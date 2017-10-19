Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano has re-echoed his allegation that his predecessor, Mr Peter Obi

demanded the sum of N7.5billion from him for sponsoring his election in 2013.



Obiano and his predecessor, Obi have had a frosty relationship shortly after his swearing in.



Obi has however denied that he demanded for the sum of N7.5billion from Obiano, saying that his problem with him was his (Obiano’s) underperformance.



Obi said if he needed the said sum, he would have simply taken it from the N75billion he left for the Obiano administration at the end of his tenure.



But Governor Obiano while speaking on Wednesday evening at Ezechima Primary School, Onitsha where he inaugurated his reelection campaigns in Onitsha North Council Area, said the clarification became necessary because of the recent accusations against him by the former Governor.



He stated that his predecessor had demanded the sum of N7.5billion from him as funds spent in prosecuting the election on his behalf, but that he refused to pay the money because it was not true.



Obiano said he refused to pay because he strongly believed that public funds should be used for public good, and not to settle godfathers.



These, he said, was the reason they fell apart.



The governor said that another reason he refused to pay the money was because he was aware that enough money was raised for his campaign by his friends and associates, all of which were never accounted for by the former governor.



On the actual sum the former Governor claimed he left behind, Governor Obiano made it clear that he inherited liability of about N127 billion debt from him in contracts awarded and other responsibilities, which he has been religiously undertaking in the spirit of continuity.



He said Obi flagged off several roads even on the day he was leaving office and saddled him with the burden of paying for it, but he assured the people that he has his eyes on the ball and will not allow anything to distract him from fulfilling his promises.



The Chairman of the Governor’s Re-election Campaign Committee, Chief Victor Umeh said APGA as the political spirit of Ndigbo, has in the past three and half years, availed Anambra good governance at its best, reminding the people that the upcoming guber election was not about Willie Obiano but about ensuring that the state remained free from political godfatherism.



A former Central Bank Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo in his speech said that at this time, the State needs a tested hand like Governor Obiano who has the experience and expertise to effectively steer her affairs.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/19/peter-obi-demanded-n7-5bn-sponsoring-election%E2%80%8E-obiano-insists/amp/