by the fairer skin toned ladies, so the ranting over the cream billboard. She has serious issues!.
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by Ezionye(f): 11:46am
Well, that is business.
They know that a large percentage of people in Africa want to be light by all means for wateva reasons
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by daddyrich: 11:46am
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by Amosjaj(m): 11:46am
What's with all this Ghanaian self
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by LordKO(m): 11:48am
Tolerance is one virtue all small-minded people commonly lack. It's unfortunate that Africa breeds more small-minded people than the rest of the continents of the world.
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by gqboyy(m): 11:48am
There are a lot of people who don't like their dark skin.... they will be happy with this advert
Re: Fuse ODG Calls Out Nivea Over "Visibly Fairer Skin" Billboard Advert by NobleRomm(m): 11:51am
NIGERIAN LOVES THAT BODY CREAM... BOTH MEN AND LADIES
