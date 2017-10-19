₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by stephenduru: 5:02pm
Ekiti State Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose pictured receiving Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the Akure Airport, Ondo State.
Governor Wike is in Ondo State for a social programme. He is accompanied by Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/fayose-receives-wike-as-he-lands-in.html?m=1
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by biacan(f): 5:04pm
Fayose the man on power
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by mekstaniac(m): 5:04pm
THE DEAN OF PROJECTS NYESON WIKE himself
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by JideAmuGiaka: 5:09pm
Looters of their states NIG LTD.
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by SportBlogger: 5:10pm
Wat is now my business?
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by phrancys001(m): 5:13pm
Pdp twin dooms day governors
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by phrancys001(m): 5:13pm
Pdp dooms day twin governors
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by lordimmaogidi(m): 5:14pm
fayose my man ride on
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by clevvermind(m): 5:27pm
biacan:WHICH POWER?
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 5:44pm
Fayose my nigga
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 5:50pm
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by lurdmoel: 5:56pm
Cool
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by addavez: 5:56pm
Cool
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by josephine123: 5:56pm
cool
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by Jetleeee: 5:56pm
clevvermind:
Ponmo power
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by dulaman: 5:56pm
Fd
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by Pavore9: 5:56pm
How far with the Ekiti State airport project?
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 5:56pm
Only God knows the worth of those 2 private jets
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:56pm
Fayose for President
Wike for Vice president
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 5:57pm
That's all these people do with bailout funds.
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 5:57pm
Two thieves welcoming each other
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 5:57pm
2 lions
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 5:57pm
Birds of the same feathers.......
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by tstx(m): 5:57pm
Wike our lazy Stupid Governor
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by Oloripelebe: 5:58pm
Awon omo tikabodi
Pepper dem oshoko[center][/center]
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 5:58pm
Governor of ekiti state receiving Governor of rivers states in ondo state...na wah oo
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by Tamass: 5:58pm
One thing i know is you keep on voting those who failed us..you are indirectly recycling corruption...
|Re: Fayose Receives Wike At Akure Airport (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 5:59pm
they want to plot bubu's downfall come 2019
