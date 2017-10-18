₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has accused governor Nyesom Wike of being in support of the activities of the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB)group.
The party's statement is coming shortly after the vaccine scare alarm raised by the state commissioner for information, Emmanuel Okah. They alleged that the move was part of a calculated strategy by the Wike administration to humiliate and demoralize the Nigerian Army, SARS and other security agencies ahead of the 2019 general elections.Below is a press statement from the party made available to PoliticsNGR;
"The All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State Chapter, is utterly dismayed that emerging facts being made available to the party indicate that the Nigerian Army vaccine scare that was promoted on radio and social media earlier today (Tuesday) by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barr. Emma Okah, is part of a well-articulated strategy by the Gov. Wike-led Rivers State Government to ridicule, humiliate, intimidate and demoralise the Nigerian Army, SARS and other security agencies ahead of the 2019 elections.
The APC finds it appalling that the Rivers State Government led by Gov. Nyesom Wike would concoct outright lies and falsehood just to score cheap political points by denigrating our respected men and women of the uniformed and other security services who place their lives on the line every other day to keep Nigerians safe. This is the worst form of ingratitude that a government can openly organise against an important set of citizens who lose their limbs and in some cases lose their lives for the rest of us.
While the APC cannot speak for the police or other security agencies, it behoves on us and indeed other well-meaning Rivers people to vehemently condemn the war of attrition being levied by Gov. Wike and his government against security agencies in Rivers State.
The fact is that the Army has made a press release re-stating that it was not conducting any medical outreach in the Niger Delta generally and Port Harcourt particularly. Independent investigations also revealed that the Nigerian Army troops were nowhere close to any school in Rivers State to carry out any medical programme of any sort despite the false alarm activated by the Rivers State Government.
“The APC insists that Gov. Nyesom Wike and the PDP in Rivers State must take responsibility for any untoward outcome that may result from the needless panic mode they have forced innocent people and residents of Rivers State into today. They must accept responsibility for the politically-motivated fake news they activated in the State today and the attendant confusion it has caused law-abiding citizens.
We call on the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to recognise the kind of personae the governor represents and the type of government he runs. We urge our respected men and women of the security services to rise above the antics of Gov. Wike and his government officials.
Particularly, the Army and other agencies should realise that the dance the Rivers State Government performed today by creating a hoax to discredit the Nigerian Army is a clear manifestation of the frustration that the governor and his government have inflicted on themselves since their major ally (Indigenous People of Biafra – IPOB) was proscribed. They have since been feeling vulnerable, disorientated and very bitter especially at the Army. The unnecessary animosity by the Wike government towards the Army does not represent the feelings of well-meaning Rivers people.
We reassure anxious Nigerians who reside in other parts of the country especially the North that all is calm and no attacks on any group has resulted from the irresponsible false alarm raised by the Rivers State Government. This is important to quell the anxious calls we have been receiving since this morning against the backdrop of the recent ugly incident in a part of the State."
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by Usjimy(m): 5:22pm
Unfortunately, Nigerian politics is all about arguments. Nothing thrilling about it.
If it isn't your turn to steal, be more ready to counter every statement just to remain relevant for the next poll.
Bunch of clowns.
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by ogologoamu: 5:24pm
Buhari works with Boko Haram.... Borno PDP.
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by Nbote(m): 5:25pm
ogologoamu:
I swear... These ppl are clowns.. Nna ur moniker though
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by ogologoamu: 5:29pm
Nbote:
Nwa Nne m, na so I see am oo
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by unohbethel(m): 5:33pm
yes apshit is right..the ones that happened in south east and araba are indeed caused by wike..infact wike is the head of ipob's propaganda in chief.
in other news, buhari is the great grand patron of the fulani millitant herdsmen and is their source of funding _ kaduna pdp while boko haram is the best accommodators of one nigeria_ kastina apc
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by unohbethel(m): 5:35pm
ogologoamu:u nailed it.
wisdom will not kill u sir.
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by unohbethel(m): 5:40pm
operations crocodile tears specifically for port harcourt loading.. soon wike will be declared a terrorist
soon wike will pose a greater danger than fulani herds men and b h combined..
sorry nigeria is not a zoo but a....??
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by ZombiePUNISHER: 5:46pm
ApC is a viral disease that attacks the brain and makes one incapable of reasoning.....
Symptoms include... Chanting sai baba from morning to night....
Licking of any Fulani man's backside
Supporting any agenda that protects the Fulani caliphate and her hegemony
Cure.... For now there is no cure known to mankind except by 2019
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by nairavsdollars: 8:03pm
They are angry with him because of this latest achievement
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by kay29000(m): 8:03pm
Cool.
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by maryjan8(f): 8:03pm
Ok
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by Lilimax(f): 8:04pm
Ondo state nko??
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by YelloweWest: 8:05pm
Rivers state govt should immediately take legal action against apshit for the nonsense accusation!
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by Sleyanya1(m): 8:05pm
APC & Their Propaganda.
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by ivolt: 8:06pm
I don't think so.
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by tishbite41: 8:06pm
zoogeria
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by felixomor: 8:06pm
All Pythons Congress
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by gurunlocker: 8:07pm
They turned this into politics? Not sure there's anyone sensible in that party.
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by OgologoDimkpa: 8:07pm
ogologoamu:Na so! Bia, this your Monicker erh..!
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by proudlyYoruba(m): 8:07pm
APC RIVERS STATE
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by kalaboyama: 8:09pm
APC is the worst that has happen to the country. The people no longer have confidence in the govt, that is why the so called military immunization is suspicious. APC is a curse to this country. Don't blame anybody of the failure of this stupid govt.
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by tolexy007(m): 8:09pm
g
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by OgologoDimkpa: 8:09pm
felixomor:Chai!
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by asawanathegreat(m): 8:09pm
What sort of nonsense is this?
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by sanpipita(m): 8:10pm
Mud politics, all about throwing accusations no prove or substance, APC rivers don't even know they are helping Wike solidify his support by saying he works for IPOB
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by kalaboyama: 8:11pm
Stupid accusations. What of the ondo, bayelsa, delta, they 're all caused by woke?
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by CaptainJeffry: 8:11pm
Does it mean there's no one sensible person I'm APC So stupid set of people
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by Leez(m): 8:12pm
stephanie11:mwhaahaahaahaahahhahhahhaahhahhahha
ds afonja party has hit a new low
giftq
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by conductorh0: 8:13pm
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by tprecious2: 8:13pm
Seriously d apc in riverstate is d worst, da talk like morons, da talk without reasoning
|Re: Monkeypox Scare: Wike Works With IPOB - Rivers APC by johnnyhandsom(m): 8:13pm
lol apc is a mumu party
