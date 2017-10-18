Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures (6326 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The comedian whose wife and daughter are currently on a vacation in london shared these pictures of them and he captioned them as:



"Tiwa takes over London

The princess goes to the queen

Mummy is the tour guard"



Tiwa turned a year old few days back





Baby looking so fresh like fresh mango 1 Like

More



Cc;lalasticlala

Mynd44

Cute 2 Likes 1 Share

She is needed here ASAP!!! She is cute. Her mum equally get cheeks. Where is that Ibadan based deportee againShe is needed here ASAP!!! 3 Likes

Like play,like play.This girl sef don become Celebrity be dat. 2 Likes

Fat girl with flatiron mother 1 Like 1 Share

God punish poverty... Even Aunty Kemi was not this cute, when her papa be Governor 6 Likes





Young cheekodi.. .. 2 Likes

Whatever they have, they flaunt it on social media. For every action, there is equal and opposite reaction. There are also negative sides of what he is doing. When the negative sides come, he will be forming victim.



I will advise him to also put it on NTA. 6 Likes

Japan is a secular country, 50% are virgins. Current population 127 million. They need more sex or risk a demographic decline. Help Needed... 1 Like 1 Share

The menace of Kemi Olunloyo. Ride on girl, GOD loves you.

too much chin chin.... 1 Like 1 Share

asawanathegreat:

See as here face swell up like bread wey fall inside water. Ajebota

Learn to say something nice.... Learn to say something nice.... 4 Likes















pretty pretty 2 Likes

Cute baby. Friends and family can't resist pulling such cheeks. 1 Like

Where's Aunty Kemi Olunloyo when you need her most??Prison perhaps.

I see

Last picture so

This sheyi law daughter ehn

i wonder how much this aggrandized unhealthy EGO maniac guy called seyi law is paying for all this publicity

this girl needs a private life 1 Like 1 Share

Lovely baby 1 Like

See as here face swell up like bread wey fall inside water. Ajebota

If I hear anyone mention "Kungfu Panda" here I will... 2 Likes

May Anti Kemi's phone malfunction just for the time being.. Amen

Tiwa come let me kiss your cheeks...cute baby

future slay queen

Sakie:

The comedian whose wife and daughter are currently on a vacation in london shared these pictures of them and he captioned them as:



"Tiwa takes over London

The princess goes to the queen

Mummy is the tour guard"



Tiwa turned a year old few days back





Baby looking so fresh like fresh mango You call this cute smh.The baby face should be used in a horror movie trailer You call this cute smh.The baby face should be used in a horror movie trailer 1 Like

Una dn start

potential slay queen