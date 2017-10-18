₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by Sheun001(m): 7:05pm
Hello Nairalanders.....
Does charging a phone with a laptop spoil the phone's battery
Engineers in the house I need your opinion
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by aro1(m): 7:38pm
Sheun001:thank u so much bro for opening ds thread,i also do d same tin.. pls i will like to know
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by Sheun001(m): 7:57pm
aro1:
I noticed that my dad's 4000mAh battery lasts longer than mine (4000mAh too) and I use laptop to charge at times so I don't know if that's the cause
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by ryfoz(m): 9:52pm
Sheun001:
75 views and no response? Either people are dodging attacks after comments or they just don't wanna talk. Anyway here's my opinion; without going into much geeky stuff about the amperes your phone takes to charge, chargers generate specific level of power ranging from 250mA(or below) to 2.4A (or above). So the higher it is the faster it charges (mind you if your battery capacity is not really up to 3000mah and above or uses fast charging [which still applies to 3000mah & above], I would say it's a waste of effort buying a charger above 1A cos it won't take above that level or probably doesn't need it). That being said laptop USB port are designed specifically for data transfer: flash drive, memory card (card reader) or direct connection with a device and although, it will be charging simultaneously but it won't be charging really fast at all except it's a Nokia Torchlight.
One thing (that I noticed) with smartphone is when you use lower power-generating source (a.k.a charger heads) to charge it tends to weaken the battery life and in this case pc is one of those slow-charging source. Let me point out too that the type of USB used plays a major role too: we have the silver pin and gold pin, the latter is the best to use.
I say conclusively that any smartphone that has above 3000mah battery capacity needs it "follow-come" charger or good power banks (some might argue that power banks does the same harm as pc, I will reserve my comment on that) or a good charger that meets the same specs of the "follow-come" or slightly above wouldn't do any harm; let's say if you have 1.8A charger, getting 2.1A isn't bad (so far the battery capacity needs it (I say again 3000mah above, especially for 5000mah like homtom HT50 has and 6000mah like the Partner mobile ps 2 or the gretel GT6000. Pls don't think itel is among them o, I'm yet to see any of their devices with high ba3 capacity that has fast charging feature)
So the summary of my essay is "Yes, charging a fone with laptop or desktop weakens ba3 (or spoil if you prefer that term).
I rest my case
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by Teddyg2(m): 10:07pm
The only problem you gonna experience, is slow charging
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by shedy03(m): 10:56pm
Sheun001:I think it's the other way round. charging phone on laptop spoils the laptop battery.
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by dominique(f): 11:05pm
I don't think it has adverse effect on the phone, I've used laptop to charge my phones several times and the batteries weren't affected. I can't say the same for the laptop battery though.
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by Flashh: 11:07pm
I don't like it all.
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by safarigirl(f): 11:07pm
Yes, especially if it's a strong battery
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by wwwkaycom(m): 11:08pm
I lost my Techno M7 battery to this practise since then, I've tried to use only public electric power supply or very good generator for charging my phones.
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by Oloripelebe: 11:08pm
It spoils the phone and system battery.. .chikena
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by alexistaiwo: 11:08pm
Some people are naturally confused about life in general.
Patiently waiting for the day someone here will ask "if I slap a three star military general, will I die?"
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by sorextee(m): 11:08pm
Yeah.. It weakens the battery over time..
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by mazinoweb(m): 11:09pm
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by Oluwolex2000(m): 11:09pm
I don't see how the duration of the charge would relate to whether or not it's harmful to the smartphone. I have never seen any documentation that keeping a phone plugged in perpetually (whether plugged into USB, AC or DC) would cause any harm to the phone itself. An argument could be made that it's harmful to the battery.
Constant charging is not generally a problem for Lithium Ion Polymer batteries (which most new cell phone batteries are). It is in fact better to frequently charge them, and not let them fully discharge.
One factor that does degrade the battery life of all Lithium Ion batteries is heat. The more heat it's exposed to the faster it will lose capacity, so I can see how keeping it plugged in may keep it warmer longer and theoretically degrade the battery life.
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by olasesi(m): 11:09pm
It does not
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by misterjosh(m): 11:09pm
More explanations please
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by neutrotoba(m): 11:10pm
I think it affects the laptop's battery more.
What do I know sha
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by joespiceman(m): 11:11pm
Just observing
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by ibbryte(m): 11:11pm
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by parzdor(m): 11:12pm
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by Roon9(m): 11:12pm
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by paradigmshift(m): 11:12pm
no no no no
get a good USB , Amazon or Kodak USB.
u re good to go.
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by Spaxon(f): 11:12pm
Depends on the Laptops Battery Capacity
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by mayze: 11:13pm
Sheun001:
Yes yes yes..I can't explain why but it spoils both the phone''s battery and the laptop's battery...changed my laptop''s battery twice within 2 years...pretty crazy..probably someone can shed more light
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by Spaxon(f): 11:13pm
Apple and Samsung laptops have a good battery capacity.
And I think HP does too.
The rest I don't know.
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by tosinjay(m): 11:13pm
I need to know this too... I do that alot
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by Iseoluwani: 11:14pm
Sheun001:
Are u using gionee
Yes it spoils ba3, my ba3 is spoilt thanks to laptop charging with a useless cord (after the original cord spoilt)
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by Rayhandrinni(m): 11:15pm
Mint question
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by affable4: 11:16pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Does Charging A Phone With A Laptop Spoil The Phone's Battery by maxiuc(m): 11:16pm
No
