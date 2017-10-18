Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) (5897 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below...



http://gidifeed.com/photos-rioting-students-destroy-school-properties-kano/ Student of Science School Dawakin Kudu, Kano State recently went on rampage and destroyed the office of their Principal and vehicles of their teachers during a riot.See photos below...

lalasticlala olawalebabs, Fynestboi, Richiez more pics 1 Share

Northerners are a pre-historic tribe that do not want education. The only tribe that resists education violently and openly.



Don't be surprised if this commotion started because the Principal changed "C for Cow" to "C for Car", thereby upsettin' the heathens.



This is the same northerners that Buhalmajiri instructed the World Bank to focus on developin' abi? smh...



I suggest North Korea focus its nuclear missiles on them instead & make sure it passes through Daura on its way. 39 Likes 3 Shares

stupid students, dey will still pay money for Wat dey spoilt 2 Likes

I wanted to say na their parents go still pay for d damage but den remembered dis is d north 8 Likes

c

What's d reason for d riot? Secondary school for that matter..

If they can do this to their own school, imagine what they will do to the shop of an 'inyanmiri' on false accusation of abusing the Prophet.

Emir Sanusi Lamido have tried to change the orientation in Kano but the politicians who benefit from itinerant societal dregs have resisted and almost attempted to remove him from the throne.

This action is like a training session for these students for future riots if someone in Denmark draws a cartoon or burns a holy book. 8 Likes

ndi awusa at it again

Dominiquez the State Government would budget N2bn to repair..Ba Wahala

ShyCypher:

Northerners are a pre-historic tribe that do not want education. The only tribe that resists education violently and openly.



Don't be surprised if this commotion started because the Principal changed "C for Cow" to "C for Car", thereby upsettin' the heathens.



This is the same northerners that Buhalmajiri instructed the World Bank to focus on developin' abi? smh...



I suggest North Korea focus its nuclear missiles on them instead & make sure it passes through Daura on its way.

Lols





lols lols 2 Likes 1 Share

children of Anger/violence children of Anger/violence 3 Likes

Lol, Almajiris wey no want go school before 7 Likes

Kamelot77:

stupid students, dey will still pay money for Wat dey spoilt

in the north? Then u are not in Nigeria in the north? Then u are not in Nigeria 1 Like

J

ShyCypher:

Northerners are a pre-historic tribe that do not want education. The only tribe that resists education violently and openly.



Don't be surprised if this commotion started because the Principal changed "C for Cow" to "C for Car", thereby upsettin' the heathens.



This is the same northerners that Buhalmajiri instructed the World Bank to focus on developin' abi? smh...



I suggest North Korea focus its nuclear missiles on them instead & make sure it passes through Daura on its way.









You idiot should know that Science colleges in Kano are no match for your sex-for-grade schools up south.



I am a product of one of them and I made nine distinctions in my SSCE and First class in my 1st Degree..... The products of those colleges are never redundant.... You idiot should know that Science colleges in Kano are no match for your sex-for-grade schools up south.I am a product of one of them and I made nine distinctions in my SSCE and First class in my 1st Degree..... The products of those colleges are never redundant.... 5 Likes 2 Shares

ShyCypher:

Northerners are a pre-historic tribe that do not want education. The only tribe that resists education violently and openly.



Don't be surprised if this commotion started because the Principal changed "C for Cow" to "C for Car", thereby upsettin' the heathens.



This is the same northerners that Buhalmajiri instructed the World Bank to focus on developin' abi? smh...



I suggest North Korea focus its nuclear missiles on them instead & make sure it passes through Daura on its way.







Despite all these you've written.... Una no still get like.... I weep for you ooo Despite all these you've written.... Una no still get like.... I weep for you ooo

Even at such young age, there's so much violence and destruction in their DNA.

They will not be held responsible because it's the north. They don't care about education. Most of them will use this as an opportunity to avoid school.

No matter the amount of provocation by the school management, this level of destruction by "secondary school" students is totally unacceptable!

Thorough investigation will reveal that it was something very trival that escalated to this. 6 Likes 1 Share

The only way most northerners from Mr President to these school kids can express themselves is through violence, bloodshed and destruction 2 Likes



Chai! i being dey warned people like you...

Troublesome people na una way be that.

ARE U SUPRISED ??

COS I AM NOT

Kids that were even forced to go to school! 2 Likes 1 Share

Nbote:

I wanted to say na their parents go still pay for d damage but den remembered dis is d north

one thing students don't know is that you will be the one to pay and buy them back

ShyCypher:

Northerners are a pre-historic tribe that do not want education. The only tribe that resists education violently and openly.



Don't be surprised if this commotion started because the Principal changed "C for Cow" to "C for Car", thereby upsettin' the heathens.



This is the same northerners that Buhalmajiri instructed the World Bank to focus on developin' abi? smh...



I suggest North Korea focus its nuclear missiles on them instead & make sure it passes through Daura on its way.













Grow up.



The same thing happens down South and you know it.



And if you think I condoned the violence , no I don't



Nigerians and bigotry. Grow up.The same thing happens down South and you know it.And if you think I condoned the violence , no I don'tNigerians and bigotry. 3 Likes

Science School Dawakin Kudu...



Maybe this was a “science experiment” gone wrong Maybe this was a “science experiment” gone wrong

Nigerian Sex Therapists Are Just Too Good



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0WCJFVHJDk Nigerian Sex Therapists Are Just Too Good 2 Likes

Not surprised!

They hate education 2 Likes 1 Share

The state government will end up begging the students to return to school 1 Like