₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,879 members, 3,861,665 topics. Date: Thursday, 19 October 2017 at 09:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age (1281 Views)
|What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by Alphasoar(m): 4:47pm On Oct 18
Growing up, I have seen things and I have also experienced some. Life is full of mysteries and most of them are accompanied by experiences that each one of us must at one point or the other pass through. It is no doubt we have been preached to, admonished and encouraged in one way or the other.
But nonetheless, it may never settle with us historically except we experience them ourselves to be able to tell the tales that follows.
Every one of us wished success will just locate us and hit us very hard that we may heave a sigh of relieve and say, 'I don hammer'. Our minds were later disabused when they told us that, we can only attain success by hard work and perseverance.
The latter line of principle is generally spoken and widely accepted. But I think there is something so cunningly avoided by many, that we have not been told. Truth be told, Most of all the truths we have been told about life, does not exist. They are mere fables, preached by elites, imposed on the gullible and accepted generally by the ignorant.
Let's get down to what I want to say without wasting your precious time. It is basically this, 'hard work without the Proper Connections in Place, you are most assuredly wasting your energy'. I so believe that as there as so many ways to kill a man which does not even equal the few ways we know to make love, so also are there many ways to 'Work Hard' and they don't equal or lead to success.
Virtually all the things I have gone through have been because; there was somebody that knows somebody that knows someone and so it is for everybody. So in essence, if you have something to offer to people, your prayer should be for you to meet that somebody that knows another person to give you the opportunity to showcase what you've got. A celebrity I followed posted something on his page about how God has helped him to scale through, a fan who has understood the 'LINES' "based on the basis" asked him also to help him get connected to people that will allow him sell what he has.
I am not in any way trying to tell anybody to stop working and start looking for connection. No. You must have worked and mastered and art before seeking relevance. This post and most of my previous post which I will list at the end of this post, do align to one basic principle, "Prepare yourself first before you seek to announce your availability".
What am trying to point out is that you must seek to get connected. IN the Bible, Jesus after talking about tax collectors and their seemingly evil ways in Luke 16, he points something very glaring in Verse 9.
Go check it out and seek the meaning of what He was saying.
If you have read this post, don't rush out without telling us your views. We love to hear your own side of the story!
http://alphasoars.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/what-they-never-told-us-about-working.html
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by HsLBroker(m): 4:54pm On Oct 18
God will connect us to the right people
1 Like
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by Hashimyussufamao(m): 5:01pm On Oct 18
Besides working hard, they will say only few are born with silver spoon but now am trying to steal one. They will say we are the leaders of tomorrow just for us to find these aged men ruling. They say hardwork is the key to succes but it seems our politicians have changed the padlock. Sincerely i'm tired of Nigeria am going to Ibadan.
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by Rick9(m): 5:12pm On Oct 18
Nice post and front page worthy, lalasticala a beg help us push am.
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by Alphasoar(m): 6:40am
HsLBroker:That is a prayer
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by Alphasoar(m): 6:41am
Hashimyussufamao:Please help me process my International passport and visa so I can come with you!
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by Hashimyussufamao(m): 7:02am
cc: lalasticlala mynd44 ishilove
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by 9japrof(m): 9:45am
In my short life span in Nigeria, working hard is not enough, thinking smart and getting connected to the right people is more than important.
90 percent of jobs in Nigeria is gotten through connection.
But the connection is not gotten just like that, there are prices to be paid.
Attend conferences and events, if you see free ones attend, else pay over the odds to attend, the paid events are better because most free events are not attended by the real people in the society.
Be a social being by attending social functions, attend functions where elites are likely to be there.
Then on a final note, package yourself. I don't believe completely in that statement that says " my goal is to be rich, not to look rich". Bros this is Nigeria, the elite you are trying to connect to, would not accept you if on the first impression he is having at you is that you are poor and needy, that would be the first big turn off.
So package yourself both in dressing and in speech, don't act clingy and needy.
May Jah bless all of us
1 Like
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by stefanweeks: 9:45am
k
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by Amberon11: 9:45am
Lol
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by looseweight: 9:45am
Truth
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by maberry(m): 9:46am
My brother this job matter done tire person
The worst part na say even people wey dem born with silverspoon go still get mouth dey advise me to work hard
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:46am
Okay. Nice write up.
I didn`t read it tho.
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by jaychubi: 9:46am
hard work n connection pays but u must work hard on d right things not barrow pushing.
