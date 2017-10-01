₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by morereb10: 12:18pm
Kenya election is heating up day after day and the violence ravaging the nation is unprecedented. Reports today (BBC News) suggest that a senior member of Kenya's electoral commission (IEBC) has resigned, saying the country is unable to hold credible elections next week.
Roselyn Akombe said the IEBC was under political "siege", unable to reach consensus or take any decisions. Now in the US, she told the BBC she had feared for her safety while in Kenya after receiving numerous threats.
Last week, opposition leader Raila Odinga pulled out of the 26 October presidential re-run. The Supreme Court annulled the result of the original 8th August, 2017 poll, which saw current President Uhuru Kenyatta declared winner, after finding irregularities and illegalities.
In an interview from New York, Ms Akombe said:
"The election commission's IT head, Chris Msando, was "brutally murdered" before the August poll, and "you'll be suicidal to think that nothing will happen to you". "I have never felt the kind of fear that I felt in my own country," Ms Akombe told the BBC.
"I have tried the best I could do given the circumstances. Sometimes, you walk away, especially when potentially lives are at stake. The commission has become a party to the current crisis. The commission is under siege. "The commission in its current state can surely not guarantee a credible election on 26 October 2017."
Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by Damibiz(m): 12:26pm
Water don pass garri oga madam come run away oooh,i feel for kenyans
|Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by itiswellandwell: 1:53pm
She took the wisest decision. Well done Ma.
Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by pawesome(m): 1:53pm
Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by rapcy(m): 1:53pm
Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by morikee(m): 1:53pm
Like Nigeria Like Kenya
Like Nigeria Like Kenya
Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by chukwukahenry(m): 1:53pm
she never see anything
she never see anything
|Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by chrisxxx(m): 1:55pm
Because of the consequential disorder supreme court of Nigeria fears and will almost never annul presidential election.
|Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by Goddygee(m): 1:55pm
I foresee electoral violence, the present leader doesn't look like he wants to stepdown
|Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by donmelinga(m): 1:55pm
Kenyan police looks responsible pass Naija own ooooo
|Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by mummyjayson(f): 1:56pm
he/she who fights and run today,,, lives to fight another day,,, welldone madam,,,, save yourself for u nd those dat love u dearly...
Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by Pavore9: 1:56pm
|Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by ebuka10box(m): 1:56pm
lolz, life sweet na do u want her to die even buhari wey don reach late 90 dey tell us say em day 70something
|Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by GreenMavro: 1:56pm
thank God for her Life.... over to Rochas Okorocha so he can erect a Statue for her in IMO STATE
Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by mummyjayson(f): 1:56pm
Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by jbhill(m): 1:58pm
She asked "What do I do for a living?
|Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by megaexpo: 1:58pm
That catapult picture in the middle will be a good meme
Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by Seeker17(m): 1:58pm
She have sense, Being alive is Bae
She have sense, Being alive is Bae
|Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by kollinz1234: 1:58pm
Everyday, we the entire civilians of Nigeria are suppose to be thanking God for what Johnathan did for us after that 2015 election.
But wait! What kind of catapult is that at the second pix
New meme loading...
Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by Xisnin: 1:58pm
Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by HsLBroker(m): 1:59pm
|Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by Chemike16(m): 2:00pm
Later some people would say GEJ didnt do well for dis our country #atleast he admitted defeat �
|Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by mu2sa2: 2:00pm
Politicians everywhere in Africa are the same with rigging elections. Uhuru Kenyatta will never allow the election commission to decare anyone but himself the winner. In neighbouring Rwanda Paul kigame declared himself winner in a sham.Kigame is so ruthless he kills opposition figures, even those who have fled are pursued outside the country. ln nigeria anything goes during elections - ballot biz snatching, burnings, shooting, killings etc. This is what is called democracy!
Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by Proffdada: 2:00pm
Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by GreenMavro: 2:00pm
Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by shervydman(m): 2:01pm
Pavore9:oga, why u sigh na? u dey ground na.
|Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by Kobicove(m): 2:01pm
Why is it so difficult for we Africans to do anything right?!
|Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by Awoofawo(m): 2:01pm
I no blame her...Na pesin wey get life fix still chop better things! Madam well done jare.....
Re: Kenya Election: Roselyn Akombe Resigns & Flees To US by Pavore9: 2:02pm
