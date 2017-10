Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US (8550 Views)

Roselyn Akombe said the IEBC was under political "siege", unable to reach consensus or take any decisions. Now in the US, she told the BBC she had feared for her safety while in Kenya after receiving numerous threats.



Last week, opposition leader Raila Odinga pulled out of the 26 October presidential re-run. The Supreme Court annulled the result of the original 8th August, 2017 poll, which saw current President Uhuru Kenyatta declared winner, after finding irregularities and illegalities.



In an interview from New York, Ms Akombe said:



"The election commission's IT head, Chris Msando, was "brutally murdered" before the August poll, and "you'll be suicidal to think that nothing will happen to you". "I have never felt the kind of fear that I felt in my own country," Ms Akombe told the BBC.



"I have tried the best I could do given the circumstances. Sometimes, you walk away, especially when potentially lives are at stake. The commission has become a party to the current crisis. The commission is under siege. "The commission in its current state can surely not guarantee a credible election on 26 October 2017."



Water don pass garri oga madam come run away oooh,i feel for kenyans 2 Likes

She took the wisest decision. Well done Ma.



Na wah o!

Like Nigeria Like Kenya 2 Likes

she never see anything

Because of the consequential disorder supreme court of Nigeria fears and will almost never annul presidential election. 4 Likes

I foresee electoral violence, the present leader doesn't look like he wants to stepdown 1 Like

Kenyan police looks responsible pass Naija own ooooo 5 Likes

he/she who fights and run today,,, lives to fight another day,,, welldone madam,,,, save yourself for u nd those dat love u dearly... 1 Like

lolz, life sweet na do u want her to die even buhari wey don reach late 90 dey tell us say em day 70something 1 Like

thank God for her Life.... over to Rochas Okorocha so he can erect a Statue for her in IMO STATE 3 Likes

pawesome:

U u cnt b ftc with this bro,,,, u cnt b ftc with this bro,,,,



That catapult picture in the middle will be a good meme 4 Likes 1 Share



She have sense, Being alive is Bae She have sense, Being alive is Bae













But wait! What kind of catapult is that at the second pix





New meme loading... Everyday, we the entire civilians of Nigeria are suppose to be thanking God for what Johnathan did for us after that 2015 election.But wait! What kind of catapult is that at the second pixNew meme loading... 1 Like

morikee:

Like Nigeria Like Kenya

Later some people would say GEJ didnt do well for dis our country #atleast he admitted defeat � 1 Like

Politicians everywhere in Africa are the same with rigging elections. Uhuru Kenyatta will never allow the election commission to decare anyone but himself the winner. In neighbouring Rwanda Paul kigame declared himself winner in a sham.Kigame is so ruthless he kills opposition figures, even those who have fled are pursued outside the country. ln nigeria anything goes during elections - ballot biz snatching, burnings, shooting, killings etc. This is what is called democracy! 2 Likes

Pavore9:

Hmm. oga, why u sigh na? u dey ground na. oga, why u sigh na? u dey ground na.

Why is it so difficult for we Africans to do anything right?! 1 Like 1 Share

I no blame her...Na pesin wey get life fix still chop better things! Madam well done jare.....