Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over a meeting attended by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources , Dr . Ibe Kachikwu ; and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation , Dr . Maikanti Baru , at the Presidential Villa , Abuja .



Both Kachikwu and Baru were in the limelight lately over a letter the minister wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari on the NNPC boss .



Kachikwu later told State House correspondents that the meeting discussed issues relating to oil fields as well as opening of escrow accounts and cash call issues .



The minister said , “ Is a meeting on upstream , a normal typical meeting . It was largely AGIP bringing some information to the Vice President on where they have been in terms of Okpai , in terms of Zabazaba Deepwater oilfield field , in terms of the cash call exit which they are doing with NNPC.



“ It was basically updating him , asking for areas where they need some assistance from government officials to sort of fastrack . It was normal upstream meeting."



When asked on the extent which the issue of cash call discussed, the minister said , “ Yes . We did only to the extent that a few completion items on NNPC , largely the opening up of the escrow accounts and that type of stuff which they need to fasten up on.



“ But we are far gone on that . Installmental payments are already going on, I think NNPC is undertaking by October or early next month to complete that whole process. So is going on very well . ”



Hope the outcome include investigating the scandalous $26billion NNPC scandal? A gross corruption and violation of the Nigerian constitution have been committed via this mess. 5 Likes

I knw that d matter will b swept under the carpet, nigerian govt and backroom reconciliation. 3 Likes

Seems they are still trying to bury the bodies 4 Likes

Hope it turns out well

My vice president, please settle the problem for them and never allow "dem dem" to drag you into the mess which has been on ground.

A pastor-lawyer, another lawyer and the 'untouchable' insubordinate cabal member.



Oh what a gang!



They gotta meet to harmonise and keep their discordant stories straight y'know. 2 Likes

And Mr. Ibe never came out the same

Meeting every were without result

30bn Eeeeeeeeeeyaaaaahhhh for those who think boooohari is fighting kwurupsion

They are taking advantage of Buhari's memory loss and old age to steal anyhow. Diaris God oooo 1 Like

So nobody is talking about the 30 billion contract again. Buhari suppose leave the issue to Osinbajo to handle this situation .

The cover up have started.



Going same way as that of Babachir and Oke.

Long overdue.











Judgement day dey,when all secrets DT seems covered, will b revealed Trying to cover up dier dirty tracksJudgement day dey,when all secrets DT seems covered, will b revealed

This government is a colossal error in the history of our electoral decision as a country.



I have never seen such a group of unserious, directionless and hypocritical lot all in one place



How did we elect this committee of clowns into Aso Rock.



This morning, we were embarrassed by the news of the Chief Clown himself

PRE buhari begging Wamako not to indict Baru and now they are holding reconciliatory meetings up and down over our common wealth, allegedly mismanaged by Baru and his gang of thieves called contractors.



The meeting is for one aim, to short change Nigerians, to sweep the $26 billion scandal under the carpet.



I am thoroughly disappointed.



2019 will be interesting 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari must have filled up his carpet underneath by now ... Clean Sweep Buhari. Always sweeping things under the carpet.

castrol180:

My vice president, please settle the problem for them and never allow "dem dem" to drag you into the mess which has been on ground.

I wish I can call Osibanjo my vice president like you did



He is as corrupt as his principal



I'll rather be a functional GMD than a weak Minister

will the meeting explain away the $25 illegal contract?? the transparent DSS & EFCC are still unaware of the saga, let the tribal and partisan fight against corruption continue, ONE NIGERIA.......





The president should just hand over the minister of petroleum portfolio to the vice president.

zabadii:

I'll rather be a functional GMD than a weak Minister That is easy for you to say. Your advice is like that of a spinster advising a married woman how to handle her husband. When you you have walked through the valley of shadow of death we would be ready to know what you would do. That is easy for you to say. Your advice is like that of a spinster advising a married woman how to handle her husband. When you you have walked through the valley of shadow of death we would be ready to know what you would do.