Despite assurances and pledges Senate had made in the past to support the ongoing fight against corruption in the country, senate committee investigating the petitions against the freezing of the accounts of the former first lady, Patience Jonathan has directed that they should be unfreeze.

The Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions committee after subjecting the management of four different banks where the first lady had accounts, directed that those accounts not encumbered by any legal process be reopened.

Committee chairman, Senator Sam Anyanwu stated that some of the accounts were frozen based on some administrative lapses.

Eyes Of Lagos gathered that, He said the accounts with the banks which were frozen with court order and in which such order has been vacated by other courts, must be re-opened, the committee insisted.

The committee members were particularly displeased with what they called arbitrary manner in which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) used the banks to close the accounts without complying with due process of law.

After listening to the committee, bank executives present informed the committee that the court order vacating the earlier ones relied upon by the EFCC to close the accounts was not made available to them.

Accordingly they promised to re-open those accounts having been made known of the vacation order.

The committee expressed shock that the banks could rely on ordinary letter by the EFCC anticipating a favourable ruling to freeze customers’ account.

Let's see if this time around they will obey court orders 5 Likes

This govt is doing wonders The house and senate is already convinced that is political witch huntThis govt is doing wonders 12 Likes 1 Share

Buhari in trouble 13 Likes 2 Shares

God punish the Senate for being insensitive and corrupt, they should go and unfreeze the accounts now, bunch of criminals! 26 Likes 4 Shares

Go tell your oga to bring back our $25b he kept in his vault Go tell your oga to bring back our $25b he kept in his vault 48 Likes 7 Shares

if u have power in this country, u can never suffer

God punish the Senate for being insensitive and corrupt, they should go and unfreeze the accounts now, bunch of criminals! why are you not using your main account?? why are you not using your main account?? 10 Likes 1 Share

Let's see if this time around they will obey court orders



Is Senate now the court? Is Senate now the court? 17 Likes 1 Share

ga tell your to bring back our $25b he kept in his vault



Since you even know where he kept it why not go and bring it out..............trying fruitlessly hard to dent Buhari's image Since you even know where he kept it why not go and bring it out..............trying fruitlessly hard to dent Buhari's image 19 Likes 2 Shares

Since you even know where he kept it why not go and bring it out..............trying fruitlessly hard to dent Buhari's image Buhari have no image or integrity.Stop deceiving yourself. Buhari have no image or integrity.Stop deceiving yourself. 28 Likes 5 Shares

Good for the senate to insist on the rule of law 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari have no image or integrity.Stop deceiving yourself. 7 Likes 1 Share

They should unfreeze it with no delay.Only zombies will believe jumbrim is fighting corruption when he using inserticides to fight his opponents but shields and pets his co zombies.

Adopting a foul means to become the president and not achieving anything after 2years but keeps blaming the past administration for your failure is the worst form of corruption.

Jonathan was stealing from the pot but jubrim and his co zombies are stealing the pot and by the time they finish with Nigeria there will be nothing left. 6 Likes

This is solely an arbitration matter, has nothing to do with the senate. 2 Likes

The best thing to have happened to Nigeria in this administration is the emergence of Bukola Saraki as SP if not, Nigeria would have long been sold a penny 10 Likes

Since you even know where he kept it why not go and bring it out..............trying fruitlessly hard to dent Buhari's image Which of his image are you talking about?





The $2.8b that went missing under his cushody when he was PTF chairman? Or



The one that he was pictured during campaign drinking satchet Milo but budgeted a billion+ for his food only? Or



The one that he told you folks that he has no money which prompted him taking up N27m bank loan to purchase APC presidential ticket but his wife gave IDPs drugs worth historical over N100m and his kids were overseas schooling? Or



The one that he told you people that he has a land in Port Harcourt but couldn't remember the location? The list is just endless, so I ask,







How Do I wanna Tarnish The Image Of A Man With A Dubious And Questionable Character?? Which of his image are you talking about?The $2.8b that went missing under his cushody when he was PTF chairman? OrThe one that he was pictured during campaign drinking satchet Milo but budgeted a billion+ for his food only? OrThe one that he told you folks that he has no money which prompted him taking up N27m bank loan to purchase APC presidential ticket but his wife gave IDPs drugs worth historical over N100m and his kids were overseas schooling? OrThe one that he told you people that he has a land in Port Harcourt but couldn't remember the location? The list is just endless, so I ask,How Do I wanna Tarnish The Image Of A Man With A Dubious And Questionable Character?? 23 Likes 6 Shares

When did senate become Judiciary to order anything.



Patience you go cry tire.. you think Nigerians are joking with you.

Useless barren witch. 6 Likes

THE WICKED SHALL NOT GO UNPUNISHED. 3 Likes

When did senate become Judiciary to order anything.



Patience you go cry tire.. you think Nigerians are joking with you.

Useless barren witch. WHY THE HATE? WHY THE HATE? 10 Likes 2 Shares

WHY THE HATE?

Why won't I hate?



When some useless people sit on the collective wealth of Nigerians meant to better the lives of Nigerians.

She will die of high bp soon. Why won't I hate?When some useless people sit on the collective wealth of Nigerians meant to better the lives of Nigerians.She will die of high bp soon. 6 Likes

ga tell your to bring back our $25b he kept in his vault

Did any stakeholder in the NNPC tell you that any money is missing or are you too mentally incapacitated to understand the content of Kachikwu's memo, which he has further clarified for those who are hard of comprehension? Did any stakeholder in the NNPC tell you that any money is missing or are you too mentally incapacitated to understand the content of Kachikwu's memo, which he has further clarified for those who are hard of comprehension? 11 Likes 2 Shares

Nice

Pdp is back

Buhari in trouble Exactly! Exactly! 1 Like 1 Share

Did any stakeholder in the NNPC tell you that any money is missing or are you too mentally incapacitated to understand the content of Kachikwu's memo, which he has further clarified for those who are hard of comprehension? Buhari did Buhari did 6 Likes 1 Share

Ok