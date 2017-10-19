Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 (5516 Views)

The offence allegedly committed in February 2017.



He had earlier pleaded guilty to the two-count charge at his arraignment on Aug 30, 2017.



The court reconvened at 11.45am and the amended charges have been read to all six defendants and they all pleaded “not guilty”.



The Prosecution has indicated their readiness to proceed with the trial.



They have three witnesses in court to testify. Lagos High Court, Ikeja, Lagos, Today Thursday, has adjourned the matter to Friday, November 3, 2017.





Source:





I hope this case won't drag on for years. Justice delayed is justice denied 3 Likes

OP Continue

Even Baru pleaded not guilty in the court of public opinion



$26bn no be beans o 15 Likes 1 Share

Give him and his cohorts Saudi Arabia treatment and let's move on to the next criminal. 2 Likes

Maybe he don engage the services of prof. Analise Keaton. 3 Likes

orisirisi

NigerDeltan:

Even Baru pleaded not guilty in the court of public opinion



$26bn no be beans o

Yet nothing happened, instead he got a Presidential pat on the back for a job well done.



Hypocritical mofos 3 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:





Very wise move...



It's up to you and I to pray to God for his vindication.



Christians should read Psalm 35

While Muslims should read Surah 24. An-Nur, Ayah 26

While we intercede on his behalf.



Shalom

Nna mehn?



Was he not a kidnapper for ransom? How come he pleaded not guilty?



His prison term will be till eternity.



Let him continue to form Commando

this guy will end up running for a position in 2019

Just imagine a kidnapper capitalizing on our weak judicial system. I pray they hang him soon !! 1 Like

davodyguy:





This is not a court of opinion but of competent Jurisdiction.



Mind you, neither Kachukwu or Baru stole any money, nor was any money missing. You dig?

A court that Buhari, the chief terrorist around, has intimidated into submission to his wills. 2 Likes

Not guilty keh. Anyway, its his right to defend himself until proven guilty. 1 Like





Very wise move...



It's up to you and I to pray to God for his vindication.



Christians should read Psalm 35

While Muslims should read Surah 24. An-Nur, Ayah 26

Let's intercede on his behalf.







Because if he is found guilty, the crime attracts a capital punishment and God won't be happy because my bible tells me in



Ezekiel 33:11 "... I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live."



And



Ezekiel 18:22

"For I have no pleasure in the death of him that dieth, saith the Lord GOD."





Shalom Very wise move...It's up to you and I to pray to God for his vindication.Christians should read Psalm 35While Muslims should read Surah 24. An-Nur, Ayah 26Let's intercede on his behalf.Because if he is found guilty, the crime attracts a capital punishment and God won't be happy because my bible tells me inEzekiel 33:11AndEzekiel 18:22Shalom 3 Likes 2 Shares

Lawd Almighty

I'm not surprised at all. Some ogas at the top must have promised him freedom, I foresee this guy getting freed before January.

MTCHEEW!!! THAT'S WHY WHY JUNGLE JUSTICE ISSA BAE

Evans is pleading not guilty.



OK...the kidnap victims willingly handed themselves to Evans for him to keep underground in his house because they love Evans and worship him. 1 Like

chinex276:

this guy will end up running for a position in 2019 lol.... lol....

I suspect this guy will be set free at the end or escape from prison.

aolawale025:

I hope this case won't drag on for years. Justice delayed is justice denied it will.. Money is involved it will.. Money is involved

chinex276:

this guy will end up running for a position in 2019

EVANS 2019



Vote for the candidate who will kidnap corruption, bad governance and incompetence. EVANS 2019Vote for the candidate who will kidnap corruption, bad governance and incompetence. 2 Likes

sureheaven:

I suspect this guy will be set free at the end or escape from prison.

Not when Ambode is still the Governor.



He's been charged by the State and not Fake FG Not when Ambode is still the Governor.He's been charged by the State and not Fake FG

I blame the police. The overzealousness of the police have given him some cheap points

I fear this man o. His victim will b like "Do this man want 2 b unfortunate in life“ wait, do u expect him 2 plead guilty¤











Ngene44:

I blame the police. The overzealousness of the police have given him some cheap points There is free medical check up in SS and SW going on now, courtesy: TeamCrocodileSmile Let the drama begins....There is free medical check up in SS and SW going on now, courtesy: TeamCrocodileSmile

davodyguy:

Nna mehn?

Was he not a kidnapper for ransom? How come he pleaded not guilty?

His prison term will be till eternity.

Let him continue to form Commando Dey there dey talk.. don't be surprised when he gets acquitted Dey there dey talk.. don't be surprised when he gets acquitted

Wetin concern me??



NigerDeltan:

Even Baru pleaded not guilty in the court of public opinion



$26bn no be beans o

This is not a court of opinion but of competent Jurisdiction.



Mind you, neither Kachukwu or Baru stole any money, nor was any money missing. You dig? This is not a court of opinion but of competent Jurisdiction.Mind you, neither Kachukwu or Baru stole any money, nor was any money missing. You dig?

'NOT GUILTY' ke? Despite the weight of evidence?......This is going to be very interesting.



Someone somewhere is trying to be smart by half. Although we are aware that the incompetence and corruption of the Nigerian Police is of Legendary proportions, the high profile nature of this case will not give room for any shenanigans...



Many heads will roll if this dare devil kidnapper is released to the society in what ever guise.



Sorry Naija police, this one don over una! .....we are watching!