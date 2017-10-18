₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,680 members, 3,860,896 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 08:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) (10115 Views)
|Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by aminulive: 7:21pm
Court frees Atiku's son, grants wife custody of Children (Photo)
https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/18/court-frees-atikus-son-grants-wife-custody-children/
1 Like
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Spylord48: 7:31pm
Tinubu court?
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Bolustical: 7:47pm
Spylord48:Everything is Tinubu.
Even the bad roads and dirty environment in Aba too is Tinubu's fault.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by lekan3531(m): 7:49pm
Then dis one knw wot dey are doing......we no be mumu again for 9ja
1 Like
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by osemoses1234(m): 7:49pm
Dem Dem nah him my people sabi everything nah padi padi for 9ja
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Boyooosa(m): 7:50pm
Another One!
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by ivolt: 7:50pm
The results would have been different had Atiku son's wife being of a lower social class.
2 Likes
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Teewhy2: 7:50pm
Fight of the rich. Make we no too put mouth.
Considering doing a roof parapet?
check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.
Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.
excellent usage on swampy environment.
click below for more details.
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/4
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by castrol180(m): 7:50pm
This is a stage play,as if it once happen before.
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by IloveTrump(m): 7:51pm
u
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by edupedia: 7:51pm
Spylord48:
....nothing IPOBs will not bastardize in Naija...
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by kay29000(m): 7:51pm
I always feel for the kids in divorce cases...they are the ones that really suffer.
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by elyte89: 7:51pm
Ehen,wetin make we kan do
Go fry water?
1 Like
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by nedu2000(m): 7:51pm
Quarrel among the elite concerns us not. Where are the IDGAF crew?
2 Likes
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 7:52pm
the court always favours the fattest pocket
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by IloveTrump(m): 7:53pm
tinubu
2 Likes
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Mcanie: 7:53pm
Make im no spoil im father political career o
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by MrZachs(m): 7:54pm
I wz there
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Pavore9: 7:55pm
Go through the courts and let it establish in whose custody the child's best interest resides.
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by jdluv(f): 7:56pm
Next!!!!!
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by EWAagoyin(m): 7:57pm
Bolustical:
1 Like
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by tishbite41: 8:01pm
atiku go soon enter one chance.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by maryjan8(f): 8:22pm
Hmmm
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by AlwaysUltraPad: 8:27pm
Lol
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by koife(m): 8:28pm
Spylord48:De tin weak me sef
1 Like
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Bondesniger(m): 8:44pm
BIG MESS
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by rawtouch: 8:45pm
ok
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Justiceleague1: 8:45pm
Bolustical:
for God sake,put ur bitterness aside for once,haba!
That guy was only being comical,for Pete sake!
1 Like
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by 9japrof(m): 8:46pm
|Re: Aminu Atiku Freed By Court, Grants Wife Custody Of Children (Photo) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:54pm
Ok. It is noted.
(0) (Reply)
Oyo Lawmakers To Receive N20m Each / Remembering Tunde Idiagbon / Posters Who Have Lost My Respect In The Politics Section
Viewing this topic: Daviddson(m), Ijenew, popnation1, collinsoft(m), samvega, bhanty01, ladiguy(m), deybhor(m), Nevee, Veyk(m), Greenie404(f), segsys4Jesus, Akinolasantos(m), cmooa, cutestA, Khudus(m), princessayesha(f), Anatech(m), Kenfil(f), LagosismyHome(f), strix(m), ghostntommy, Luckyomon(m), alliousbuk(m), skillzlujan, Fatasy(m), bigprince2010(m), czaratwork, yankeedodo(m), domack99(m), datola, myfantasies(f), Eibams60(m), drmuri(m), thingsyoudo123(m), Ayodeji0604(m), Abdallah0014, zolapower, MMMuazu(m), deyo1(m), GerogeI(m), Legendbaba1(m), EmoBoy(m), Swatichandra(f), burakado17, Odsan1, WiseBukoye(m), executivegej, Differential(f), Frankyboy1(m), HermesParis, yomibabe(f), keepingmum, ameer2, Geeweeny(m), Teemoney555(m), proclivity, henrybadoo50, Jaiyeola24 and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9