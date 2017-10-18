Sheun001:





I noticed that my dad's 4000mAh battery lasts longer than mine (4000mAh too) and I use laptop to charge at times so I don't know if that's the cause

75 views and no response? Either people are dodging attacks after comments or they just don't wanna talk. Anyway here's my opinion; without going into much geeky stuff about the amperes your phone takes to charge, chargers generate specific level of power ranging from 250mA(or below) to 2.4A (or above). So the higher it is the faster it charges (mind you if your battery capacity is not really up to 3000mah and above or uses fast charging [which still applies to 3000mah & above], I would say it's a waste of effort buying a charger above 1A cos it won't take above that level or probably doesn't need it). That being said laptop USB port are designed specifically for data transfer: flash drive, memory card (card reader) or direct connection with a device and although, it will be charging simultaneously but it won't be charging really fast at all except it's a Nokia Torchlight.

One thing (that I noticed) with smartphone is when you use lower power-generating source (a.k.a charger heads) to charge it tends to weaken the battery life and in this case pc is one of those slow-charging source. Let me point out too that the type of USB used plays a major role too: we have the silver pin and gold pin, the latter is the best to use.



I say conclusively that any smartphone that has above 3000mah battery capacity needs it "follow-come" charger or good power banks (some might argue that power banks does the same harm as pc, I will reserve my comment on that) or a good charger that meets the same specs of the "follow-come" or slightly above wouldn't do any harm; let's say if you have 1.8A charger, getting 2.1A isn't bad (so far the battery capacity needs it (I say again 3000mah above, especially for 5000mah like homtom HT50 has and 6000mah like the Partner mobile ps 2 or the gretel GT6000. Pls don't think itel is among them o, I'm yet to see any of their devices with high ba3 capacity that has fast charging feature)



So the summary of my essay is "Yes, charging a fone with laptop or desktop weakens ba3 (or spoil if you prefer that term).



