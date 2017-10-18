Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) (10115 Views)

Court frees Atiku's son, grants wife custody of Children (Photo)



A Magistrate Court in Lagos has ordered the immediate release of Aminu Atiku, a son of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar following his compliance of a court order to produce his son, Amir.



The chief magistrate of the Tinubu court, Ayeye Kikelomo on Tuesday afternoon ordered for Aminu Atiku to be remanded in a prison cell temporarily for his alleged contempt of court.



PoliticsNGR learned that the younger Atiku had kept Amir from the custody of his estranged wife, Fatimo Bolori contrary to the October 17 court order. On Wednesday, Ayeye granted custody of Aminu's two children, Amir,6 and Amina, 8 to his ex-wife, Fatimo.



She ordered that the kids be returned to their mother within 10 days.Further hearing in the case continues on November 1. Fatimo and Aminu were divorced in 2011.

Tinubu court? 14 Likes 1 Share

Spylord48:

Tinubu court? Everything is Tinubu.



Even the bad roads and dirty environment in Aba too is Tinubu's fault. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Then dis one knw wot dey are doing......we no be mumu again for 9ja 1 Like

Dem Dem nah him my people sabi everything nah padi padi for 9ja 1 Like 1 Share

Another One!

The results would have been different had Atiku son's wife being of a lower social class. 2 Likes





This is a stage play,as if it once happen before.

I always feel for the kids in divorce cases...they are the ones that really suffer.

Quarrel among the elite concerns us not. Where are the IDGAF crew? 2 Likes

the court always favours the fattest pocket

tinubu 2 Likes

Make im no spoil im father political career o

Go through the courts and let it establish in whose custody the child's best interest resides.

atiku go soon enter one chance. 1 Like 1 Share

Spylord48:

Tinubu court? De tin weak me sef De tin weak me sef 1 Like

for God sake,put ur bitterness aside for once,haba!



That guy was only being comical,for Pete sake! for God sake,put ur bitterness aside for once,haba!That guy was only being comical,for Pete sake! 1 Like