|Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 8:07pm On Oct 19
I have seen a lot of throw back pictures on nairaland lately & I kid u not, some of the transformations are stunning to say the least
in the spirit of appreciating the past, let post our throw back pictures & the ur current one here
let the show begins!
12 years ago & now
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Darkseid(m): 8:33pm On Oct 19
The only difference that I can see here is the transformation from Coke to fanta.
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by missbeckykisses(f): 8:38pm On Oct 19
Look at my pic for throw front
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Bluezy13(m): 8:40pm On Oct 19
missbeckykisses:
Hehehe...
Funny Post
Wish I had Mb to look at your picture
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by sexybbstar(f): 8:53pm On Oct 19
Four years ago
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by ReneeNuttall(f): 8:56pm On Oct 19
Op,u first do agbero work?@first pic
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:11pm On Oct 19
ReneeNuttall:
Yeye dey worry uu
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by EzeEbira(m): 9:12pm On Oct 19
I don't have any of my throw back pics on my phone.
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by iamJ(m): 9:15pm On Oct 19
University days
I was slim eh
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:15pm On Oct 19
sexybbstar:I can see u worked on ur weight
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:17pm On Oct 19
EzeEbira:are u saying u started using camera phone this year?
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Neimar: 9:17pm On Oct 19
2011 tupac junior bro
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:17pm On Oct 19
iamJ:where is the picture na?
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:18pm On Oct 19
Neimar:
Is it that bad?
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by iamJ(m): 9:20pm On Oct 19
rawpadgin:glo
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:21pm On Oct 19
Darkseid:u nor know say hungry dey change person colour to black?
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:22pm On Oct 19
iamJ:lie!
Na glo i dey use
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Homeboiy(m): 9:22pm On Oct 19
2013
N 2017
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by DeadRat(m): 9:22pm On Oct 19
sexybbstar:Chai! Nkechi baby
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by iamJ(m): 9:23pm On Oct 19
Homeboiy:olosho i knw una
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Homeboiy(m): 9:24pm On Oct 19
[quote author=iamJ post=61584629]olosho i knw una [/quote
If I hear say u know me
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Donaldduke2019(m): 9:25pm On Oct 19
Lol....100 level days
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Neimar: 9:25pm On Oct 19
rawpadgin:
yes o
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:26pm On Oct 19
Neimar:don't worry, nobody go laugh u
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by QueenSekxy(f): 9:27pm On Oct 19
lol..3 years ago
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by QueenSekxy(f): 9:29pm On Oct 19
Donaldduke2019:lol..e deh your body,,which course?
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Homeboiy(m): 9:29pm On Oct 19
sexybbstar:
No be today u start to dey show nyash
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Divay22(f): 9:30pm On Oct 19
Mine
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Donaldduke2019(m): 9:30pm On Oct 19
QueenSekxy:Computer science
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Rayhandrinni(m): 9:31pm On Oct 19
Reet there, a year ago and now
Can't get hands on any oldie
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by LizardSquad: 9:31pm On Oct 19
|Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Donaldduke2019(m): 9:32pm On Oct 19
QueenSekxy:Computer science
