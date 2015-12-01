₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by akelicious(m): 11:03am
The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has revealed that contrary to the sanctimonious posturing of his predecessor, former governor Peter Obi,
the state was saddled with a huge domestic debt of N127bn when Obi left office in March 2014.
Speaking in the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia on Tuesday, Governor Obiano explained that his silence over the monstrous debt his predecessor sought to tie his hands with had been mainly because he did not want to allow his regime to be distracted at inception so that he would concentrate on the delivering his promise of good governance to Ndi Anambra.
According to him, the N127bn debt came mostly from the 101 road contracts that the former governor hurriedly awarded at the dying minutes of his regime without making any provision whatsoever for them in order to wrong-foot his administration from the very first day.
Governor Obiano further listed other disingenuous designs by his successor to make sure that his regime never really took off as the last minute employment of 6000 workers without provision for their welfare as well as the various hotels and independent power projects which he had no plans to complete.
He however revealed that he has quietly completed 51 out of the 101 roads that Obi saddled him with and assured Ndi Anambra that the remaining 50 would soon be completed too.
Governor Obiano’s revelation came on the heels of the growing inconsistencies in the figures being thrown up by former governor Obi which have left many discerning observers wondering just how much the former governor actually left behind.
They point at Obi’s sudden volte-face from his earlier declaration that he handed N75bn cash to his successor to declare at the flag off of the PDP campaign in Onitsha yesterday that the actual amount he left when he handed over was N48,626bn.
While delivering an address that has been mostly castigated by political analysts as suicidal, former governor Obi was caught on camera saying “when I was leaving this place, we left in savings N26bn. We set aside for important projects, N23,629bn. If you put the two together, it will come to N48, 626bn.”
The former governor’s contradictory accounts of the exact amount he bequeathed his successor leaves huge gaps in the emerging narrative of dubious accountability and an even more doubtful integrity.
This becomes more so in the light of the revelation that in former governor Obi’s so called N75bn handover are embedded all manner of moribund and toxic assets which the former governor cleverly reported as profitable investments in the handover note.
For instance, Obi’s reportage of the 16.5% equity stake in Emenite, a fibre cement roof and ceiling manufacturing company set up by the Premier of the old Eastern Region, Dr M.I. Okpara which was shared between the five states that made up the old Eastern Region as part of the trumpeted investments he had handed over to Obiano is nothing but pure fraud.
Observers also complained that it speaks volumes about Obi’s vaunted integrity to realize that the former governor also reported that he had invested the sum of N3.5bn in Interfact Beverages Limited when in reality what he invested was N1.4bn only. This followed Governor Obiano’s announcement that his administration would soon revise the discrepancy to reflect the actual equity stake of the state in the company.
Other dead bodies buried in Obi’s handover note include the N9bn involuntary investment in the Nigerian Independent Power Project, conceived in 2004 by the Obasanjo regime which the Federation Account was charged to fund on behalf of the 36 states of the federation. One wonders how this investment could have found its way into Obi’s phantom savings that he handed over to Obiano in cash.
Other components of Obi’s “famous” N75bn cash handover include the N4bn estimated value of the land resources of Anambra State on which the oil installations of Orient Petroleum Resources stands which Mr Obi “cleverly” converted into the state’s
http://www.akelicious.com/2017/10/breakingpeter-obi-left-me-with-n127bn.html?m=1
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by Mynd44: 11:36am
*laughs in one wristwatch*
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by brainpulse: 11:37am
I knew the guy must have embedded a lot, If he could rent that Ikoyi's resident for hundreds of millions and travelling around the world.
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by merryossai(m): 11:38am
obiano enough of the talk much and do less. go to anambra state u will see sticker of Willie is working everywhere, with nothing to show in reality. just like gburugburu of Enugu, Willie is also useless, but I still believe he's gonna have a second chance, I just hope he makes the most of it in reality.
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by Vizboy1: 11:38am
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by Youngsage: 11:38am
Story for the gods...
One of a kind. Mstchewww
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by Artisannaija: 11:39am
Who are we going to believe like this... Just fear Politicians!
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by oka4ugoo: 11:39am
Obiano na now you wan tell us say, Peter Obi left you with debt ehh...
Election failure fall on you
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by tonio2wo: 11:39am
And u kept quiet since?
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by white441(m): 11:40am
chai
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by lawal28c: 11:40am
waiting for som1 to bak diz man den i will know dat ya'all insulting BuBu are sentimental animals
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by nwakibie3(m): 11:40am
Obiano has been told repeatedly by peter to publish the names of the construction companies the said 101 roads were awarded to, the names of the roads and the various amount being owed to them by Peter's admin but obiano couldn't do that. the question now is were the roads awarded to ghosts? Obiano should go and sit down.
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by Penalty82(m): 11:41am
Obiano minus Obi = ano
a Anambra
n No get
o Onye isi
Anambra has no leader.
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by united4men: 11:41am
they all say the same thing as their excuse for not being productive
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by veraponpo(m): 11:41am
Politicians and lies.
Peter Obi, the greatest liar in Nigeria.
1. I have one wrist watch; fat big lie- already busted
2. I dont have property any where- Ikoyi apartment is worth N250,000,000.00
3. Fashola deported Igbos because he does not love igbos- Big lie, Peter Obi deported people from Anambra before Fashola.
Lies upon lies.
Obiano too, the king of MOU.
1000 MOUs 2 projects
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by Keneking: 11:41am
Useless Obi
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by hezy4real01(m): 11:42am
I am confuse! You mean the same Peter Obi that we were clapping for @ The Platform chai....... lol
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by carpmam: 11:42am
A
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by Throwback: 11:42am
Adaobi don fall for gutter yakata. See the clever estimated false assets recorded as cash.
Well, if the Obiano himself could champion the false propaganda of Ugwu leaf IGR, then Obi must have mentored him well.
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by ibkgab001: 11:42am
Ok ooo
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by Firefire(m): 11:42am
Obiano taking after Alh. Lie the Liar!
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by val4sure(m): 11:43am
A ploy to pocket more money
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by donklef(m): 11:43am
Una don start again baa ? The two Obi's don come again oh!
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by ibkgab001: 11:44am
Ok ooo so someone is frying ponmon
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by Mkolde: 11:44am
Why u no talk since
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by generalsteve007: 11:46am
NA DEM DEM
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by venai(m): 11:46am
.
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by bestview: 11:47am
This is war of facts.
Where is globemoney?
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by michoim(m): 11:47am
You can see the many lies of Peter Obi, PDP in their characteristics manner claiming, that he is a saint and was never corrupt ...
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by lenghtinny(m): 11:48am
Politicians are the most unreliable creatures on earth
Re: Peter Obi Left Me With N127bn Debt – Obiano by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 11:49am
Mynd44:Obi worked,Obiano is working,no problem. All politics.
