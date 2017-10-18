₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Elections: Senate Committee Meets With INEC (photos) by stephanie11: 6:46pm
The Senate INEC committee chaired by Senator Suleiman Nazif on Wednesday had an interaction with the Chairman and Board Members of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
PoliticsNGR gathered that the Interaction was majorly on INEC's preparation for the November 18th Anambra state elections, activities of the commission, status of RECs’ screening as well as referral of the National Electoral Offences Commission (Est., Etc.) Bill SB. 469 and plans for the 2019 General Elections.
Senators present took time to ask the questions on the Continuous Voters Registration and others to which the INEC Chairman responded.
Photos below;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/18/anambra-elections-senate-committee-meets-inec-photos/
|Re: Anambra Elections: Senate Committee Meets With INEC (photos) by Sunofgod(m): 6:57pm
Groundout and banana all over the place.....
|Re: Anambra Elections: Senate Committee Meets With INEC (photos) by Jodforex(m): 9:35pm
|Re: Anambra Elections: Senate Committee Meets With INEC (photos) by Alphasoar(m): 9:35pm
Nothing go come out.
Normal thing weh still happen
|Re: Anambra Elections: Senate Committee Meets With INEC (photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:36pm
I hope u people are not planning on how to rig d election
|Re: Anambra Elections: Senate Committee Meets With INEC (photos) by Byko899(m): 9:38pm
Visiting INEC as if they mean well!!
|Re: Anambra Elections: Senate Committee Meets With INEC (photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:38pm
Election loading. Kanu is a jester.
|Re: Anambra Elections: Senate Committee Meets With INEC (photos) by orch4real(m): 9:38pm
why must u meet ahead of the election...
|Re: Anambra Elections: Senate Committee Meets With INEC (photos) by gaeul(f): 9:42pm
dear anambra pipo,,,,vote not fight o
|Re: Anambra Elections: Senate Committee Meets With INEC (photos) by Throwback: 9:42pm
IPOB finally surrendered.
Only 6weeks ago, a certain hunchback was waxing authoritative and dictatorial, declaring that there will be no elections in the Anambra and the SouthEast.
Today, we have all been well rid of his nuisance and terror.
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Elections: Senate Committee Meets With INEC (photos) by HomeTutor1(f): 9:50pm
|Re: Anambra Elections: Senate Committee Meets With INEC (photos) by teamsynergy: 9:55pm
Where are those no election in anambra boiz?
|Re: Anambra Elections: Senate Committee Meets With INEC (photos) by Agimor(m): 9:59pm
Maximum security should be provided for Corpers that would deployed at the ballots point.
