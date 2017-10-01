₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:51pm
Some years ago, Hummer Jeeps were so much valued in Nigeria that a "man can even be imprisoned for scratching the luxury car".lol.. Despite being what it is, the car seems to have moved out of fashion as some Hummer Jeep owners are now using them to "less important" services such as this.
According to an online user, this luxury Hummer H2 was spotted being used to convey bamboo sticks from a timber market in the eastern part of the country. The vehicle was reportedly the center of attraction in the market.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/hummer-jeep-spotted-used-transport-bamboo-sticks-east-photos.html
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 7:53pm
That's what this SUV is built for
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 7:54pm
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 7:55pm
For him to use this hummer for this, you can guess he's got better rides
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 7:57pm
Lol
Hilarious
No respect for the once famous hummer jeep
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by Brighte(m): 8:01pm
There is nothing on earth that is worth dying for.
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by eleojo23: 8:19pm
Ehen?
If he cannot use the beast to carry bamboo, of what use is the ruggedness?
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by Abayor7: 8:20pm
Valuables of the days..
How time flies!
God ahbeg pick my call too
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by czarina(f): 8:20pm
Twas actually made to be used that way>rough and rugged, na we turn am to luxury and trust the whiteman to feast off our vainess...
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 8:20pm
Why?
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by SNIPER123: 8:20pm
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by Titto93(m): 8:20pm
There was a time when, just seeing a Hummer Jeep is an achievement.
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by princemillla(m): 8:20pm
What's news here?
If this could make fp, it simply means many do not know what these suv's are meant for.
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by konshency(m): 8:20pm
Gone are the days of BABA 70... FELA make the history
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by czarina(f): 8:20pm
Twas actually made to be used that way>rough and rugged, na we turn am to luxury and trust the whiteman to feast off our vainess...
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by Artisannaija: 8:20pm
One mans hummer is another man's wheel barrow
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by Hofbrauhaus: 8:20pm
Normal level..
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by gypsey(m): 8:21pm
this is exactly what this vehicle is made for. if anyone wants a luxury vehicle they should purchase themselves a fine lexus, Volvo or mercedes.
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by Rastamann: 8:21pm
What is the big deal in this? Are cars, SUV and trucks not made for transporting people and goods including materials?
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by cashcity: 8:21pm
Hummer jeep is no longer into production and therefore outdated.. The last model was produced as 2004 model... U can't find brand new hummer dis days so people dnt value it as such
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by erico2k2(m): 8:21pm
CastedDude:That moment when those Lorry drivers are taking the Pi******S trying to force you to pay unrealistic T/fare.
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by denkyw(m): 8:22pm
Kini big deal, that motor Don cast na
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 8:23pm
The motor is outdated jare
Nobi Range over den dey tey do towing vehicle?
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by Whoeppme(m): 8:23pm
We just started seeing things...more to come
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by BrutalJab: 8:23pm
Too much money
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by damibize(m): 8:24pm
That's one its uses
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by SHAKABOOM: 8:24pm
greatmarshall:Correct answer..Abeg help me tell am oo..Hummer is a very strong car.If im get mind make im go do am with ferrari.
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by ifyan(m): 8:24pm
Hmm
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by Nbote(m): 8:24pm
Nigerians sef... Na we dey see SUV's and mini vans as luxury cars...
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by tiswell(m): 8:24pm
|Re: Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) by daveP(m): 8:25pm
cashcity:Just like ibadan have made datsun a sorry tool. lol
