Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now)

Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Holuwahyomzzy: 12:22pm


Celebrity Fashion designer, Omoniyi Makun aka Yomi Casual took to his IG page to share a side by side photo of himself with his wife, Grace back in 2010 and on their wedding day in 2017.

He captioned the photo;

"Issa throwback thursday....:

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Holuwahyomzzy: 12:23pm
This is lovely!

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by DozieInc(m): 12:51pm
She has been there all along, kudos to them. some girls can't even keep a relationship for three months without misbehaving.

30 Likes

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by 40ng: 1:25pm
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by looseweight: 1:28pm
Patience and perseverance. Happy for them.

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Dharniel(m): 1:28pm
Summary: Money is good...
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by flawlessT(f): 1:29pm
Which one be new wife abi him get old wife before?
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Crystalline(f): 1:29pm
Money is good
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by okonja(m): 1:29pm
shocked shocked shocked
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by cutefergiee(m): 1:29pm
nice one

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by midehi2(f): 1:29pm
wow
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by watchwoman(f): 1:29pm
Good for them

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by niceprof: 1:30pm
The guy now looks like a doll while the girl looks like an idol

4 Likes

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Ayo4251(m): 1:30pm
F u c k poverty!!
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by chibike69: 1:31pm
tufia


girls can bleach for Africa

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by jonnytad(m): 1:32pm
5
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by kennethokey15(m): 1:32pm
Congratulations to them.

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by djcoolbaba2: 1:33pm
love love love !.... 2017 Long life
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by HAH: 1:33pm
2010 picture is normal picture while 2017 is well filtered and the wife has probably bleached, by and large seems their lives have changed for the better

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by sunshineV(m): 1:33pm
Enough of this yomi casual already

2 Likes

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by sladimeji(m): 1:34pm
ayam coming
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by ObamaOsama: 1:34pm
I will make money and be come like. (Bill Gate) and not like AY
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Sammyprinceson(f): 1:34pm
Since 7yrs ago, and she still wear white wedding gown. Chai! There is God in everything you are doing.

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by DIKEnaWAR: 1:34pm
Nice


I need to do a throwback of myself and that Sammie babe that thought I was a goldmine. She is still out there in the mines..mining for more gold. I have moved on to other gold miners. We are both successful at it now.
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by chinex276(m): 1:34pm
by 2020 I will release mine with the gal I have been dating since 2013... in airforce1 voice *I shall join u soon*
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Priceless2802(f): 1:35pm
na me suppose marry dis guy dat year o
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by DANDARLO(m): 1:35pm
NICE
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Proffdada: 1:35pm
Priceless2802:
na me suppose marry dis guy dat year o
so should we fry akara?

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 1:35pm
Yomi casual, vodi tailors, african couture, kwetum tails, papaz fashion,


Best designers I've ever worked with
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Mckandre(m): 1:36pm
E done Tey since e dey knack the punna sef.
What else is left for honeymoon? sad

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by hola106(m): 1:39pm
midehi2:
wow
continue wowing ok I don tell u say make u come now make e no be later u go fill form to see me mide
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Merryglad(f): 1:39pm
How come only ladies skin tone change in throw back pix, guys skin dont change.....abi their skin dey repel change? Thinking out loud!

1 Like

