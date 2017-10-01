₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by zoba88: 12:29pm
There was commotion today along Lokoja-Abuja road after a tax force killed a trailer driver with a plank.Eyewitness account said the state produce tax force killed a trailer driver with plank around 12am.The trailer drivers then blocked the road insisting that the governor must come to the scene. You are advised not to travel on that road at least for now.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/commotion-as-tax-force-collector-kills.html?m=1
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by zoba88: 12:29pm
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by Vutseck(m): 12:30pm
Yahaya bello
Who is yahaya bello again ?
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by Mavin1: 12:33pm
I definitely don't have anything to say
In a nutshell, I'm just tired of this country, can someone dash me visa to any country.
Even if na Malawi.
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by Firefire(m): 12:38pm
APC Government and bloodletting...
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by Hofbrauhaus: 12:39pm
This is where we have found ourselves...it's very unfortunate.
But what can I do? The system is so useless that you can't fight it, cos even the slaves you would be fighting for would still be insulting you..2babas case is still very much in my mind.
Or the cabal (the defenders of poverty), people who want us to perpetually remain slaves would hunt you down..Director's case still very fresh
The only hope for Nigerians is to leave this country and never return !
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by aolawale025: 12:42pm
Hofbrauhaus:
You can say that again! Kogi has been the most unfortunate in its choice of leaders especially the current one
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by Seeker17(m): 12:44pm
This country is so mired in lawlessness that stuff like this occurs on an almost regular basis
How did we fvckin get here
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 12:44pm
Kogi state, part of Afonja land.
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by shallysgirl: 1:21pm
Mavin1:
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by shallysgirl: 1:24pm
Funny enough everyone thought being a younger person as in youngest gov, he would do well but woside? He is a total shame and disgrace. The
aolawale025:
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by Keneking: 1:28pm
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 2:02pm
Hmmmm. Those touts lacks manner when they want to collect money. They behaves as if the money is their rights. Its not their fault but the lawlessness of the country.
Check my signature for your full capacity Giant plus 12000mah powerbank
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by Skywalker3(m): 2:02pm
The first thing I think about everyday is how I ended up in this sh1t hole of a country.
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by Dandsome: 2:02pm
http://www.nairaland.com/4124544/update-kogi-tax-collector-killed
okonja:
Yes that's true.
The governor paid over a N100 million for that.
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by fabulousfortune(m): 2:03pm
Afonja sef
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by Dutchey(m): 2:03pm
OP, hope its nt 12pm u meant? coz i wonder what a tax collector officer will be doing there at that time of the night
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by Acidosis(m): 2:03pm
Collecting tax on this terrible road?
May God punish Kogi government
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 2:04pm
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 2:04pm
After robbing our money from reaching us, you still come back to rob the ones we managed to get.
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by VocalWalls: 2:06pm
Trailer drivers will be doing like hulk Hogan, bullying other road users.
Ordinary planking, this one dun die.
Anyways, RIP.
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 2:06pm
Nigeria!...
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by karzyharsky(m): 2:07pm
RIP
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by Pavore9: 2:07pm
One of those crude ways of collecting tax
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by 8stargeneral: 2:07pm
Mavin1:come take visa to Somalia
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by AnanseK(m): 2:08pm
zoba88:
Thank you for the information but was it a TAX COLLECTOR or a member of a TASK FORCE team that did the killing. There is nothing called TAX FORCE in the government's ad-hoc agencies.
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 2:09pm
Did they catch up with the tax collector and Lynch him, an eye for an eye.
As much as I hate jungle justice, there are situations that you can't help but wish it's been used on some mofos
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by Elioandrew: 2:09pm
It's kogi again... In dbanj's voice.
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by 8stargeneral: 2:09pm
See hw APC wasting blood day by day
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by Sakie: 2:10pm
Kogi always in the news over negative stuff.this country don tire me..I d go my village
Re: Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) by SOFTENGR: 2:11pm
Mavin1:I have Afghan Visa. Do you want
