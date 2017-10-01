Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / APC Hails Okorocha Over N520m Zuma Statue In Imo (6978 Views)

APC hails Okorocha for erecting N520m Zuma Statue



By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA – In what appeared a formal endorsement of the reported N520 million statue erected by the Imo state government in honour of South Africa’s President, Jacob Zuma, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has hailed the state governor, Rochas Okorocha for bringing the South African leader to the country.



At a meeting of its National Working Committee NWC with its 24 state governors and principal officers of the National Assembly, APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun said Okorocha’s efforts at attracting foreign investment to the country is highly commendable.



“Let me use this opportunity to congratulate you (Rochas) on your birthday…young man, where I was very powerfully represented and for your feat in bringing some of the significant figures from the African continent”, said Odigie-Oyegun in a brief introductory remark before the meeting dissolved into a closed session.

Welcoming participants to the meeting, Chief Odigie-Oyegun thanked God for safely bringing back President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical sojourn in London..



“I welcome you to the sixth of the series of our consultative meetings which has proved to be extremely useful not only in stabilizing the party but also contributing immensely towards handling various challenges that have appeared before us as a nation and as a people.

“The meeting got so productive that we decided at last meeting to bring in our National Assembly leaders to joins us in the deliberations which I have said earlier have been found to be very productive and useful indeed. I thank you for coming to this first meeting since the return of our dear President for his medical leave. On your behalf, I want to formally welcome him and thank the Almighty God for the wonderful healing that has been performed because since he came back there has been no question at all”, he stated.

Though the Senate President was represented by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, his counterpart in the House of Representatives, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, was also absent but reportedly represented “by a member from Rivers state”.

Out of its 24 governors, only seven as well as four deputy governors were present. Those at the meeting included the Govs. Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Abdullahi Jibrilla Bindo (Adamawa) who was attending the meeting for the first time. Deputy Governors of Ondo, Kano, Kogi and Nasarawa states were also in attendance.

Okorocha’s decision has continued to attract a wave of backlash from both Nigerians and South Africans who have described the statue as meaningless.

Unable to pay pensioners, some Nigerians had queried the governor’s decision especially as it also came few days after another Nigerian, Jelili Omoyele, a 35-year-old, was killed in South Africa, adding to a long list of Nigerians to have been killed in the former apartheid enclave.

The governor has however accused the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP of sponsoring the attacks saying the party never attracted any meaningful personality to the state when it held sway.



“If it was in the days of PDP, Schools and Markets would have been shut down and roads closed because President Zuma was coming. But none of such thing was done because Rochas and his government have a human face. The PDP for the 12 years they held sway never attracted any meaningful visitor to the State except PDP NEC members who were coming to loot the State.



“And in case these “Galatians” do not know, if all we need to do to attract good things or investments to Imo is erecting statues, then, we have no option than to erect as many of such structures as possible. We owe no one apology”, the state government had said.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/%e2%80%8eapc-hails-okorocha-erecting-n520m-zuma-statue/

See what Imo people brought upon themselves. 28 Likes 1 Share

what!!! are u kidding me.... 520m in this recession 13 Likes

Rochas spent #520m on Zumas statue. This money can pay all the civil servants in IMO state for 1month yet Rochas refused to pay them.

I wonder how much he will spend to construct his own statue before leaving office.

chaiiii Rochas ooo 28 Likes

Hmmm...tot we made d right and best choice by voting uncle jona n his PDP party out of power nt knwing we only played into the wrong hands[APC].

Me as a pson av cum to terms with my mistakes.so let dem kwantinue 4yrs is around d corner. 18 Likes

It is finished. 2 Likes

Well like father like son.... Rochas is simply a product of d Scam called APC so why won't he be congratulated 10 Likes

APC and it's governors are effortlessly making their stupidity seen by all. 21 Likes 1 Share

where are the sai baba'rians...see what una sold to imo people as an apshit governor..



i will continue to say this, till the day okoroocha show us/i see his dna result, i will continue to see him as an hausa he'goat. case closed 7 Likes

bro4u:

APC and it's governors are effortlessly making their stupidity seen by all. THEIR STUPIDITY HAS NO MATCH. IT IS 100 PERCENT. THEIR STUPIDITY HAS NO MATCH. IT IS 100 PERCENT. 12 Likes 1 Share

Spylord48:

Rochas spent #520m on Zumas statue. This money can pay all the civil servants in IMO state for 1month yet Rochas refused to pay them.

I wonder how much he will spent to construct his own statue before leaving office.

chaiiii Rochas ooo THAT IS STUPIDITY ON DISPLAY. THAT IS STUPIDITY ON DISPLAY. 2 Likes 1 Share

birds of ndi aras flocks together. 1 Like

you mean #520 thousand na

abi na how much? 3 Likes

you mean #520 thousand na

abi na how much?

wtf 520 what? that money will go a long way to pay pensioners. imolite you are really trying with this ya gofunor



Our leaders do these things because there are no consequences and people will continue to praise him as long as his rich. This man will still be entitled pension as an ex-governor whether the investments from south africa comes or not and will never we imprisoned for misappropriation of funds. 4 Likes 1 Share

Where is the Imo state house of assembly in all this. They are statutory placed to call the governor to order.

Moving on, it can be seen that the failure of institutions accounts for the incompetence of the leadership 4 Likes 2 Shares







APC is the worst political party in the history of Nigeria 10 Likes 1 Share

APC's insanity doesn't surprise me anymore it's their sanity that does 7 Likes 2 Shares

Wasting such amount during this recession? 1 Like

Dem go Stil hail the governor for not paying workers salary...

APC stupidity is growing stronger by d day 8 Likes

APC would hail anything from one of theirs....even when it's senseless 2 Likes

No comment

Apc

Association Of Past Criminals.

useless currupt rogues cum yam eaters

We will soon read congratulatory messages to Buhari and Baru on the NNPC $25b. 1 Like

Mr APC chairman, is your brain paining u?



How economically viable to use #520million in attracting foreign investment.. Ayam not understanding...



And for you to have done that for a president whose citizens takes delight in killing Nigerians is sickening





Anybody still supporting this group of misfits seriously deserves to have his head checked