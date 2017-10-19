₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by GidifeedNews: 12:28pm
Suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans has pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and Kidnapping of one Dunu Donatus.
The offence allegedly committed in February 2017.
He had earlier pleaded guilty to the two-count charge at his arraignment on Aug 30, 2017.
The court reconvened at 11.45am and the amended charges have been read to all six defendants and they all pleaded “not guilty”.
The Prosecution has indicated their readiness to proceed with the trial.
They have three witnesses in court to testify. Lagos High Court, Ikeja, Lagos, Today Thursday, has adjourned the matter to Friday, November 3, 2017.
Source: http://gidifeed.com/breaking-news-evans-changes-plea-not-guilty/
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by aolawale025: 12:29pm
I hope this case won't drag on for years. Justice delayed is justice denied
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by fatimababy95(f): 12:29pm
OP Continue
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by NigerDeltan(m): 12:54pm
Even Baru pleaded not guilty in the court of public opinion
$26bn no be beans o
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by looseweight: 1:13pm
Give him and his cohorts Saudi Arabia treatment and let's move on to the next criminal.
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by MARKone(m): 1:14pm
Maybe he don engage the services of prof. Analise Keaton.
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by Makanjuola89: 1:14pm
orisirisi
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by Bayajidda1: 1:15pm
NigerDeltan:
Yet nothing happened, instead he got a Presidential pat on the back for a job well done.
Hypocritical mofos
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by Bayajidda1: 1:15pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by davodyguy: 1:15pm
Nna mehn?
Was he not a kidnapper for ransom? How come he pleaded not guilty?
His prison term will be till eternity.
Let him continue to form Commando
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by chinex276(m): 1:15pm
this guy will end up running for a position in 2019
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by sammyj: 1:15pm
Just imagine a kidnapper capitalizing on our weak judicial system. I pray they hang him soon !!
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by Bayajidda1: 1:15pm
davodyguy:
A court that Buhari, the chief terrorist around, has intimidated into submission to his wills.
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by Odianose13(m): 1:15pm
Not guilty keh. Anyway, its his right to defend himself until proven guilty.
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by NwaAmaikpe: 1:15pm
Very wise move...
It's up to you and I to pray to God for his vindication.
Christians should read Psalm 35
While Muslims should read Surah 24. An-Nur, Ayah 26
Let's intercede on his behalf.
Because if he is found guilty, the crime attracts a capital punishment and God won't be happy because my bible tells me in
Ezekiel 33:11 "... I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live."
And
Ezekiel 18:22
"For I have no pleasure in the death of him that dieth, saith the Lord GOD."
Shalom
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by tstx(m): 1:16pm
Lawd Almighty
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by Darkseid(m): 1:16pm
I'm not surprised at all. Some ogas at the top must have promised him freedom, I foresee this guy getting freed before January.
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by DANDARLO(m): 1:16pm
MTCHEEW!!! THAT'S WHY WHY JUNGLE JUSTICE ISSA BAE
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by 9jakohai(m): 1:16pm
Evans is pleading not guilty.
OK...the kidnap victims willingly handed themselves to Evans for him to keep underground in his house because they love Evans and worship him.
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by tstx(m): 1:16pm
chinex276:lol....
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by sureheaven(m): 1:16pm
I suspect this guy will be set free at the end or escape from prison.
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by tstx(m): 1:16pm
aolawale025:it will.. Money is involved
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by 9jakohai(m): 1:17pm
chinex276:
EVANS 2019
Vote for the candidate who will kidnap corruption, bad governance and incompetence.
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by davodyguy: 1:17pm
sureheaven:
Not when Ambode is still the Governor.
He's been charged by the State and not Fake FG
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by Ngene44: 1:17pm
I blame the police. The overzealousness of the police have given him some cheap points
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by bumheit(m): 1:17pm
I fear this man o. His victim will b like "Do this man want 2 b unfortunate in life“ wait, do u expect him 2 plead guilty¤
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by Boyooosa(m): 1:18pm
Let the drama begins....
Ngene44:There is free medical check up in SS and SW going on now, courtesy: TeamCrocodileSmile
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by tstx(m): 1:18pm
davodyguy:Dey there dey talk.. don't be surprised when he gets acquitted
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by Grafixnuel(m): 1:18pm
Wetin concern me??
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by davodyguy: 1:18pm
NigerDeltan:
This is not a court of opinion but of competent Jurisdiction.
Mind you, neither Kachukwu or Baru stole any money, nor was any money missing. You dig?
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by donlucabrazi(m): 1:19pm
'NOT GUILTY' ke? Despite the weight of evidence?......This is going to be very interesting.
Someone somewhere is trying to be smart by half. Although we are aware that the incompetence and corruption of the Nigerian Police is of Legendary proportions, the high profile nature of this case will not give room for any shenanigans...
Many heads will roll if this dare devil kidnapper is released to the society in what ever guise.
Sorry Naija police, this one don over una! .....we are watching!
|Re: Evans Changes Plea To Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till November 3 by tstx(m): 1:19pm
sammyj:We all wish that too... but e fit no come to pass... we are in Nigeria, don't forget
