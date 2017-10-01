Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) (16703 Views)

According to an online user, this luxury Hummer H2 was spotted being used to convey bamboo sticks from a timber market in the eastern part of the country. The vehicle was reportedly the center of attraction in the market.



That's what this SUV is built for 83 Likes

For him to use this hummer for this, you can guess he's got better rides 3 Likes

Lol

Hilarious



No respect for the once famous hummer jeep 1 Like

There is nothing on earth that is worth dying for. 78 Likes 3 Shares

Ehen?



If he cannot use the beast to carry bamboo, of what use is the ruggedness? 15 Likes

Valuables of the days..

How time flies!



God ahbeg pick my call too 5 Likes

Twas actually made to be used that way>rough and rugged, na we turn am to luxury and trust the whiteman to feast off our vainess... 11 Likes

Why? 1 Like



There was a time when, just seeing a Hummer Jeep is an achievement. 17 Likes

What's news here?



If this could make fp, it simply means many do not know what these suv's are meant for.

Gone are the days of BABA 70... FELA make the history

Twas actually made to be used that way>rough and rugged, na we turn am to luxury and trust the whiteman to feast off our vainess...







Normal level.. 1 Like

if anyone wants a luxury vehicle they should purchase themselves a fine lexus, Volvo or mercedes. this is exactly what this vehicle is made for.if anyone wants a luxury vehicle they should purchase themselves a fine lexus, Volvo or mercedes. 2 Likes

What is the big deal in this? Are cars, SUV and trucks not made for transporting people and goods including materials?

Hummer jeep is no longer into production and therefore outdated.. The last model was produced as 2004 model... U can't find brand new hummer dis days so people dnt value it as such

That moment when those Lorry drivers are taking the Pi******S trying to force you to pay unrealistic T/fare. That moment when those Lorry drivers are taking the Pi******S trying to force you to pay unrealistic T/fare.

Kini big deal, that motor Don cast na 1 Like

The motor is outdated jare



Nobi Range over den dey tey do towing vehicle?

We just started seeing things...more to come

Too much money

That's one its uses

Hmm

Nigerians sef... Na we dey see SUV's and mini vans as luxury cars...