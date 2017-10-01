₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by stephenduru: 4:04pm
Ikpeazu at 53: We must always thank God for the gift of life- Ikpeazu tell aides
Today, October 18, is the birthday of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.
To mark the day, Governor Ikpeazu visited the SDA hospital and Orphanage at Aba and later told his aides who joined him on the visit that such engagements and celebrations should give them reasons to praise and thank God for life and good health.
Governor Ikpeazu who celebrated with the orphans also paid hospital bills for 24 persons who were medically discharged but couldn't go home as a result of their inability to complete the payment of their medical bills.
Speaking to his aides who accompanied him to the hospital, Governor Ikpeazu said; “You guys can see why we must always thank God for the gift of life and the good health we enjoy. We are not better than our people here, but owe everything to God who is all knowing. If you are sick, you won’t remember that you are the Governor or Governor’s aide. And the reality is; if a Governor is not able to discharge his duty as governor due to ill health, the Deputy Governor will take up his job. Similarly if a Governor’s aide can’t work due to ill health, he or she will be replaced. That goes to show that the system can run without any of us. This is a key life lesson for us and so we must count ourselves lucky that God chose to bless us with the opportunity we have to serve in good health.”
Enyinnaya Appolos
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/governor-ikpeazu-celebrates-53rd.html?m=1
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by stephenduru: 4:06pm
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by Hashimyussufamao(m): 4:08pm
tiri gbosa for him
1 Like
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by ogologoamu: 4:19pm
Pot belly governor
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by eezeribe(m): 4:26pm
OK
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by eagleeye2: 5:13pm
Happy birthday Okezie Ikpeazu. Many happy returns. Sir. Ponponkom. Alias Enyinnia Appolos tell governor that we are being owed. Thank you.
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by Ifeanyi4491(m): 5:17pm
WE ARE NOT HAPPY WITH YOU.....
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by priscaoge(f): 5:34pm
Na d same people! No politician holy pass They should pay workers and provide social amenities for the masses
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by Alphasoar(m): 5:35pm
My Governor My Governor
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by StRichard(m): 5:35pm
That doesn't make him a saint, he is still a th*ie*f
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by tstx(m): 5:35pm
Seriously, Ogbasaram
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by sam4(m): 5:35pm
.
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by ufuosman(m): 5:35pm
Best way
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by donblade85555(m): 5:35pm
kudos sir....given back to the society is really Good. God will surely bless u..more days to your life
kudos sir....given back to the society is really Good. God will surely bless u..more days to your life
www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by kay29000(m): 5:36pm
Okay.
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by guruvick(m): 5:36pm
My Governor
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by eaglez(m): 5:36pm
This is not news now,so many people do more than this on a daily basis,my question I'd how does he sleep when he is still owing workers in Buhari's voice.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by Ttipsy(m): 5:36pm
I wonder the road this man is using in the state, bad roads every where. smh. I thought his govt will repair major roads in the state but its otherwise
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by Kingdolo(m): 5:37pm
Too sad.
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by Mrchippychappy(m): 5:37pm
Clueless Akpu head clown making a mess of the entire Abia state
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by shibanbo(m): 5:37pm
Ishi aki goan pay salariessssssssss and fix roads and stop over taxing your people isi mma
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by Kingdolo(m): 5:39pm
ok
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by peacemara54(m): 5:40pm
My signature
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by cutefergiee(m): 5:41pm
Politrickcian.... Been deceiving us since Year 9 BC....
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by Finstar: 5:41pm
Hmm.. Who's he deceving? He should go and pay civil servants jor..
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by Jaytecq(m): 5:41pm
alright
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by Gozbrown: 5:42pm
big head governor
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by okerekeikpo: 5:44pm
Ikpeazu is a criminal, he should pay Abia workers, what useless Birthday is he celebrating?
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by Kobicove(m): 5:45pm
Wareva
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by Frenzy007(m): 5:45pm
Wow Nnamdi kanu see wat u aff done
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by blessedmeme: 5:47pm
Each time I see or remember orphanage home children, i feel for them.
O God please protect them
1 Like
|Re: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Celebrates His 53rd Birthday At SDA Hospital & Orphanage by blueviv: 5:47pm
kay29000:
