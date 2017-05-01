₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by stephenduru: 3:57pm
Yesterday the family of Duke in Okoloba town,Bomadi LGA marked the last day of Mr.Akpobouloarekemefa Duke who was shot by Marine police in Warri River on the 1st of October 2017.He was laid to rest at his home town in Okoloba,Bomadi LGA.
May his soul RIP.Amen!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/man-shot-dead-by-marine-police-in-delta.html?m=1
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by Orobo2Lekpa: 3:58pm
for a moment I thought I saw ojolina Marine Patrol
May his soul rest in perfect peace
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by BreezyCB(m): 3:59pm
Bad
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by biacan(f): 4:01pm
Rip
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by ufuosman(m): 4:36pm
RIP
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by princechiemekam(m): 5:09pm
RIP
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by Bayajidda1: 5:09pm
asawanathegreat:
You guys really need to ask questions ooo.
What did Nigeria do to Buhari, the blood sucking & thirsty terrorist vampire, to deserve deaths everywhere?
BUHARI MUST NOT GO UNPUNISHED.
1 Like
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by Bayajidda1: 5:09pm
Rip
1 Like
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by looseweight: 5:09pm
RIP nigga...
RIP nigga...
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by Bayajidda1: 5:09pm
Rip..... Buhari is a blood thirsty terrorist
1 Like
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by Internetsavvy(m): 5:09pm
. ..
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by examload202: 5:09pm
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by modelmike7(m): 5:10pm
So sad. RIP
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by Magnifico2000: 5:10pm
Na wa o.
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:10pm
Una don turn my state to burial ground abi, be careful marine police
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by candlewax: 5:11pm
Nigeria and extrajudicial killing
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by ChangetheChange: 5:12pm
Nigeria is truly a zoo under Buhari-----Bola Tinubu
1 Like
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by JoshMedia(m): 5:12pm
NigeriaA country people die everyday
Country which life has become of less value
I am not justifying the man but life of the citizens should be taken precious
We raised ourselves as a country which had attained freedom, but what we give ourselves is slavery and Brutalism
God save us
God save us
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by lordfizco(m): 5:13pm
Which kind name be this
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by globalmind68(m): 5:13pm
So sorry about this incident. May His soul rest in perfect peace.
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by tstx(m): 5:13pm
Men who are supposed to protect us...
Men who are supposed to protect us...
Top 10 Ways To Avoid Getting Shot By A Member Of The Nigerian Police Force
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by maxiuc(m): 5:14pm
Am sick of this country
The man wey kill am is roaming free
When I was a boy I fought with a friend then I dealt with him seriously he injured I couldn't have rest of mind talkless of killing someone
Human beings are their worst enemy
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by JideAmuGiaka: 5:14pm
Hausa Fulani illiterate officers killing people anyhow.
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by CannyBrainy: 5:14pm
I thought ''Ovuvwevwenwe'' was a joke until i saw this post
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by Bullhari007(m): 5:15pm
The Fulani clown is in far away middle east sipping kunu Nana with first cows while ordinary Nigerians are been kill in daily basis....
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 5:15pm
Rip bro
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by AmKen: 5:15pm
I hope justice is served to the perpetrators in uniform.
But am not expecting anything to come out of this.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by CannyBrainy: 5:16pm
tstx:[ are you a marine spirit?
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by lurdmoel: 5:16pm
Hmm
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:16pm
Sooo sad.... rip
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:16pm
.
|Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by Promismike(m): 5:16pm
Ok
