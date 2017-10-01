₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Holuwahyomzzy: 12:22pm
Celebrity Fashion designer, Omoniyi Makun aka Yomi Casual took to his IG page to share a side by side photo of himself with his wife, Grace back in 2010 and on their wedding day in 2017.
He captioned the photo;
"Issa throwback thursday....:
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Holuwahyomzzy: 12:23pm
This is lovely!
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by DozieInc(m): 12:51pm
She has been there all along, kudos to them. some girls can't even keep a relationship for three months without misbehaving.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by 40ng: 1:25pm
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by looseweight: 1:28pm
Patience and perseverance. Happy for them.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Dharniel(m): 1:28pm
Summary: Money is good...
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by flawlessT(f): 1:29pm
Which one be new wife abi him get old wife before?
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Crystalline(f): 1:29pm
Money is good
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by okonja(m): 1:29pm
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by cutefergiee(m): 1:29pm
nice one
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by midehi2(f): 1:29pm
wow
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by watchwoman(f): 1:29pm
Good for them
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by niceprof: 1:30pm
The guy now looks like a doll while the girl looks like an idol
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Ayo4251(m): 1:30pm
F u c k poverty!!
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by chibike69: 1:31pm
tufia
girls can bleach for Africa
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by jonnytad(m): 1:32pm
5
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by kennethokey15(m): 1:32pm
Congratulations to them.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by djcoolbaba2: 1:33pm
love love love !.... 2017 Long life
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by HAH: 1:33pm
2010 picture is normal picture while 2017 is well filtered and the wife has probably bleached, by and large seems their lives have changed for the better
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by sunshineV(m): 1:33pm
Enough of this yomi casual already
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by sladimeji(m): 1:34pm
ayam coming
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by ObamaOsama: 1:34pm
I will make money and be come like. (Bill Gate) and not like AY
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Sammyprinceson(f): 1:34pm
Since 7yrs ago, and she still wear white wedding gown. Chai! There is God in everything you are doing.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by DIKEnaWAR: 1:34pm
Nice
I need to do a throwback of myself and that Sammie babe that thought I was a goldmine. She is still out there in the mines..mining for more gold. I have moved on to other gold miners. We are both successful at it now.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by chinex276(m): 1:34pm
by 2020 I will release mine with the gal I have been dating since 2013... in airforce1 voice *I shall join u soon*
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Priceless2802(f): 1:35pm
na me suppose marry dis guy dat year o
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by DANDARLO(m): 1:35pm
NICE
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Proffdada: 1:35pm
Priceless2802:so should we fry akara?
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 1:35pm
Yomi casual, vodi tailors, african couture, kwetum tails, papaz fashion,
Best designers I've ever worked with
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Mckandre(m): 1:36pm
E done Tey since e dey knack the punna sef.
What else is left for honeymoon?
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by hola106(m): 1:39pm
midehi2:continue wowing ok I don tell u say make u come now make e no be later u go fill form to see me mide
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife Grace In 2010 And 2017 (Throwback Vs Now) by Merryglad(f): 1:39pm
How come only ladies skin tone change in throw back pix, guys skin dont change.....abi their skin dey repel change? Thinking out loud!
