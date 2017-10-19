₦airaland Forum

Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by newsbook: 6:37pm
Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano has re-echoed his allegation that his predecessor, Mr Peter Obi
demanded the sum of N7.5billion from him for sponsoring his election in 2013.

Obiano and his predecessor, Obi have had a frosty relationship shortly after his swearing in.

Obi has however denied that he demanded for the sum of N7.5billion from Obiano, saying that his problem with him was his (Obiano’s) underperformance.

Obi said if he needed the said sum, he would have simply taken it from the N75billion he left for the Obiano administration at the end of his tenure.

But Governor Obiano while speaking on Wednesday evening at Ezechima Primary School, Onitsha where he inaugurated his reelection campaigns in Onitsha North Council Area, said the clarification became necessary because of the recent accusations against him by the former Governor.

He stated that his predecessor had demanded the sum of N7.5billion from him as funds spent in prosecuting the election on his behalf, but that he refused to pay the money because it was not true.

Obiano said he refused to pay because he strongly believed that public funds should be used for public good, and not to settle godfathers.

These, he said, was the reason they fell apart.

The governor said that another reason he refused to pay the money was because he was aware that enough money was raised for his campaign by his friends and associates, all of which were never accounted for by the former governor.

On the actual sum the former Governor claimed he left behind, Governor Obiano made it clear that he inherited liability of about N127 billion debt from him in contracts awarded and other responsibilities, which he has been religiously undertaking in the spirit of continuity.

He said Obi flagged off several roads even on the day he was leaving office and saddled him with the burden of paying for it, but he assured the people that he has his eyes on the ball and will not allow anything to distract him from fulfilling his promises.

The Chairman of the Governor’s Re-election Campaign Committee, Chief Victor Umeh said APGA as the political spirit of Ndigbo, has in the past three and half years, availed Anambra good governance at its best, reminding the people that the upcoming guber election was not about Willie Obiano but about ensuring that the state remained free from political godfatherism.

A former Central Bank Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo in his speech said that at this time, the State needs a tested hand like Governor Obiano who has the experience and expertise to effectively steer her affairs.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/19/peter-obi-demanded-n7-5bn-sponsoring-election%E2%80%8E-obiano-insists/amp/

Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by fatimababy95(f): 6:42pm
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by ufuosman(m): 6:58pm
Birds of d same feather

Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by bedspread: 8:33pm
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by castrol180(m): 8:56pm
Obiano should have given the useless boy (obi) the said amount and later rubbish him with evidence. But he (Obiano) too doesn't has brain because of second time. Flatinoes for that matter!

Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by 9jaDoc: 8:56pm
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by JoshMedia(m): 8:57pm
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by 9jvirgin(m): 8:57pm
I keep saying it, the Igbos should demand accountability from their leaders. If they can divert 40% of the hatred they have for Buhari to these animals in human clothing, they will be better off. Keep on hailing GEJ that supervised the delay of your destiny. You can also keep blaming Buhari, he will be your president till 2019; while your leaders will keep strangulating your fate.

Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by kennygee(f): 8:57pm
Breeze have blow
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by GhanaMustGoo: 8:57pm
Nwannem Obiano we all know u r a liar. Why did u not.say.it before. Your desperate lies won't work. THIEF!

Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by oshe11(m): 8:58pm
Who nor knw go think say na Obi n Obiano dey compete for the seat of the Gov...




Obiano if U did well U nid nt fret

Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by joeaz58: 8:59pm
useless thieves!!!!!!
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by bestview: 8:59pm
Where is globemoney? cheesy

Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by thornapple(f): 8:59pm
Symptoms of God fatherism.
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by Laple0541(m): 8:59pm
Both of you guys are thieves and needed to be arrested.

Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by Rastamann: 9:00pm
They are all birds of the feather!

Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by Bossontop(m): 9:00pm
Naija way of doing politics seff........chaiii e don tire me
Pata pata....no hope at all at all

Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by brainpulse: 9:00pm
And this man will be preaching in the church, telling lies as if he is the most righteous man on earth. Now the truth is all out
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by oshe11(m): 9:00pm
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by damibize(m): 9:00pm
kennygee:
Breeze have blow
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by michlins: 9:01pm
I kept 75bn but asking you for 7.5bn. Tell me more lies
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by DoTheNeedful: 9:01pm
Obiano, are you sure Saint Obi asked for this amount shocked embarassed
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by Artisannaija: 9:01pm
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by michIins: 9:02pm
michlins:
I kept 75bn but asking you for 7.5bn. Tell me more lies

grin
hohohohohoho

mai suya
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by asawanathegreat(m): 9:02pm
No wonder he has been attacking u all dis y
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by oshe11(m): 9:03pm
thornapple:
Symptoms of God fatherism.
Why r U "Thorn"
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by Aniku: 9:03pm
This Willie is just a drunkard, as u no agree to give obi the 7b then what did u use it to do in Anambra
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by SHEAU(m): 9:03pm
Saints Obi. I hail oo
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by ogu87: 9:03pm
God fathers are mad
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by osusuallstars: 9:04pm
Are you saying that you inherited liability of 127 b but did he hand over cash of 75b?
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by HERSLEY(f): 9:04pm
Lies
Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election‎ – Obiano Insists by mekaboy(m): 9:05pm
You did not give him the money and u still did not do so much. Now it makes no difference if u paid or not.,

Was it also because of the 7 billion that you abandoned all the projects you promised to continue?

Was it because of the 7 billion that we can't find the $7.5 billion investment you attracted anywhere?

How much are u spending today to buy votes after 4 years? Is it not far more than 7 billion?

