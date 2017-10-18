₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by Mrsoundoro(m): 1:00pm
Student of Science School Dawakin Kudu, Kano State recently went on rampage and destroyed the office of their Principal and vehicles of their teachers during a riot.
See photos below...
http://gidifeed.com/photos-rioting-students-destroy-school-properties-kano/
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by Mrsoundoro(m): 1:01pm
lalasticlala olawalebabs, Fynestboi, Richiez more pics
1 Share
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by ShyCypher(m): 1:16pm
Northerners are a pre-historic tribe that do not want education. The only tribe that resists education violently and openly.
Don't be surprised if this commotion started because the Principal changed "C for Cow" to "C for Car", thereby upsettin' the heathens.
This is the same northerners that Buhalmajiri instructed the World Bank to focus on developin' abi? smh...
I suggest North Korea focus its nuclear missiles on them instead & make sure it passes through Daura on its way.
39 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by Kamelot77(m): 1:24pm
stupid students, dey will still pay money for Wat dey spoilt
2 Likes
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by Nbote(m): 2:01pm
I wanted to say na their parents go still pay for d damage but den remembered dis is d north
8 Likes
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by aldexrio(m): 2:42pm
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by Ohcanada(m): 2:42pm
c
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by looseweight: 2:42pm
What's d reason for d riot? Secondary school for that matter..
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by Guyman02: 2:43pm
If they can do this to their own school, imagine what they will do to the shop of an 'inyanmiri' on false accusation of abusing the Prophet.
Emir Sanusi Lamido have tried to change the orientation in Kano but the politicians who benefit from itinerant societal dregs have resisted and almost attempted to remove him from the throne.
This action is like a training session for these students for future riots if someone in Denmark draws a cartoon or burns a holy book.
8 Likes
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by chukwukahenry(m): 2:43pm
ndi awusa at it again
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by Keneking: 2:43pm
Dominiquez the State Government would budget N2bn to repair..Ba Wahala
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by zolapower: 2:43pm
ShyCypher:lols
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 2:43pm
children of Anger/violence
3 Likes
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by I124U: 2:44pm
Lol, Almajiris wey no want go school before
7 Likes
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by chukwukahenry(m): 2:44pm
Kamelot77:
in the north? Then u are not in Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by bpalace(m): 2:44pm
J
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by malware: 2:45pm
ShyCypher:
You idiot should know that Science colleges in Kano are no match for your sex-for-grade schools up south.
I am a product of one of them and I made nine distinctions in my SSCE and First class in my 1st Degree..... The products of those colleges are never redundant....
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by Poddy(m): 2:45pm
ShyCypher:Despite all these you've written.... Una no still get like.... I weep for you ooo
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by AceRoyal: 2:45pm
Even at such young age, there's so much violence and destruction in their DNA.
They will not be held responsible because it's the north. They don't care about education. Most of them will use this as an opportunity to avoid school.
No matter the amount of provocation by the school management, this level of destruction by "secondary school" students is totally unacceptable!
Thorough investigation will reveal that it was something very trival that escalated to this.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 2:45pm
The only way most northerners from Mr President to these school kids can express themselves is through violence, bloodshed and destruction
2 Likes
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by dohhnutt1(m): 2:45pm
Chai! i being dey warned people like you...
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 2:45pm
Troublesome people na una way be that.
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by bedspread: 2:45pm
ARE U SUPRISED??
COS I AM NOT
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by Pavore9: 2:45pm
Kids that were even forced to go to school!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by judgedredd22(m): 2:45pm
Nbote:
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 2:45pm
one thing students don't know is that you will be the one to pay and buy them back
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 2:45pm
ShyCypher:
Grow up.
The same thing happens down South and you know it.
And if you think I condoned the violence , no I don't
Nigerians and bigotry.
3 Likes
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by iluvpomo(m): 2:46pm
Science School Dawakin Kudu...
Maybe this was a “science experiment” gone wrong
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by opemiposiodoo: 2:46pm
2 Likes
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 2:46pm
Not surprised!
They hate education
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 2:46pm
The state government will end up begging the students to return to school
1 Like
|Re: Rioting Students In Kano Destroy School Properties (Photos) by hola106(m): 2:47pm
north north
1 Like
