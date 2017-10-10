₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,677 members, 3,860,895 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 08:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock (3203 Views)
|Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by dre11(m): 7:42pm
Olalekan Adetayo , Abuja
http://punchng.com/osinbajo-kachikwu-baru-meet-inside-aso-rock/
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by Paperwhite(m): 7:44pm
Hope the outcome include investigating the scandalous $26billion NNPC scandal? A gross corruption and violation of the Nigerian constitution have been committed via this mess.
5 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by Remimadrid(m): 7:48pm
I knw that d matter will b swept under the carpet, nigerian govt and backroom reconciliation.
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by aolawale025: 7:48pm
Seems they are still trying to bury the bodies
4 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by maryjan8(f): 7:51pm
Hope it turns out well
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by castrol180(m): 7:54pm
My vice president, please settle the problem for them and never allow "dem dem" to drag you into the mess which has been on ground.
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by OZAOEKPE(m): 7:54pm
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by hucienda: 7:56pm
A pastor-lawyer, another lawyer and the 'untouchable' insubordinate cabal member.
Oh what a gang!
They gotta meet to harmonise and keep their discordant stories straight y'know.
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by Realfitbody: 7:56pm
And Mr. Ibe never came out the same
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by Realfitbody: 7:56pm
And Mr. Ibe never came out the same.
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by pointstores(m): 7:57pm
Meeting every were without result
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by Olumaeme: 7:58pm
30bn Eeeeeeeeeeyaaaaahhhh for those who think boooohari is fighting kwurupsion
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by nairavsdollars: 7:58pm
They are taking advantage of Buhari's memory loss and old age to steal anyhow. Diaris God oooo
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by Teewhy2: 7:58pm
So nobody is talking about the 30 billion contract again. Buhari suppose leave the issue to Osinbajo to handle this situation .
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by Kundagarten: 7:58pm
The cover up have started.
Going same way as that of Babachir and Oke.
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by kay29000(m): 7:59pm
Long overdue.
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by elyte89: 7:59pm
Trying to cover up dier dirty tracks
Judgement day dey,when all secrets DT seems covered, will b revealed
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by babyhrt(m): 8:06pm
This government is a colossal error in the history of our electoral decision as a country.
I have never seen such a group of unserious, directionless and hypocritical lot all in one place
How did we elect this committee of clowns into Aso Rock.
This morning, we were embarrassed by the news of the Chief Clown himself
PRE buhari begging Wamako not to indict Baru and now they are holding reconciliatory meetings up and down over our common wealth, allegedly mismanaged by Baru and his gang of thieves called contractors.
The meeting is for one aim, to short change Nigerians, to sweep the $26 billion scandal under the carpet.
I am thoroughly disappointed.
2019 will be interesting
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by fulaniHERDSman(m): 8:07pm
Buhari must have filled up his carpet underneath by now ... Clean Sweep Buhari. Always sweeping things under the carpet.
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by babyhrt(m): 8:12pm
castrol180:
I wish I can call Osibanjo my vice president like you did
He is as corrupt as his principal
They are all one and the same
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by zabadii(m): 8:14pm
I'll rather be a functional GMD than a weak Minister
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by NSK4U(m): 8:21pm
will the meeting explain away the $25 illegal contract?? the transparent DSS & EFCC are still unaware of the saga, let the tribal and partisan fight against corruption continue, ONE NIGERIA.......
Do your Registration and Training for all
INTERNATIONAL EXAMS including TOEFL,
IELTS, GMAT, SAT1, GRE, PTE, SAT2. @
GLOBAL VISION INTERNATIONAL
EDUCATION & TRAVELS.
We accept ZERO DEPOSIT { ie Get your VISA to
America, Canada, France, UK, etc from us before
you pay} from our clients that wish to go on
vacation, work, or visit any of the
aforementioned countries and more. for further
info, call/whatsap us via 08145705687.
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by seunmsg(m): 8:31pm
The president should just hand over the minister of petroleum portfolio to the vice president.
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by Firefire(m): 8:34pm
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by Joephat(m): 8:44pm
h
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by Dotng: 8:47pm
zabadii:That is easy for you to say. Your advice is like that of a spinster advising a married woman how to handle her husband. When you you have walked through the valley of shadow of death we would be ready to know what you would do.
|Re: Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru Meet Inside Aso Rock by KardinalZik(m): 8:49pm
The "SOFT LANDING" is already playing out.
(0) (Reply)
Senate Approves Dantosho As Chief Judge Of Federal High Court / Channels TV Showing PDP Primaries / Catholic Bishop Of Owerri Moves Into Inec Office: Vote
Viewing this topic: Xerum(m), dzeros(m), femoomo, bigdot1759(m), hothuntee(m), olu2014, emmykk(m), 4Play(m), Philawole(m), zonga, Malakins123, Thedrebaba, Badonasty(m), laffwitmi, Owodiong(m), PaTuna1(m), doctorexcel, gulfer and 35 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12