



PoliticsNGR gathered that the Interaction was majorly on INEC's preparation for the November 18th Anambra state elections, activities of the commission, status of RECs’ screening as well as referral of the National Electoral Offences Commission (Est., Etc.) Bill SB. 469 and plans for the 2019 General Elections.



Senators present took time to ask the questions on the Continuous Voters Registration and others to which the INEC Chairman responded.



Photos below;



https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/18/anambra-elections-senate-committee-meets-inec-photos/ The Senate INEC committee chaired by Senator Suleiman Nazif on Wednesday had an interaction with the Chairman and Board Members of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.PoliticsNGR gathered that the Interaction was majorly on INEC's preparation for the November 18th Anambra state elections, activities of the commission, status of RECs’ screening as well as referral of the National Electoral Offences Commission (Est., Etc.) Bill SB. 469 and plans for the 2019 General Elections.Senators present took time to ask the questions on the Continuous Voters Registration and others to which the INEC Chairman responded.Photos below;