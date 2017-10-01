₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by psucc(m): 8:29pm On Oct 18
APC hails Okorocha for erecting N520m Zuma Statue
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by amazingspiderma: 8:42pm On Oct 18
See what Imo people brought upon themselves.
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by safejo: 8:44pm On Oct 18
what!!! are u kidding me.... 520m in this recession
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by Spylord48: 8:53pm On Oct 18
Rochas spent #520m on Zumas statue. This money can pay all the civil servants in IMO state for 1month yet Rochas refused to pay them.
I wonder how much he will spend to construct his own statue before leaving office.
chaiiii Rochas ooo
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by philantropiest(m): 8:53pm On Oct 18
Hmmm...tot we made d right and best choice by voting uncle jona n his PDP party out of power nt knwing we only played into the wrong hands[APC].
Me as a pson av cum to terms with my mistakes.so let dem kwantinue 4yrs is around d corner.
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by OBAGADAFFI: 8:57pm On Oct 18
It is finished.
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by Nbote(m): 9:00pm On Oct 18
Well like father like son.... Rochas is simply a product of d Scam called APC so why won't he be congratulated
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by bro4u: 9:05pm On Oct 18
APC and it's governors are effortlessly making their stupidity seen by all.
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by unohbethel(m): 9:26pm On Oct 18
where are the sai baba'rians...see what una sold to imo people as an apshit governor..
i will continue to say this, till the day okoroocha show us/i see his dna result, i will continue to see him as an hausa he'goat. case closed
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by clevvermind(m): 10:40pm On Oct 18
bro4u:THEIR STUPIDITY HAS NO MATCH. IT IS 100 PERCENT.
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by clevvermind(m): 10:49pm On Oct 18
Spylord48:THAT IS STUPIDITY ON DISPLAY.
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by anibi9674: 10:55pm On Oct 18
birds of ndi aras flocks together.
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by baralatie(m): 11:27pm On Oct 18
you mean #520 thousand na
abi na how much?
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by zurielsam(m): 11:32pm On Oct 18
wtf 520 what? that money will go a long way to pay pensioners. imolite you are really trying with this ya gofunor
anyway Check my signature and thank me later
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by nedu2000(m): 11:43pm On Oct 18
Our leaders do these things because there are no consequences and people will continue to praise him as long as his rich. This man will still be entitled pension as an ex-governor whether the investments from south africa comes or not and will never we imprisoned for misappropriation of funds.
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by aolawale025: 12:19am
Where is the Imo state house of assembly in all this. They are statutory placed to call the governor to order.
Moving on, it can be seen that the failure of institutions accounts for the incompetence of the leadership
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by ChangetheChange: 12:58am
APC is the worst political party in the history of Nigeria
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by leofab(f): 1:13am
APC's insanity doesn't surprise me anymore it's their sanity that does
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by conductorh0: 2:04am
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by Alexgeneration(m): 3:45am
Wasting such amount during this recession?
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by StrongandMighty: 4:10am
Dem go Stil hail the governor for not paying workers salary...
APC stupidity is growing stronger by d day
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by Oloripelebe: 6:58am
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by aolawale025: 7:11am
APC would hail anything from one of theirs....even when it's senseless
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by Bari22(m): 7:57am
No comment
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by EnEnPeecee: 7:59am
Apc
Association Of Past Criminals.
useless currupt rogues cum yam eaters
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by Omeokachie: 8:07am
We will soon read congratulatory messages to Buhari and Baru on the NNPC $25b.
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by looseweight: 9:12am
Mr APC chairman, is your brain paining u?
How economically viable to use #520million in attracting foreign investment.. Ayam not understanding...
And for you to have done that for a president whose citizens takes delight in killing Nigerians is sickening
For your natural weight loss, check my profile
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by refreshrate: 9:12am
Anybody still supporting this group of misfits seriously deserves to have his head checked
|Re: APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo by jeftalene(m): 9:13am

Heavens Contractors Ltd
Call/Whatsapp: 08167394799
See latest prices of building materials here> www.engineerosaz.blogspot.com