God is your biggest connection
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by Proffdada: 9:47am
Entrepreneurship ti take over
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by DanielsParker: 9:47am
given up
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by Finstar: 9:47am
I quiet agree with op.. Hardwork doesn't equal success. What makes you successful is your smartness and ability to take hold of an opportunity when they surface. My motto have always been, success doesn't happen by accident. You really have to work hard for it, coupled with smartness.
If success is by working under rain and sun, then these block industry guys should be richest in the world. For me, i'm very lazy.. But I'm financially free today, not because I am hard working, but because I'm smart working
Visit www.entmirror.com let's talk business and success.
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by mccoy47(m): 9:48am
Hardwork doesn't pay again!
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:48am
Hardwork died longtime ago...Softwork it is now
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by Factfinder1(f): 9:48am
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by afroxyz: 9:49am
Instead of being proficient and dedicated to the works of your hand, you are looking for connection? How connected olamide? Be good at what you do, and leave the rest
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by Isaacpyo04(m): 9:50am
Okay, we hear
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by anitank(f): 9:50am
The loophole between hardwork and suceess is privledge
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by LordKO(m): 9:51am
"Connection" one of the most abused words just like the words "love and God." @OP, you're correct, many people do fail to understand the importance of the axiom "one who come into equity must come with a clean hands," and as such they fails to apply it in walking life endeavors. The only feasible way to get connected is to firstly prepare yourself - make yourself an asset.
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by Promismike(m): 9:51am
Ok
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by Headlaw(m): 9:51am
k
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by Nbote(m): 9:51am
"Hardwork Pays" and "We are d Leaders of tomorrow" are d 2 greatest lies ever told in dis country.. Dats Apart from "Change" APC promised
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by tosyne2much(m): 9:52am
Nawteemaxie:You don't mean it
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by BlaQWolf: 9:52am
Spot on arguably though
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by thunderbabs(m): 9:54am
Hashimyussufamao:
Ibadan yea...d land filled with milk n honey....sorry, amala, gbegiri and ewedu. Nigeria is phucked
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:55am
Nawteemaxie:
Repent
|Re: What They Never Told Us About Working Hard In This Present Age by Proudlyngwa(m): 9:56am
O there is a difference between working hard and hard work.
(0) (Reply)
Sponsors Needed / It’s You We Have Been Waiting For! / Adewollt Chemicals Free Seminar On How To Produce Chemical Products
Viewing this topic: Slayer2, kehindeG(m), onehouse(m), Headlaw(m), DisGuy, siobh, Rollingbiz, idibuzo(m), slenderdude, jaychubi, teeholly969(m), afroxyz, josephokoh(m), Sheenor, Sugarbear007(m), sammysammy111, TemiGod, freddaboh(m), Factfinder1(f), pp802, Ennyhollar(f), bidexolumanish(m), Promismike(m), Alexgeneration(m), duba(m), Tee99(m), LIFEisSIMPLE, abiolaabexyo(m), ajstar, bolaray5050(m), Finstar, BASOUL66, kavey10(m), Chanchit, EmeeNaka, tuoyoojo(m), LargeProfessor(m), thonyokun(m), sunmarouk, Openreach, LadyCherish(f), mineANDurs(f), Observer25, dayjee, JohnspeakU(m), isotech080(m), watchindelta(m), fakati(m), Emmaesty(f), gbajeboy, vowsng(m), emvicks2(m), Anthonychike, asodane(m), maberry(m), light101, spyy, HananHezron, ANTONINEUTRON(m), ilivehere, otuabasi(m), ARISTOCRATDAMMY1(m), LordKO(m), sirdammy92, Cymaxy(m), peterswagg(m), uvie66, Raizo007, Koolking(m), jhalaljnr(m), Alphasoar(m), Teewhy2, xamiel4(m), QUEENLY95, masterENOCH, nowornever2016, Tonyogbutor, Ajinoride(m), BrotherBlood1, phunkies9(m), hanassholesolo, hartson(m), cashkid18(m), larrymoore1(m), eitsei(m), Ayooje, Dejiy10(m), syllas007, Enegod(m), Emmanuel950(m), veragold2804(f), flyca, andersyn, Proudlyngwa(m), Austindark(m), bettercreature(m), yusasiv(m), Opistorincos(m), Jibsmth(m), cyberwhiz, marwanafrica(m), Drymz, Jaguar1(m), oriel360(f) and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30