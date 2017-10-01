₦airaland Forum

Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Angelanest: 7:01am
A man was spotted carrying an AK-47 rifle in broad daylight in Owerri, Imo state. The man who is apparently a security operative judging from how relaxed he look with the gun in public - wore a causal cloth during the outing with bathroom slippers to top it all.

The Nigerian police force has warned all its operatives to ensure they were their uniforms while on duty irrespective of where they find themselves, a message that some has failed to adhere to.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/confusion-gun-wielding-man-spotted-streets-owerri-photos.html

Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 7:04am
Na yeye police man wey no gree wear uniform, or maybe the jacket he wear cover the top sad na slippers he even wear self smh

Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by izzou(m): 7:04am
We all know the group he belongs to

The NigeriaArmed robbersPolice Force

Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 7:05am
gentleman pls kindly take a bike to daura and do ur job grin

Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by addavez: 7:05am
e wan go steal chicken
Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 7:05am
Nigerian police...
They are the only ones that stupid

Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by HITTED(m): 7:06am
That's a foolish policeman. They don't wear their uniforms to avoid getting recognized and targeted.

Just last week in Ore, I saw a policeman wearing a bulletproof vest on top agbada. These people don't have shame.

Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Daeylar(f): 7:08am
izzou:
We all know the group he belongs to

The NigeriaArmed robbersPolice Force


Lol

Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Opakan2: 7:08am
One of the reasons why I can't live in that part
of Africa.. Too many weird stuffs going on there

The same set of people that will see a mad man and follow him to the dumpsite before realizing his insanity all because he says what they want to hear.
Really bad

Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by kunlesufyan(m): 7:13am
Lawless country!

Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by izzou(m): 7:14am
HITTED:
That's a foolish policeman. They don't wear their uniforms to avoid getting recognized and targeted.

Just last week in Ore, I saw a policeman wearing a bulletproof vest on top agbada. These people don't have shame.

grin grin grin

Don't kee me abeg

Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 7:17am
One word "WEED".

Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by TheTrueApostle: 7:35am
cheesy cheesy grin this is funny mhen!!!
HITTED:
That's a foolish policeman. They don't wear their uniforms to avoid getting recognized and targeted.

Just last week in Ore, I saw a policeman wearing a bulletproof vest on top agbada. These people don't have shame.
you are funny...

Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Cashrange660: 8:29am
He may be a herds man.

Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by nwaanambra1: 9:44am
Cashrange660:
He may be a herds man.


gbam! your head dey there bro! cheesy

Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by looseweight: 9:46am
Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by amiibaby: 9:46am
Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:46am
Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by NLPsychologist: 9:46am
Hhhmmmm



God protect us from weird gun shooters.
God protect us from weird gun shooters.



Hello Nairalanders....... Today is my birthday.
Thank God for life
Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by princechiemekam(m): 9:47am
Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by djemillionia: 9:47am
NLPsychologist:
ipob

scape goat sighted

Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 9:47am
I know he will be among those useless criminals called SARS

Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by xreal: 9:47am
Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:47am
Owerri bawo abi Ekiti
Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Isaacpyo04(m): 9:47am
Nigerians, we never cease to disappoint.
Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 9:48am
Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by olurich01(m): 9:48am
Anyways this is naija.its my birthday!!!! grin grin

Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Rikidony(m): 9:48am
NA ONE FOOLISH IPOB MORA.FVCKER undecided undecided undecided
Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by Promismike(m): 9:48am
Re: Man Carrying AK-47 Rifle In Owerri (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 9:48am
Is he one of Zuma's bodyguards?

