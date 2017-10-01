₦airaland Forum

Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by KingstonDome: 11:21am
The youngest wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Olori Badirat Olaitan looks stunning in new pictures released online alongside with her boys.

Checkout the pictures below,

Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by HungerBAD: 11:22am
Today again?
Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by anuoluwapo884: 11:35am
Nice
Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by KingstonDome: 11:39am
Lalasticlala
Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by StrongandMighty: 11:49am
Beautiful woman
Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Atiku2019: 12:44pm
cool
Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Sleekjunior: 12:44pm
BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE..CLSOING IN ON FTC SOON
Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Spaxon(f): 12:44pm
Bleachers Association of Nigeria.

Oba Oba

U d flex oo

Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by tstx(m): 12:45pm
Their life theur fuc*ing business.... Cute boys though
Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Bidobado: 12:45pm
Scam, take off the 6inch thick layer of powder and let's see your real face.

Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Zizicardo(f): 12:45pm
So, she don born shocked. Wow

Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by buchilino(m): 12:45pm
WOMEN N MAKEUPS

Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 12:45pm
Lovely woman. Looking smart
Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by khristology(m): 12:46pm
The Bleaching no be here o!!
cry

Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by kingsmaila: 12:46pm
Cute may God protect them all
Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Kobicove(m): 12:47pm
Let's see her pics without the thick layer of make up undecided

Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by chinex276(m): 12:47pm
make up everywhere

Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by holluwai(m): 12:48pm
And so?
Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by elyte89: 12:48pm
Ambassador of bleachers wink

Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by mimyselfai(m): 12:48pm
Hello Olori, can you swear that the children belong to the aged Alaafin with his 'succumbed' rod?
Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Sirambassador(m): 12:49pm
The face behind these makeups cheesy

I laff in Japanese kikikikikiki
Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by enemyofprogress: 12:50pm
Why the boys come resemble abobaku nau?
Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Elnino4ladies: 12:51pm
mimyselfai:
Hello Olori, can you swear that the children belong to the aged Alaafin with his 'succumbed' rod?
cheesy grin cheesy grin

Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by proudlyYoruba(m): 12:52pm
F
Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by bumheit(m): 12:53pm
Though its artificial but if her artificial sef b like this, d original won't b bad either. Alaafin belongs 2 catch them young gang¤
Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Pavore9: 12:54pm
The makeup is just too much! cheesy

Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Damminglola(f): 12:56pm
From FGGC Oyo student to a queen. Three gbosa for the king!!!!!

Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by josef1(m): 12:59pm
Damminglola:
From FGGC Oyo student to a queen. Three gbosa for the king!!!!!

grin
Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by win2kwire: 1:01pm
STOP PROMOTING POLYGAMY, IT IS A PRIMITIVE AND BACKWARD PRACTICE THAT SHOULD BE ABOLISHED AND MADE ILLEGAL!

Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Makanjuola89: 1:05pm
So Alaafin still dey do am so tae e dey turn pikin? kaabiyesi o!

Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by maberry(m): 1:06pm
What's with these people and bleaching
Abi na good weather and AC do this one?

BTW
Is that make up or Plastering? grin

