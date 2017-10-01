₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
SENATE ORDERS UNFREEZING OF PATIENCE JONATHAN’S ACCOUNTS
source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/10/senate-orders-unfreezing-of-patience.html
Despite assurances and pledges Senate had made in the past to support the ongoing fight against corruption in the country, senate committee investigating the petitions against the freezing of the accounts of the former first lady, Patience Jonathan has directed that they should be unfreeze.
The Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions committee after subjecting the management of four different banks where the first lady had accounts, directed that those accounts not encumbered by any legal process be reopened.
Committee chairman, Senator Sam Anyanwu stated that some of the accounts were frozen based on some administrative lapses.
Eyes Of Lagos gathered that, He said the accounts with the banks which were frozen with court order and in which such order has been vacated by other courts, must be re-opened, the committee insisted.
The committee members were particularly displeased with what they called arbitrary manner in which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) used the banks to close the accounts without complying with due process of law.
After listening to the committee, bank executives present informed the committee that the court order vacating the earlier ones relied upon by the EFCC to close the accounts was not made available to them.
Accordingly they promised to re-open those accounts having been made known of the vacation order.
The committee expressed shock that the banks could rely on ordinary letter by the EFCC anticipating a favourable ruling to freeze customers’ account.
The Senate on Monday, December 14, 2016 pledged its support for the ongoing fight against corruption in Nigeria. Chairman Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Chukwuka Utazi made the pledge when the committee received the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.
1 Like
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by biacan(f): 5:50am
Let's see if this time around they will obey court orders
5 Likes
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by atoleybaba(m): 6:00am
mumu talk
1 Like
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by LUGBE: 6:00am
The house and senate is already convinced that is political witch hunt
This govt is doing wonders
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by Atiku2019: 6:05am
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by pauljumbo: 6:06am
Pdp is back
Buhari in trouble
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by IamPatriotic(m): 6:07am
God punish the Senate for being insensitive and corrupt, they should go and unfreeze the accounts now, bunch of criminals!
26 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:09am
IamPatriotic:
Go tell your oga to bring back our $25b he kept in his vault
48 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by princeade86(m): 6:09am
if u have power in this country, u can never suffer
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:11am
IamPatriotic:why are you not using your main account??
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by TrueSenator(m): 6:19am
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by OGACLO(m): 6:22am
biacan:
Is Senate now the court?
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by OGACLO(m): 6:24am
BeeBeeOoh:
Since you even know where he kept it why not go and bring it out..............trying fruitlessly hard to dent Buhari's image
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by Paperwhite(m): 6:29am
OGACLO:Buhari have no image or integrity.Stop deceiving yourself.
28 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by aolawale025: 6:31am
Good for the senate to insist on the rule of law
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by OGACLO(m): 6:35am
Paperwhite:
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by Letslive: 6:42am
They should unfreeze it with no delay.Only zombies will believe jumbrim is fighting corruption when he using inserticides to fight his opponents but shields and pets his co zombies.
Adopting a foul means to become the president and not achieving anything after 2years but keeps blaming the past administration for your failure is the worst form of corruption.
Jonathan was stealing from the pot but jubrim and his co zombies are stealing the pot and by the time they finish with Nigeria there will be nothing left.
6 Likes
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by freshboi88: 7:16am
This is solely an arbitration matter, has nothing to do with the senate.
2 Likes
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by OfficialAwol(m): 7:18am
The best thing to have happened to Nigeria in this administration is the emergence of Bukola Saraki as SP if not, Nigeria would have long been sold a penny
10 Likes
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:18am
OGACLO:Which of his image are you talking about?
The $2.8b that went missing under his cushody when he was PTF chairman? Or
The one that he was pictured during campaign drinking satchet Milo but budgeted a billion+ for his food only? Or
The one that he told you folks that he has no money which prompted him taking up N27m bank loan to purchase APC presidential ticket but his wife gave IDPs drugs worth historical over N100m and his kids were overseas schooling? Or
The one that he told you people that he has a land in Port Harcourt but couldn't remember the location? The list is just endless, so I ask,
How Do I wanna Tarnish The Image Of A Man With A Dubious And Questionable Character??
23 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by Opakan2: 7:19am
When did senate become Judiciary to order anything.
Patience you go cry tire.. you think Nigerians are joking with you.
Useless barren witch.
6 Likes
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by clevvermind(m): 7:21am
THE WICKED SHALL NOT GO UNPUNISHED.
3 Likes
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by clevvermind(m): 7:22am
Opakan2:WHY THE HATE?
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by Opakan2: 7:29am
clevvermind:
Why won't I hate?
When some useless people sit on the collective wealth of Nigerians meant to better the lives of Nigerians.
She will die of high bp soon.
6 Likes
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by Throwback: 7:41am
BeeBeeOoh:
Did any stakeholder in the NNPC tell you that any money is missing or are you too mentally incapacitated to understand the content of Kachikwu's memo, which he has further clarified for those who are hard of comprehension?
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by mainkendo: 7:41am
Nice
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by dodelight(m): 7:43am
pauljumbo:Exactly!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:18am
Throwback:Buhari did
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by yeyeboi(m): 8:47am
Ok
|Re: Senate Orders Unfreezing Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts by DWJOBScom(m): 8:47am
This woman should be let go abeg
She has been victimized in several ways as no judgement has been given against her
She has been persecuted on the pages of newpapers , blogs and feebled brained supporters of the present Govt.
It could be you tomorrow
4 Likes
