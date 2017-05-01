Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) (3556 Views)

May his soul RIP.Amen!



Source: Yesterday the family of Duke in Okoloba town,Bomadi LGA marked the last day of Mr.Akpobouloarekemefa Duke who was shot by Marine police in Warri River on the 1st of October 2017.He was laid to rest at his home town in Okoloba,Bomadi LGA.May his soul RIP.Amen!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/man-shot-dead-by-marine-police-in-delta.html?m=1

for a moment I thought I saw ojolina Marine Patrol

May his soul rest in perfect peace

Bad

Rip

RIP

RIP

asawanathegreat:

Una don turn my state to burial ground abi, be careful marine police

You guys really need to ask questions ooo.



What did Nigeria do to Buhari, the blood sucking & thirsty terrorist vampire, to deserve deaths everywhere?





You guys really need to ask questions ooo.What did Nigeria do to Buhari, the blood sucking & thirsty terrorist vampire, to deserve deaths everywhere?

Rip 1 Like

RIP nigga...



Rip..... Buhari is a blood thirsty terrorist 1 Like

. ..

So sad. RIP

Na wa o.

Una don turn my state to burial ground abi, be careful marine police

Nigeria and extrajudicial killing



Nigeria is truly a zoo under Buhari-----Bola Tinubu 1 Like

Nigeria A country people die everyday

Country which life has become of less value

I am not justifying the man but life of the citizens should be taken precious

We raised ourselves as a country which had attained freedom, but what we give ourselves is slavery and Brutalism





God save us







A country people die everydayCountry which life has become of less valueI am not justifying the man but life of the citizens should be taken preciousWe raised ourselves as a country which had attained freedom, but what we give ourselves is slavery and BrutalismGod save us

Which kind name be this

So sorry about this incident. May His soul rest in perfect peace.





Top 10 Ways To Avoid Getting Shot By A Member Of The Nigerian Police Force





Am sick of this country



The man wey kill am is roaming free



When I was a boy I fought with a friend then I dealt with him seriously he injured I couldn't have rest of mind talkless of killing someone



Am sick of this countryThe man wey kill am is roaming freeWhen I was a boy I fought with a friend then I dealt with him seriously he injured I couldn't have rest of mind talkless of killing someoneHuman beings are their worst enemy

Hausa Fulani illiterate officers killing people anyhow.

I thought ''Ovuvwevwenwe'' was a joke until i saw this post

The Fulani clown is in far away middle east sipping kunu Nana with first cows while ordinary Nigerians are been kill in daily basis....

Rip bro

I hope justice is served to the perpetrators in uniform.

But am not expecting anything to come out of this.

RIP to the dead.

tstx:

are you a marine spirit?

Hmm

Sooo sad.... rip

