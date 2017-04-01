₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless
Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti continues to be a legend even 20 years after his demise.
The 2017 edition of the festival was a special edition as it marked the 20th year anniversary of Fela’s demise, and the Lagos State government commemorated the legend by erecting ‘The Liberation’ a statue of Fela at Allen Roundabout, Ikeja, Lagos.
To the surprise of several people, the statue erected was without a head and this raised a lot of suspiscion and comments from fans of the late Afrobeat legend.
Responding on behalf of the family, Fela’s daughter and social commentator, Yeni Kuti has justified the design of the monument, saying it was the expression of how the artist felt about the late legend.
She said: ‘Before people on social media will start to say the Fela has no head or it has no hand and so on, it is art and before you abuse us, let me answer quickly. It is art. How an artist feels is how he feels because if he had put a head and the head did not look like Fela, everybody will say the head did not look like Fela so now you cannot abuse the head because it is not even there.’
The visual artist who designed the effigy, Abolore Sobayo said the work was an expression of how he feels about the late Afrobeat legend, saying that it was designed to generate discussion about the emancipation of the people. While justifying the fact that the art work had no head, Sobayo said the design came out of extensive research on what Fela represented through his music, and how to use same to correct some of the things he complained about years ago that are still happening.
‘For me as an artist, art transcends beyond beauty or aesthetics. For me, art should generate discuss; art should ask question and art should provoke our thoughts. For me, the creation of the Liberation Statue is to represent the essence of Fela by using his costume. For me, I believe that this should serve as a conscious to our subconscious that twenty years after Fela’s demise, most of the things he talked about are still happening. For me, this work should come to us not just as a beautiful work, but it should come to us as something that will ginger us to look at the positivity in our lives; positivity in the values of his music; for us to start to emancipate our people positively. Going forward, I have been able to use symbolism as a medium to represent Fela through his costume and to represent his essence,’ Sobayo said.
http://fstrends.com.ng/2017/10/reason-why-this-statue-of-fela-kuti-in-lagos-is-headless/
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by Ebios(m): 1:43am
Not convincing enof
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by fuckerstard: 1:51am
Abami Eda.
Can Nigerians be gingered? We r like punching bags.
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by PheezyLee(m): 1:56am
I still don't understand why its headless sef
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by HyconMojo(m): 2:07am
That's no excuse. If the artiste thinks people would raise questions on whose head is then the artiste was in no way a professional meant to take the job .
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by Robbin7(m): 3:54am
Doesn't make so much sense to me except some of my friends from Ekenwan campus justifies it too.
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by OKorowanta: 3:59am
Goan put the head my friend and stop giving excuses dat holds no water.
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by ryd3(m): 6:24am
For me, I think it's all about felas pose. That pose, without a head, made people recognise who the icon is. Thus the statue is assumed to have evoked the spirit of fela inside it, because without seeing his head or hand u already SEE him. A work of art should stir questions.... Sorry u don't get a lot of that here in Nigeria
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by pweshboi(m): 7:03am
PheezyLee:read the post again
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by TallPck1: 7:10am
Aunty Yeni...pleawe another question. Why una use mtn colour and not the kind of bronze in Imo.?
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by Lagbaja01(m): 7:18am
if you could design that gigantic structure, designing a head should not be that difficult....something tells me both the artist n Fela's family r hidden something.
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by NicoBaba(m): 7:47am
shii not adding up...
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 7:53am
Simple...
It's An Amatuer Artist Doing A Cheap Work
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by MrHenshaw: 8:27am
rusellweb:
for your information,anywhere wey u keep Fela Head,better go and bring it because your reasons are not accepted.
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by rusellweb: 9:22am
MrHenshaw:
No be me keep m now
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by looseweight: 9:26am
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by dbynonetwork: 9:27am
His skull has been harvested for ritual purpose..
Very soon the Afonjas will go to IMO state and harvest the skull of JACOB ZUMA statue..
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by fxbking: 9:27am
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by amiibaby: 9:27am
Its true ooo
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by soberdrunk(m): 9:27am
One day Lagosians will wake up and see a random head attached to that statue.....
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by alexistaiwo: 9:27am
Brother Zuma statue that has head in Imo state.
What is its usefulness?
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by bunmioguns(m): 9:28am
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by tstx(m): 9:28am
Who did this.... The person no try atall
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by femo122: 9:28am
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by Syphonn(m): 9:28am
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by obinnajr(m): 9:28am
SO THAT YORUBA PEOPLE WILL NOT START WORSHIPING HIM ( THE STATUE )
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:28am
Even with head those that commissioned it are headless
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by chicagoPD(m): 9:28am
All these for u, for u, for u, excuses no hold water oga artist why zuma go get head for corruption and Fela no go get for saying the truth?
Abraham Lincoln's image get head and shade over him for Washington even Though after Emancipation proclamation racism still exit in America
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by tstx(m): 9:29am
worst statue ever
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by geometricaxis: 9:29am
I am sure the weed smokers can see the head
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by logica(m): 9:30am
It's Illuminati.
|Re: Why The Statue Of Fela Kuti In Lagos Is Headless by kay29000(m): 9:31am
Nice. I love the 'Game of Death' bruce lee jumpsuit.
