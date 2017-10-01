Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kogi Tax Collector Kills A Trailer Driver With Plank (Photos) (9877 Views)

Source: There was commotion today along Lokoja-Abuja road after a tax force killed a trailer driver with a plank.Eyewitness account said the state produce tax force killed a trailer driver with plank around 12am.The trailer drivers then blocked the road insisting that the governor must come to the scene. You are advised not to travel on that road at least for now.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/commotion-as-tax-force-collector-kills.html?m=1 1 Like 3 Shares

Yahaya bello





Who is yahaya bello again ?

.





In a nutshell, I'm just tired of this country, can someone dash me visa to any country.



In a nutshell, I'm just tired of this country, can someone dash me visa to any country.
Even if na Malawi.





APC Government and bloodletting... 1 Like 1 Share

This is where we have found ourselves...it's very unfortunate.



But what can I do? The system is so useless that you can't fight it, cos even the slaves you would be fighting for would still be insulting you..2babas case is still very much in my mind.

Or the cabal (the defenders of poverty), people who want us to perpetually remain slaves would hunt you down..Director's case still very fresh



The only hope for Nigerians is to leave this country and never return ! 11 Likes

Hofbrauhaus:

This is where we have found ourselves...it's very unfortunate.

You can say that again! Kogi has been the most unfortunate in its choice of leaders especially the current one



How did we fvckin get here
This country is so mired in lawlessness that stuff like this occurs on an almost regular basis

Kogi state, part of Afonja land. 4 Likes

Mavin1:

I definitely don't have anything to say



In a nutshell, I'm just tired of this country, can someone dash me visa to any country.



Even if na Malawi. 1 Like

aolawale025:





You can say that again! Kogi has been the most unfortunate in its choice of leaders especially the current one Funny enough everyone thought being a younger person as in youngest gov, he would do well but woside? He is a total shame and disgrace. The 2 Likes

FIRS sef

Hmmmm. Those touts lacks manner when they want to collect money. They behaves as if the money is their rights. Its not their fault but the lawlessness of the country.





The first thing I think about everyday is how I ended up in this sh1t hole of a country. 1 Like





okonja:

This samething happened last year November when I was travelling home, A soldier shot a trailer driver in the head just by the Muritala Muhammed bridge because he gave him N400 instead of fixed N500 bribe charged from trailers....the road was blocked by other trailers from 12pm till 8pm at sameday when Yahaya Bello came before they allow passage.

Yes that's true.



Yes that's true.
The governor paid over a N100 million for that.

Afonja sef 2 Likes

OP, hope its nt 12pm u meant? coz i wonder what a tax collector officer will be doing there at that time of the night

Collecting tax on this terrible road?







May God punish Kogi government

After robbing our money from reaching us, you still come back to rob the ones we managed to get. 1 Like

Hmmm



Trailer drivers will be doing like hulk Hogan, bullying other road users.



Ordinary planking, this one dun die.



Anyways, RIP.

Nigeria!...

RIP

One of those crude ways of collecting tax

Mavin1:

I definitely don't have anything to say



In a nutshell, I'm just tired of this country, can someone dash me visa to any country.



come take visa to Somalia

zoba88:

There was commotion today along Lokoja-Abuja road after a tax force killed a trailer driver with a plank.Eyewitness account said the state produce tax force killed a trailer driver with plank around 12am.The trailer drivers then blocked the road insisting that the governor must come to the scene. You are advised not to travel on that road at least for now

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/commotion-as-tax-force-collector-kills.html?m=1

Thank you for the information but was it a TAX COLLECTOR or a member of a TASK FORCE team that did the killing. There is nothing called TAX FORCE in the government's ad-hoc agencies.

Did they catch up with the tax collector and Lynch him, an eye for an eye.



As much as I hate jungle justice, there are situations that you can't help but wish it's been used on some mofos

It's kogi again... In dbanj's voice.

See hw APC wasting blood day by day

Kogi always in the news over negative stuff.this country don tire me..I d go my village