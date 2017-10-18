Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Update On The Kogi Tax Collector Who Killed A Truck Driver. (10356 Views)

Government should stop using touts to do some jobs for them.



The tax collector actually demanded N2000 from the driver but the driver said what he had was N1000 because the truck broke down earlier and he didn't have any extra money on him.



An argument ensured and then the tax collector used a plank with nails (which they put under tyre of a vehicle from stopping from moving) and hit the man on the neck. The man died from that.



What angered the people there was the motor boy there held the suspect but the police man with the tax collector there aided the man to escape.



The other truck drivers blocked the road, dismantled the check point and used it as bonfire to block the road for commuters. They said they want to see the killer before they open the road.



Since the killer wasn't coming forth they said PMB must come there to settle them. They later changed the demand to governor must come and also demanded N50 million compensation.



We thought it was joke, they kept us there until the deputy governor came and settled them.





I saw them pursuing a plain clothed police officer who came with a gun. They almost burnt army hilux.



They were also beating anyone taking pictures of the body. But as a sharp man, hitting the volume button on the Tecno Camon CX will take a sharp shot that's how I got pic of the body covered with mat. Get yourself one or wait for the next phantom. (don't worry I respect the dead so won't show pictures of the dead man )



Yellow truck is the truck the man was driving.



However, the road has been opened and it's clear now.



I'm in the wrong country. A country of hyenas. Tufiakwa! I'm in the wrong country. A country of hyenas. Tufiakwa! 2 Likes

Well done to all the truck drivers. I pity for this country, illiteracy upon illiteracy, tout and police colabo. Why must the governmdnt or its agency use touts carry out its duties.

Another one is this road transport union, blood thiirsty low lifes. 4 Likes

If VIO is not proscribed in Abuja, their activities will one day cause an ugly incident like, the level with which they recruit touts and illiterates into that organization is alarming... the guys stationed at Area 1 before bridge are fearsome, and always stinking of alcohol and Indian helm. 4 Likes

If VIO is not proscribed in Abuja, their activities will one day cause an ugly incident like, the level with which they recruit touts and illiterates into that organization is alarming... the guys stationed at Area 1 before bridge are fearsome, and always stinking of alcohol and Indian helm . helm kor garment ni helm kor garment ni 1 Like

Kogi state is nothing but a cursed state, see road self

I used to be a motor boy before, actually kogi state is the worst state you can ever pass through. They collect tax anyhow, The tax point at felele Lokoja used to collect N2000 but when Yahaya Bello come he increase it to N8000. And a driver must pay before passing, they don't mind to waste your two days there if you don't have money to pay. The drivers have protested multiple times but the governor didn't do anything about it.



The worst part is, of all these tax they are collecting kogi state has the worst road network in the whole Nigeria 4 Likes

So, Those opportunist drivers demanded for 50million compensation. Is the money going to the family of the deceased or their greedy pockets?

Rip to the dead

POLICE AND AIDING/ABETTING BE 5&6 FROM TIME IMMEMORIAL 1 Like

Devils in human forms are making lives worthless in Africa . LORD into your HANDS we commit our lives.