Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) (8480 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Celebrity Fashion designer, Omoniyi Makun aka Yomi Casual took to his IG page to share a side by side photo of himself with his wife, Grace back in 2010 and on their wedding day in 2017.



He captioned the photo;



"Issa throwback thursday....:

Gists Via: Celebrity Fashion designer, Omoniyi Makun aka Yomi Casual took to his IG page to share a side by side photo of himself with his wife, Grace back in 2010 and on their wedding day in 2017.He captioned the photo;Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/popular-comedian-okon-lagos-and-his.html

She has been there all along, kudos to them. some girls can't even keep a relationship for three months without misbehaving. 30 Likes

Nice and Lovely : Here is what the Family Looks like now ... http://www.viviangist.ng/ay-comedian-makun-brothers/

Patience and perseverance. Happy for them.



Care to loose your belly fat, check my username 1 Like

Summary: Money is good...

Which one be new wife abi him get old wife before?

Money is good

nice one 1 Like

wow

Good for them 1 Like

The guy now looks like a doll while the girl looks like an idol 4 Likes

F u c k poverty!!

tufia





girls can bleach for Africa 1 Like

5

Congratulations to them. 1 Like

love love love !.... 2017 Long life

2010 picture is normal picture while 2017 is well filtered and the wife has probably bleached, by and large seems their lives have changed for the better 1 Like

Enough of this yomi casual already 2 Likes

ayam coming

I will make money and be come like. (Bill Gate) and not like AY

Since 7yrs ago, and she still wear white wedding gown. Chai! There is God in everything you are doing. 1 Like

Nice





I need to do a throwback of myself and that Sammie babe that thought I was a goldmine. She is still out there in the mines..mining for more gold. I have moved on to other gold miners. We are both successful at it now.

by 2020 I will release mine with the gal I have been dating since 2013... in airforce1 voice *I shall join u soon*

na me suppose marry dis guy dat year o

NICE

Priceless2802:

na me suppose marry dis guy dat year o so should we fry akara?

Yomi casual, vodi tailors, african couture, kwetum tails, papaz fashion,





Best designers I've ever worked with



What else is left for honeymoon? E done Tey since e dey knack the punna sef.What else is left for honeymoon? 1 Like

midehi2:

wow continue wowing ok I don tell u say make u come now make e no be later u go fill form to see me mide continue wowing ok I don tell u say make u come now make e no be later u go fill form to see me mide