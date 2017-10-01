₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Thursday, 19 October 2017 at 09:57 AM
|Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Angelanest: 7:01am
A man was spotted carrying an AK-47 rifle in broad daylight in Owerri, Imo state. The man who is apparently a security operative judging from how relaxed he look with the gun in public - wore a causal cloth during the outing with bathroom slippers to top it all.
The Nigerian police force has warned all its operatives to ensure they were their uniforms while on duty irrespective of where they find themselves, a message that some has failed to adhere to.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/confusion-gun-wielding-man-spotted-streets-owerri-photos.html
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 7:04am
Na yeye police man wey no gree wear uniform, or maybe the jacket he wear cover the top na slippers he even wear self smh
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by izzou(m): 7:04am
We all know the group he belongs to
The Nigeria
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 7:05am
gentleman pls kindly take a bike to daura and do ur job
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by addavez: 7:05am
e wan go steal chicken
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 7:05am
Nigerian police...
They are the only ones that stupid
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by HITTED(m): 7:06am
That's a foolish policeman. They don't wear their uniforms to avoid getting recognized and targeted.
Just last week in Ore, I saw a policeman wearing a bulletproof vest on top agbada. These people don't have shame.
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Daeylar(f): 7:08am
izzou:
Lol
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Opakan2: 7:08am
One of the reasons why I can't live in that part
of Africa.. Too many weird stuffs going on there
The same set of people that will see a mad man and follow him to the dumpsite before realizing his insanity all because he says what they want to hear.
Really bad
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by kunlesufyan(m): 7:13am
Lawless country!
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by izzou(m): 7:14am
HITTED:
Don't kee me abeg
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 7:17am
One word "WEED".
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by TheTrueApostle: 7:35am
this is funny mhen!!!
HITTED:you are funny...
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Cashrange660: 8:29am
He may be a herds man.
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by nwaanambra1: 9:44am
Cashrange660:
gbam! your head dey there bro!
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by looseweight: 9:46am
Ok
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by amiibaby: 9:46am
Hmmm
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:46am
D
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by NLPsychologist: 9:46am
ipob
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:46am
Hhhmmmm
God protect us from weird gun shooters.
Hello Nairalanders....... Today is my birthday.
Thank God for life
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by princechiemekam(m): 9:47am
K
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by djemillionia: 9:47am
NLPsychologist:
scape goat sighted
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 9:47am
I know he will be among those useless criminals called SARS
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by xreal: 9:47am
Too bad.
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:47am
Owerri bawo abi Ekiti
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Isaacpyo04(m): 9:47am
Nigerians, we never cease to disappoint.
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 9:48am
Sars
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by olurich01(m): 9:48am
Anyways this is naija.its my birthday!!!!
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Rikidony(m): 9:48am
NA ONE FOOLISH IPOB MORA.FVCKER
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Promismike(m): 9:48am
Ok
|Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 9:48am
Is he one of Zuma's bodyguards?
