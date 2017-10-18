₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures
|Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Sakie: 12:39pm
The comedian whose wife and daughter are currently on a vacation in london shared these pictures of them and he captioned them as:
"Tiwa takes over London
The princess goes to the queen
Mummy is the tour guard"
Tiwa turned a year old few days back
Baby looking so fresh like fresh mango
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Sakie: 12:42pm
More
Cc;lalasticlala
Mynd44
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by sholatem(f): 1:37pm
Cute
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by looseweight: 2:39pm
She is cute. Her mum equally get cheeks. Where is that Ibadan based deportee again She is needed here ASAP!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by taiyesoul(m): 2:39pm
Like play,like play.This girl sef don become Celebrity be dat.
2 Likes
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by northvietnam(m): 2:39pm
Fat girl with flatiron mother
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by OZAOEKPE(m): 2:39pm
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by hezy4real01(m): 2:39pm
God punish poverty... Even Aunty Kemi was not this cute, when her papa be Governor
6 Likes
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Hofbrauhaus: 2:40pm
Young cheekodi..
2 Likes
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by olaolaking(m): 2:40pm
Whatever they have, they flaunt it on social media. For every action, there is equal and opposite reaction. There are also negative sides of what he is doing. When the negative sides come, he will be forming victim.
I will advise him to also put it on NTA.
6 Likes
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Hongbenga(m): 2:40pm
Japan is a secular country, 50% are virgins. Current population 127 million. They need more sex or risk a demographic decline. Help Needed...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Ansasan(f): 2:40pm
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by 9jvirgin(m): 2:41pm
The menace of Kemi Olunloyo. Ride on girl, GOD loves you.
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by chukwukahenry(m): 2:41pm
too much chin chin....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by excel127(m): 2:41pm
asawanathegreat:
Learn to say something nice....
4 Likes
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Modelqwen(f): 2:41pm
pretty
2 Likes
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by cyborg123(m): 2:41pm
Cute baby. Friends and family can't resist pulling such cheeks.
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by brunobaba(m): 2:41pm
Where's Aunty Kemi Olunloyo when you need her most??Prison perhaps.
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Johnkennie(m): 2:42pm
I see
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Mhizkel(f): 2:42pm
Last picture so
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by paymentvoucher: 2:42pm
This sheyi law daughter ehn
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by rattlesnake(m): 2:42pm
i wonder how much this aggrandized unhealthy EGO maniac guy called seyi law is paying for all this publicity
this girl needs a private life
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by annielady(f): 2:43pm
Lovely baby
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by asawanathegreat(m): 2:43pm
See as here face swell up like bread wey fall inside water. Ajebota
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Kobicove(m): 2:43pm
If I hear anyone mention "Kungfu Panda" here I will...
2 Likes
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Seeker17(m): 2:44pm
May Anti Kemi's phone malfunction just for the time being.. Amen
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Ugoeze2016: 2:45pm
Tiwa come let me kiss your cheeks...cute baby
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Gozbrown: 2:45pm
future slay queen
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Frenzy007(m): 2:45pm
Sakie:You call this cute smh.The baby face should be used in a horror movie trailer
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by MrHighSea: 2:46pm
Una dn start
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by Gozbrown: 2:46pm
potential slay queen
|Re: Comedian Seyi Law's Daughter "Tiwa" Looking Cute In New Pictures by RealFlexyb(m): 2:48pm
Okayooo[color=#000000][/color]
