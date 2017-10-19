₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by newsbook: 6:37pm
Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano has re-echoed his allegation that his predecessor, Mr Peter Obi
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/19/peter-obi-demanded-n7-5bn-sponsoring-election%E2%80%8E-obiano-insists/amp/
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by fatimababy95(f): 6:42pm
OP Continue
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by ufuosman(m): 6:58pm
Birds of d same feather
1 Like
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by bedspread: 8:33pm
Op well done
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by castrol180(m): 8:56pm
Obiano should have given the useless boy (obi) the said amount and later rubbish him with evidence. But he (Obiano) too doesn't has brain because of second time. Flatinoes for that matter!
1 Like
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by 9jaDoc: 8:56pm
K moo
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by JoshMedia(m): 8:57pm
.
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by 9jvirgin(m): 8:57pm
I keep saying it, the Igbos should demand accountability from their leaders. If they can divert 40% of the hatred they have for Buhari to these animals in human clothing, they will be better off. Keep on hailing GEJ that supervised the delay of your destiny. You can also keep blaming Buhari, he will be your president till 2019; while your leaders will keep strangulating your fate.
6 Likes
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by kennygee(f): 8:57pm
Breeze have blow
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by GhanaMustGoo: 8:57pm
Nwannem Obiano we all know u r a liar. Why did u not.say.it before. Your desperate lies won't work. THIEF!
1 Like
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by oshe11(m): 8:58pm
Who nor knw go think say na Obi n Obiano dey compete for the seat of the Gov...
Obiano if U did well U nid nt fret
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by joeaz58: 8:59pm
useless thieves!!!!!!
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by bestview: 8:59pm
Where is globemoney?
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by thornapple(f): 8:59pm
Symptoms of God fatherism.
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by Laple0541(m): 8:59pm
Both of you guys are thieves and needed to be arrested.
1 Like
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by Rastamann: 9:00pm
They are all birds of the feather!
1 Like
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by Bossontop(m): 9:00pm
Naija way of doing politics seff........chaiii e don tire me
Pata pata....no hope at all at all
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by brainpulse: 9:00pm
And this man will be preaching in the church, telling lies as if he is the most righteous man on earth. Now the truth is all out
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by oshe11(m): 9:00pm
SHE JUST TOLD ME THAT AINT ROMANTIC
GUESS WHY
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by damibize(m): 9:00pm
kennygee:
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by michlins: 9:01pm
I kept 75bn but asking you for 7.5bn. Tell me more lies
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by DoTheNeedful: 9:01pm
Obiano, are you sure Saint Obi asked for this amount
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by Artisannaija: 9:01pm
Na wa oo... revelations starting to loook like lamentations
If only we all could subscribe to Biogas, it is an affordable and clean energy and most importantly it is non explosive.
just watch a documentary on a family using it here in Lagos..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQ8BhwFK3fE
Do you know you can produce the Biogas in your backyard?
http://jobaye.blogspot.com.ng/2015/12/how-to-construct-biogas-plant.html
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by michIins: 9:02pm
michlins:
hohohohohoho
mai suya
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by asawanathegreat(m): 9:02pm
No wonder he has been attacking u all dis y
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by oshe11(m): 9:03pm
thornapple:Why r U "Thorn"
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by Aniku: 9:03pm
This Willie is just a drunkard, as u no agree to give obi the 7b then what did u use it to do in Anambra
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by SHEAU(m): 9:03pm
Saints Obi. I hail oo
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by ogu87: 9:03pm
God fathers are mad
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by osusuallstars: 9:04pm
Are you saying that you inherited liability of 127 b but did he hand over cash of 75b?
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by HERSLEY(f): 9:04pm
Lies
|Re: Peter Obi Demanded N7.5bn For Sponsoring My Election – Obiano Insists by mekaboy(m): 9:05pm
You did not give him the money and u still did not do so much. Now it makes no difference if u paid or not.,
Was it also because of the 7 billion that you abandoned all the projects you promised to continue?
Was it because of the 7 billion that we can't find the $7.5 billion investment you attracted anywhere?
How much are u spending today to buy votes after 4 years? Is it not far more than 7 billion?
Website Launch / Laurent Gbagbo Of Ivory Coast Captured In Abidjan / A New African Nation Is Being Formed.
