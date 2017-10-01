₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by JosWatchDog(m): 3:53pm
Big Brother Naija 2017 ex housemate and professional DJ, OgaBally is sure looking charming and smart in this native Attire.
Ladies, if we tag him 10,000 husband material, is that a bad idea?
More photos after the cut:
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by ZKOSOSO(m): 5:01pm
The only BBnaija mate that couldn't win a task for 90days.
Even the food crushing machine- Marvis won 2.
Nice cuts. Fyne stud...
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by donblade85555(m): 5:25pm
my best of them all....e pain me the day this guy got evicted eh....na that efe cor go win am chaii
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by Factfinder1(f): 5:25pm
And gifty is busy posting nudes
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by masada: 5:26pm
Bally on point
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by DeutschJunge: 5:27pm
This guy needs a stylist, i noticed it since from the house. He doesn't really have that good dress sense. The best dresser is kemen, that guy is very good at dressing, his taste is very nice. Bally always looks roughed up in a way, its never really clean and classy with him.
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by DeutschJunge: 5:27pm
His style
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by blueviv: 5:27pm
This is cool, disappeared for some time tho
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by Mustiboy(m): 5:28pm
seun should please add a space booking button
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 5:28pm
Cool
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by ignis(f): 5:28pm
He looks better on the blue native...
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by collinometricx: 5:28pm
Factfinder1 :
her life
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by Realfitbody: 5:28pm
At least he isn't posting nudes
Big Brother Naija 2017 ex housemate and professional DJ, OgaBally is sure looking charming and smart in this native Attire.
At least he isn't posting nudes
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by ncine: 5:29pm
Bally for senator
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by cutefergiee(m): 5:30pm
boys be covering up, girls be opening up....
mystery of life... boys suit up even on wedding day, girls be lookin for wedding gown dat leaves everywhere open..
mystery of life.. only God can understand d heart of _________... fll in d gap
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by Frenzy007(m): 5:33pm
Wow first to comment finally.I wanna thank everyone who has been supporting me since day ome i love u all.I wanna thank that invisible skydAddy for being a perv that he is.I wanna thank all the second to last commenters for allowing me.I say thank you.
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by junnyjake(m): 5:35pm
Dan KayDee
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by junnyjake(m): 5:36pm
Frenzy007:
It's time to wake up man.
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by kay29000(m): 5:36pm
Cool
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by Gozbrown: 5:39pm
Bally correct guy. wen u go reach dubai
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by MammyYoo567(f): 5:40pm
Cute bally
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by MammyYoo567(f): 5:41pm
DeutschJunge:Shut the fuvk up you hater!
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by 9japrof(m): 5:42pm
:Be like say na Big brother things dey reign today.
Abeg make una find T- mama thread carry am come front page
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by PETUK(m): 5:47pm
collinometricx:her nude
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by DONADAMS(m): 5:50pm
bally my guy
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by Bugatie(m): 5:58pm
DeutschJunge:
You sure it's the same bbnaija we all watched
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by TrueSenator(m): 6:05pm
Modern Herbalist
Re: Bbnaija's Bally, Looking Dapper In Native Attire (photos) by DeutschJunge: 6:07pm
Bugatie:
Even from this pics you can tell, whats that cap doing on his head in the first pic, the shirt in the second pic looks off.. scroll through his IG then go through kemen and see for yourself.
