The Nigerian police force has warned all its operatives to ensure they were their uniforms while on duty irrespective of where they find themselves, a message that some has failed to adhere to.



A man was spotted carrying an AK-47 rifle in broad daylight in Owerri, Imo state. The man who is apparently a security operative judging from how relaxed he look with the gun in public - wore a causal cloth during the outing with bathroom slippers to top it all.The Nigerian police force has warned all its operatives to ensure they were their uniforms while on duty irrespective of where they find themselves, a message that some has failed to adhere to.

na slippers he even wear self smh Na yeye police man wey no gree wear uniform, or maybe the jacket he wear cover the topna slippers he even wear self smh 1 Like

We all know the group he belongs to



The Nigeria Armed robbers Police Force



gentleman pls kindly take a bike to daura and do ur job 2 Likes

e wan go steal chicken

Nigerian police...

They are the only ones that stupid 1 Like

That's a foolish policeman. They don't wear their uniforms to avoid getting recognized and targeted.



Just last week in Ore, I saw a policeman wearing a bulletproof vest on top agbada. These people don't have shame.

Lol Lol

One of the reasons why I can't live in that part

of Africa.. Too many weird stuffs going on there



The same set of people that will see a mad man and follow him to the dumpsite before realizing his insanity all because he says what they want to hear.

Really bad

Lawless country! 1 Like

Don't kee me abeg

One word "WEED". 3 Likes

this is funny mhen!!!

That's a foolish policeman. They don't wear their uniforms to avoid getting recognized and targeted.



you are funny... this is funny mhen!!!you are funny...

He may be a herds man. 1 Like

Ok

Hmmm

D

ipob

Hhhmmmm







God protect us from weird gun shooters.







Hello Nairalanders....... Today is my birthday.

Thank God for life

K

I know he will be among those useless criminals called SARS 1 Like

Too bad.

Owerri bawo abi Ekiti

Nigerians, we never cease to disappoint.

Sars

Anyways this is naija.its my birthday!!!!

NA ONE FOOLISH IPOB MORA.FVCKER

Ok