Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by aminulive: 7:21pm
Court frees Atiku's son, grants wife custody of Children (Photo)

A Magistrate Court in Lagos has ordered the immediate release of Aminu Atiku, a son of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar following his compliance of a court order to produce his son, Amir.

The chief magistrate of the Tinubu court, Ayeye Kikelomo on Tuesday afternoon ordered for Aminu Atiku to be remanded in a prison cell temporarily for his alleged contempt of court.

PoliticsNGR learned that the younger Atiku had kept Amir from the custody of his estranged wife, Fatimo Bolori contrary to the October 17 court order. On Wednesday, Ayeye granted custody of Aminu's two children, Amir,6 and Amina, 8 to his ex-wife, Fatimo.

She ordered that the kids be returned to their mother within 10 days.Further hearing in the case continues on November 1. Fatimo and Aminu were divorced in 2011.

https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/18/court-frees-atikus-son-grants-wife-custody-children/

Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Spylord48: 7:31pm
Tinubu court?

Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Bolustical: 7:47pm
Spylord48:
Tinubu court?
Everything is Tinubu.

Even the bad roads and dirty environment in Aba too is Tinubu's fault.

Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by lekan3531(m): 7:49pm
Then dis one knw wot dey are doing......we no be mumu again for 9ja

Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by osemoses1234(m): 7:49pm
Dem Dem nah him my people sabi everything nah padi padi for 9ja

Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Boyooosa(m): 7:50pm
Another One!
Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by ivolt: 7:50pm
The results would have been different had Atiku son's wife being of a lower social class.

Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Teewhy2: 7:50pm
Fight of the rich. Make we no too put mouth.

Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by castrol180(m): 7:50pm
This is a stage play,as if it once happen before.
Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by IloveTrump(m): 7:51pm
u
Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by edupedia: 7:51pm
Spylord48:
Tinubu court?

....nothing IPOBs will not bastardize in Naija...

Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by kay29000(m): 7:51pm
I always feel for the kids in divorce cases...they are the ones that really suffer.
Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by elyte89: 7:51pm
Ehen,wetin make we kan do



Go fry water?

Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by nedu2000(m): 7:51pm
Quarrel among the elite concerns us not. Where are the IDGAF crew?

Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 7:52pm
the court always favours the fattest pocket
Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by IloveTrump(m): 7:53pm
tinubu grin grin grin

Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Mcanie: 7:53pm
Make im no spoil im father political career o
Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by MrZachs(m): 7:54pm
I wz there
Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Pavore9: 7:55pm
Go through the courts and let it establish in whose custody the child's best interest resides.
Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by jdluv(f): 7:56pm
Next!!!!!
Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by EWAagoyin(m): 7:57pm
Bolustical:

Everything is Tinubu.

Even the bad roads and dirty environment in Aba too is Tinubu's fault.

Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by tishbite41: 8:01pm
atiku go soon enter one chance.

Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by maryjan8(f): 8:22pm
Hmmm
Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by AlwaysUltraPad: 8:27pm
Lol
Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by koife(m): 8:28pm
Spylord48:
Tinubu court?
De tin weak me sef

Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Bondesniger(m): 8:44pm
BIG MESS
Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by rawtouch: 8:45pm
ok
Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Justiceleague1: 8:45pm
Bolustical:

Everything is Tinubu.

Even the bad roads and dirty environment in Aba too is Tinubu's fault.

for God sake,put ur bitterness aside for once,haba!

That guy was only being comical,for Pete sake!

Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by 9japrof(m): 8:46pm
cheesy
Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:54pm
Ok. It is noted.

