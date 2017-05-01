₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,151 members, 3,862,651 topics. Date: Thursday, 19 October 2017 at 05:58 PM

Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) (3556 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by stephenduru: 3:57pm
Yesterday the family of Duke in Okoloba town,Bomadi LGA marked the last day of Mr.Akpobouloarekemefa Duke who was shot by Marine police in Warri River on the 1st of October 2017.He was laid to rest at his home town in Okoloba,Bomadi LGA.

May his soul RIP.Amen!

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/man-shot-dead-by-marine-police-in-delta.html?m=1

Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by Orobo2Lekpa: 3:58pm
for a moment I thought I saw ojolina Marine Patrol
May his soul rest in perfect peace
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by BreezyCB(m): 3:59pm
Bad
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by biacan(f): 4:01pm
Rip
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by ufuosman(m): 4:36pm
RIP
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by princechiemekam(m): 5:09pm
RIP
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by Bayajidda1: 5:09pm
asawanathegreat:
Una don turn my state to burial ground abi, be careful marine police

You guys really need to ask questions ooo.

What did Nigeria do to Buhari, the blood sucking & thirsty terrorist vampire, to deserve deaths everywhere?


BUHARI MUST NOT GO UNPUNISHED.

1 Like

Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by Bayajidda1: 5:09pm
Rip

1 Like

Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by looseweight: 5:09pm
RIP nigga...

Do you know that you can remove unwanted fat from the body using natural methods. Check my profile for more info
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by Bayajidda1: 5:09pm
Rip..... Buhari is a blood thirsty terrorist

1 Like

Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by Internetsavvy(m): 5:09pm
. ..
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by examload202: 5:09pm
sad
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by modelmike7(m): 5:10pm
So sad. RIP
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by Magnifico2000: 5:10pm
Na wa o.
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:10pm
Una don turn my state to burial ground abi, be careful marine police
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by candlewax: 5:11pm
Nigeria and extrajudicial killing
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by ChangetheChange: 5:12pm
grin grin grin
Nigeria is truly a zoo under Buhari-----Bola Tinubu

1 Like

Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by JoshMedia(m): 5:12pm
Nigeria
A country people die everyday
Country which life has become of less value
I am not justifying the man but life of the citizens should be taken precious
We raised ourselves as a country which had attained freedom, but what we give ourselves is slavery and Brutalism


God save us



Check my signature
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by lordfizco(m): 5:13pm
Which kind name be this
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by globalmind68(m): 5:13pm
So sorry about this incident. May His soul rest in perfect peace.
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by tstx(m): 5:13pm
Men who are supposed to protect us...

Protect yourself... check this out

Top 10 Ways To Avoid Getting Shot By A Member Of The Nigerian Police Force
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by maxiuc(m): 5:14pm
cry cry cry cry embarassed embarassed

Am sick of this country

The man wey kill am is roaming free

When I was a boy I fought with a friend then I dealt with him seriously he injured I couldn't have rest of mind talkless of killing someone

Human beings are their worst enemy
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by JideAmuGiaka: 5:14pm
Hausa Fulani illiterate officers killing people anyhow.
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by CannyBrainy: 5:14pm
I thought ''Ovuvwevwenwe'' was a joke until i saw this post
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by Bullhari007(m): 5:15pm
The Fulani clown is in far away middle east sipping kunu Nana with first cows while ordinary Nigerians are been kill in daily basis....
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 5:15pm
Rip bro
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by AmKen: 5:15pm
I hope justice is served to the perpetrators in uniform.
But am not expecting anything to come out of this.
RIP to the dead.
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by CannyBrainy: 5:16pm
tstx:
Men who are supposed o protect us
[ are you a marine spirit?
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by lurdmoel: 5:16pm
Hmm
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:16pm
Sooo sad.... rip
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:16pm
.
Re: Man Shot Dead By Marine Police In Delta Buried(photos) by Promismike(m): 5:16pm
Ok

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nigerian Couple Dealing In Human Parts / Reflecting On The Increased Bombings And A View To The Other Side Of The Puzzle. / Woman Bites Off Neighbour’s Nose For Allegedly Having An Affair With Her Husband

Viewing this topic: Benz4pimp(m), LAGATA(m), ella45(m), DivneFavour(m), FUNCY22(f), Blakjewelry(m), homehunters(m), seyilaw3(m), Mustoph1(m), pyrex23(m), Sleekjunior, zetel95(m), Eenee(f), YaksonFCA(m), abels(m), Onyemaboy(m), GlorifiedTunde(m), eGarage(m), psalmistkakah(m), suwalee(f), Moneytize, keylaz, passwelle, nationalnwa(m), femmmmy(m), Leoandtherebels(m), IamRaizo(m) and 37 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.