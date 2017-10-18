₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,735 members, 3,861,064 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 11:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. (1217 Views)
|Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by fidefineboy(m): 2:03pm
Family of the suicide victim, identified as Perekebina Biu, has cried foul over the report of his death after few days of being quarantined due to the infectious disease known as Monkey pox.
Late Perekeme Biu, a father of three, was confirmed dead after he was found hanging from a rope at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.
Emeraldng.com gathered that late Pere, was until his death the Treasurer of the Agbere Youth body and married with three children.
His father hails from Patani in Delta state while mother is from Agbere community in Sagbama local government area of Bayelsa state.
According to the family, the deceased was already recovering from the Monkeypox disease he contacted in Yenagoa before this sad incident.
Family sources are, however, blaming the management of NDUTH for negligence.
According to the family: “The late victim was in the hospital for treatment. And he was responding to treatment. But come to think about it, how did it happen? The Monkeypox victims were supposed to be in an isolated arera.
“Where were the doctors, nurses and other staff? Where did he get the rope? The hospital management has a question to answer,” a family member said.
The suicide victim, according to family sources had no record of mental case.
Contacted on the development, a staff of the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, who pleaded anonymity, denied any act of negligence on the part of the hospital.
The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu, had on Monday confirmed that the victim did not die as a result of Monkeypox disease and that it was professionally and ethically wrong to reveal his identity.
http://www.emeraldng.com/monkeypox-family-suicide-victim-cries-foul-accuses-hospital-management-negligence/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by iyblaq(m): 2:03pm
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by biacan(f): 2:06pm
They allow the guy to rest in peace
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by Hofbrauhaus: 2:08pm
This is so sad...Very careless hospitals, very careless President, very careless country...
I spit on this useless place!
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by clevvermind(m): 2:08pm
BLAME BUHARI.
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by paymentvoucher: 10:56pm
Lips Sealed
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by HomeTutor1(f): 10:56pm
Hello, Good day to you all.. This is to inform you that you can place an order for dry maize supply at the rate of #14,000 per bag. We can supply to anywhere across the country.
For more information, Please call 07066512313.
Thanks
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by alexistaiwo: 10:58pm
Who else noticed the sharp rise in the number of people attempting suicide since APC came into power?
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by Pavore9: 11:00pm
Negligence on the part of the hospital.
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by Spaxon(f): 11:01pm
Me I Blame Buhari
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by GavelSlam: 11:02pm
Blame Dickson.
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by Rayhandrinni(m): 11:04pm
Bad
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by aziaka111(m): 11:06pm
buhari don suffer,everything Na buhari even if ur dick no stand in front of ur Unclad Baby Na buhari too
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by neutrotoba(m): 11:06pm
Nigeria is just one very insane place sha
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by Kingluqman89(m): 11:12pm
g
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by Sunnycliff(m): 11:13pm
Everything is at its ebbs in this nation, no wonder the high incidence of suicide..... Thanks to Buhari
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by Kingdov(m): 11:14pm
Imagine the way nurses and Doctor treat u when you have ordinary malaria , imagine the way the will treat a monkey pox victim na to keep food and drug for una for door tell una to com carry , the no go even talk to them . Ma pray everyday is God dont let me get sick to the point i will spend a night at the hospital and yahweh have been doing it
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by DIVINEEVIDENCE(m): 11:15pm
The last administration's handling of the ebola scourge remains a classic pointer to proactive action.
If it were to be today...
|Re: Monkeypox: Family Of Suicide Victim In Bayelsa Blames Hospital's Negligence. by Josephjnr(m): 11:19pm
Yes.
(0) (Reply)
Anybody Wearing Braces In The House? / Doctors Say Looking At Busty Women For 10 Minutes A Day Is Good For Your Health / 5 Tips To Grow Taller After The Age Of 25
Viewing this topic: richie9093(m), DIVINEEVIDENCE(m), Marvel1206, Suplexx, LordeCalifornia, aragonchuks(m), Bredem(f), latup4real(m), deesquarediddy(m), framie05, Singingbae(m), nehun, babzo(m), sherbuk, uche77zero(m), abdulhamid0(m), KcAngel(m), iyblaq(m), DanseMacabre(m), makapoda, univasal, Josephjnr(m), Painkila, mofresh(m) and 35 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12