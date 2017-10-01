₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,040 members, 3,862,224 topics. Date: Thursday, 19 October 2017 at 02:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos (11890 Views)
|Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by KingstonDome: 11:21am
The youngest wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Olori Badirat Olaitan looks stunning in new pictures released online alongside with her boys.
Checkout the pictures below,
www.kingstondome.com/2017/10/alaafin-of-oyos-wife-olori-olaitan.html?m=1
5 Likes
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by HungerBAD: 11:22am
Today again?
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by anuoluwapo884: 11:35am
Nice
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by KingstonDome: 11:39am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by StrongandMighty: 11:49am
Beautiful woman
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Atiku2019: 12:44pm
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Sleekjunior: 12:44pm
BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE..CLSOING IN ON FTC SOON
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Spaxon(f): 12:44pm
Bleachers Association of Nigeria.
Oba Oba
U d flex oo
9 Likes
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by tstx(m): 12:45pm
Their life theur fuc*ing business.... Cute boys though
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Bidobado: 12:45pm
Scam, take off the 6inch thick layer of powder and let's see your real face.
8 Likes
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Zizicardo(f): 12:45pm
So, she don born . Wow
1 Like
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by buchilino(m): 12:45pm
WOMEN N MAKEUPS
3 Likes
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 12:45pm
Lovely woman. Looking smart
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by khristology(m): 12:46pm
The Bleaching no be here o!!
1 Like
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by kingsmaila: 12:46pm
Cute may God protect them all
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Kobicove(m): 12:47pm
Let's see her pics without the thick layer of make up
6 Likes
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by chinex276(m): 12:47pm
make up everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by holluwai(m): 12:48pm
And so?
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by elyte89: 12:48pm
Ambassador of bleachers
4 Likes
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by mimyselfai(m): 12:48pm
Hello Olori, can you swear that the children belong to the aged Alaafin with his 'succumbed' rod?
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Sirambassador(m): 12:49pm
The face behind these makeups
I laff in Japanese kikikikikiki
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by enemyofprogress: 12:50pm
Why the boys come resemble abobaku nau?
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Elnino4ladies: 12:51pm
mimyselfai:
1 Like
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by proudlyYoruba(m): 12:52pm
F
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by bumheit(m): 12:53pm
Though its artificial but if her artificial sef b like this, d original won't b bad either. Alaafin belongs 2 catch them young gang¤
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Pavore9: 12:54pm
The makeup is just too much!
1 Like
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Damminglola(f): 12:56pm
From FGGC Oyo student to a queen. Three gbosa for the king!!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by josef1(m): 12:59pm
Damminglola:
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by win2kwire: 1:01pm
STOP PROMOTING POLYGAMY, IT IS A PRIMITIVE AND BACKWARD PRACTICE THAT SHOULD BE ABOLISHED AND MADE ILLEGAL!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by Makanjuola89: 1:05pm
So Alaafin still dey do am so tae e dey turn pikin? kaabiyesi o!
1 Like
|Re: Olori Badirat Olaitan And Her Sons Stun In New Photos by maberry(m): 1:06pm
What's with these people and bleaching
Abi na good weather and AC do this one?
BTW
Is that make up or Plastering?
1 Like
Eluku Festival: Movement Restriction In Ikorodu Over Traditional Festival / Crazy Stuffs You Believed As A Kid Which You Still Believe Now / Africans/ Deodorant
Viewing this topic: Ayo25, CodedGee, Kenedex, jy2kbeyond(m), dollynnn(f), HOMOTOYOSI10(m), aby1976(m), Protein0, JaffyJoe(m), otunbaajamu(m), sharon395(f), Obumorji, dzoi, 1dorzine(m), ifeyemi200(f), SokoDobo, Hadeehart101(f), Akamo5(m), olaniyisal, Rajiolaade, WINDSOW(m), doctorbabs(m), Adebanji1950, dontsin, beejayphako(m), chaloskyx, Chikabel(f), remzytimer, givenchi1, benefitzte, Ademidd(f), Raintaker(m), Otunba2004(m) and 82 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12