What do you think guys?

See scree shots below



Source

Everyone is entitled to their opinion 3 Likes





Dove got called out here too ... taking off a brown top to reveal white ...

Wtf is that suppose to mean .. we love our dark skin ... melanin rich .. that is just discrimination on dark skin if you can’t see what’s wrong with the billboard .. u are plain dumb



Visibly fairer skin or

.

Here are some reactions to the post





THE FACT THAT YOU DO NOT LIKE A PARTICULAR PRODUCT DOES NOT MEAN OTHERS SHOULD NOT LIKE IT.





THE PRODUCT IS IN THE MARKET, AND YOUR MONEY IS IN YOUR POCKET, WHY ALL THESE HATE Campaigns



IF THERE IS NO DEMAND FOR ANY PARTICULAR WESTERN PRODUCT, THERE WILL BE NO SUPPLY OF IT.



COMING HERE TO TELL OUR FELLOW AFRICANS WHAT TO DO IS BEING DICTATORIAL .







All these racists adverts, are they trying to say that's it's a bleaching cream? If it is then there is nothing wrong with the advert. 3 Likes

WHITES 1 Like

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim 1 Like

Okay 1 Like

"Inferiority complex is the only reason many blacks(women especially) want to change their skin complexion".

K

Are they forcing you

Ghanaian ladies are known to be very dark with non-shine skin...very fat and robust yansh /buttock

Wait

This things don dey get out of hand?

Everything now, na about light skin and the same problem is going on in India

Charley chill

Business only care about meeting a demand, satisfying customers and making profit. Ethical and moral reasons usually are not a criteria in the determination of profit making as far it’s legal.



If I go to Sweden and advertise cream for darker skin, such product will die a natural death since there is not a demand for it. The focus should be on low self-esteemed Africans who desperately wants to bleach their skin.



Although, I’ll be glad if the advert is taken down

Wait, so cos Nivea decides to meet a demand, it's now an offense? First talk to those dark skinned African women and men who like to lighten their skin.



Every company is entitled to their products and it's up to us to either patronize or not. I'm against bleaching... But this guy should take his fight to the right quatres.



If no one buys the product, it wont sell. If it doesn't sell, it dies a natural death. So leave Nivea alone.

NIGERIANS, ESPECIALLY, HAVE BEEN SHOWCASING THEIR INFERIORITY COMPLEX WITH THEIR INSATIABLE AND SOMETIMES DANGEROUS QUEST FOR FAIR SKIN BY OVER 70PERCENT OF THEIR MEN AND WOMEN USING BLEACHING PRODUCTS, LIKE ACTRESSES, EVEN THEIR HUSBANDS A LA OMOTOLA HUSBAND, TRADITIONAL RULERS LIKE THE ALAAFIN AND EVEN SO CALLED CELEBRITIES AND ROLE MODELS



YOU CANNOT BLAME NIVEA FOR TAPPING INTO THE PHYSICAL INSECURITIES OF DUMB AFRICANS AND OTHER RACES WHO TREASURE LIGHTER SKIN OVER THEIR GOD GIVEN NATURAL COMPLEXION.

FuseODG not ghanian singer.



Put some respecc 1 Like

i love NIVEA





If it meant black skin wasn’t good then why haven’t white women protested that it means Asian skin is better?



In this situation yes advertising skin bleaching products isn’t ideal but if we stopped buying them and bleaching then they will not target us. To them it’s a target market, some people in that are so insecure they will rather bleach their skin hence it’s a market. If I was a marketing lead for a bleaching product I will target the market that likes to bleach, simple. Some white women like to tan so much and darken their skin and guides what tanning salons target them. That is capitalism not racism.



Not everything is racism or discrimination.







Lalas247:

Yes so he should



Dove got called out here too ... taking off a brown top to reveal white ...

Wtf is that suppose to mean .. we love our dark skin ... melanin rich .. that is just discrimination on dark skin if you can’t see what’s wrong with the billboard .. u are plain dumb



Visibly fairer skin or

You can't actually blame them when Africans most especially Nigerians are seriously bleaching their skins with their locally made creams and soaps. Nivea is just taking the opportunity to make money off them.





First and foremost, Africans are blacks and our skin tone are in different shades. This advert is for fairer skin toned ladies, and if you're black and have a problem with that simply means you're intimated by the fairer skin toned ladies, so the ranting over the cream billboard. She has serious issues!. The lady in question is a dark lady with inferiority complex. It takes a lot to identify such people.

Well, that is business.



They know that a large percentage of people in Africa want to be light by all means for wateva reasons

What's with all this Ghanaian self

Tolerance is one virtue all small-minded people commonly lack. It's unfortunate that Africa breeds more small-minded people than the rest of the continents of the world.

There are a lot of people who don't like their dark skin.... they will be happy with this advert