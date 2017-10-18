₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,542 members, 3,860,297 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 03:14 PM

Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures (6326 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Sakie: 12:39pm
The comedian whose wife and daughter are currently on a vacation in london shared these pictures of them and he captioned them as:

"Tiwa takes over London
The princess goes to the queen
Mummy is the tour guard"

Tiwa turned a year old few days back


Baby looking so fresh like fresh mango

1 Like

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Sakie: 12:42pm
More

Cc;lalasticlala
Mynd44

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by sholatem(f): 1:37pm
Cute

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by looseweight: 2:39pm
She is cute. Her mum equally get cheeks. Where is that Ibadan based deportee again She is needed here ASAP!!!

3 Likes

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by taiyesoul(m): 2:39pm
Like play,like play.This girl sef don become Celebrity be dat.

2 Likes

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by northvietnam(m): 2:39pm
Fat girl with flatiron mother

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by OZAOEKPE(m): 2:39pm
grin
Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by hezy4real01(m): 2:39pm
God punish poverty... Even Aunty Kemi was not this cute, when her papa be Governor

6 Likes

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Hofbrauhaus: 2:40pm
grin grin grin

Young cheekodi..

2 Likes

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by olaolaking(m): 2:40pm
Whatever they have, they flaunt it on social media. For every action, there is equal and opposite reaction. There are also negative sides of what he is doing. When the negative sides come, he will be forming victim.

I will advise him to also put it on NTA.

6 Likes

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Hongbenga(m): 2:40pm
Japan is a secular country, 50% are virgins. Current population 127 million. They need more sex or risk a demographic decline. Help Needed...

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Ansasan(f): 2:40pm
kiss kiss kiss
Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by 9jvirgin(m): 2:41pm
The menace of Kemi Olunloyo. Ride on girl, GOD loves you.
Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by chukwukahenry(m): 2:41pm
too much chin chin....

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by excel127(m): 2:41pm
asawanathegreat:
See as here face swell up like bread wey fall inside water. Ajebota

Learn to say something nice....

4 Likes

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Modelqwen(f): 2:41pm
shocked






pretty

2 Likes

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by cyborg123(m): 2:41pm
Cute baby. Friends and family can't resist pulling such cheeks. cheesy

1 Like

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by brunobaba(m): 2:41pm
Where's Aunty Kemi Olunloyo when you need her most??Prison perhaps.
Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Johnkennie(m): 2:42pm
I see grin
Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Mhizkel(f): 2:42pm
Last picture so kiss
Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by paymentvoucher: 2:42pm
This sheyi law daughter ehn
Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by rattlesnake(m): 2:42pm
i wonder how much this aggrandized unhealthy EGO maniac guy called seyi law is paying for all this publicity
this girl needs a private life

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by annielady(f): 2:43pm
Lovely baby

1 Like

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by asawanathegreat(m): 2:43pm
See as here face swell up like bread wey fall inside water. Ajebota
Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Kobicove(m): 2:43pm
If I hear anyone mention "Kungfu Panda" here I will... grin

2 Likes

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Seeker17(m): 2:44pm
May Anti Kemi's phone malfunction just for the time being.. Amen
Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Ugoeze2016: 2:45pm
Tiwa come let me kiss your cheeks...cute baby
Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Gozbrown: 2:45pm
future slay queen
Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Frenzy007(m): 2:45pm
Sakie:
The comedian whose wife and daughter are currently on a vacation in london shared these pictures of them and he captioned them as:

"Tiwa takes over London
The princess goes to the queen
Mummy is the tour guard"

Tiwa turned a year old few days back


Baby looking so fresh like fresh mango
You call this cute smh.The baby face should be used in a horror movie trailersad

1 Like

Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by MrHighSea: 2:46pm
Una dn start
Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Gozbrown: 2:46pm
potential slay queen
Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by RealFlexyb(m): 2:48pm
Okayooo[color=#000000][/color] tongue

(0) (1) (Reply)

Singer Blackface Forcefully Ejected From Apartment / It's Official, Halle Berry Is Engaged / Lady Gaga's Tea Cup Was Sold For $75, 000 In Japan

Viewing this topic: Demtoks, igho003(m), Kufie(m), SMSfactory, Abdogood(m), HumanistMike(m), edgecution(m), Surrey2Bimshire, hollyray2016, macphidel(m), bimbo80(m), callola, marhoinspire, NosaH(m), Homeboiy(m), TINO26, afaridan(m), benmon(m), khaykay15(f), MemeTroll, pahen1991, ajealadick(m), Phatbutty, vascey(m), reujosh89(m), teamgreat, okejoshua2201(m), femoint007(m), Universities, italkmoses, midetinz(m), w1sEmAn, samirchudi(m), Nwanieke(m), hiscules, shallysgirl, johnnn20, olayinkaboss11(m), kinibigdeal(m), SpaceAngel, lilien001(f), susiivy, opera1(m), Blade21, ambrosini593(m), ib4real95(m), neoapocalypse, stan83, swipe(m), yinkaoke(f), adesinakayode, Ladyjumong(f), rosieluv(f), abiodunraufu, dabrats(f), cheeboozhor(m), AutoReportNG, enfield, WhoBeThisMan, thousandreason(f), 9jamum(f), Kendroid, Timbi, Joecruise(m) and 140 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.