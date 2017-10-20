₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,301 members, 3,863,108 topics. Date: Friday, 20 October 2017 at 12:10 AM

Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here - Nairaland / General - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here (6802 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 8:07pm On Oct 19
I have seen a lot of throw back pictures on nairaland lately & I kid u not, some of the transformations are stunning to say the least


in the spirit of appreciating the past, let post our throw back pictures & the ur current one here


let the show begins!




12 years ago & now

10 Likes

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Darkseid(m): 8:33pm On Oct 19
The only difference that I can see here is the transformation from Coke to fanta.

46 Likes

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by missbeckykisses(f): 8:38pm On Oct 19
Look at my pic for throw front
Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Bluezy13(m): 8:40pm On Oct 19
missbeckykisses:
Look at my pic for throw front

Hehehe...
Funny Post
Wish I had Mb to look at your picture
Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by sexybbstar(f): 8:53pm On Oct 19
Four years ago

11 Likes

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by ReneeNuttall(f): 8:56pm On Oct 19
Op,u first do agbero work?@first pic cheesy

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:11pm On Oct 19
ReneeNuttall:
Op,u first do agbero work?@first pic cheesy
grin grin grin grin

Yeye dey worry uu grin

1 Like

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by EzeEbira(m): 9:12pm On Oct 19
I don't have any of my throw back pics on my phone.

1 Like

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by iamJ(m): 9:15pm On Oct 19
University days cry

I was slim eh

1 Like

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:15pm On Oct 19
sexybbstar:
Four years ago
I can see u worked on ur weight
Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:17pm On Oct 19
EzeEbira:
I don't have any of my throw back pics on my phone.
are u saying u started using camera phone this year?

3 Likes

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Neimar: 9:17pm On Oct 19
2011 tupac junior bro

1 Like

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:17pm On Oct 19
iamJ:
University days cry

I was slim eh
where is the picture na?

2 Likes

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:18pm On Oct 19
Neimar:
I nr fit post

make e nr turn to meme for nairaland
grin grin grin

Is it that bad?

3 Likes

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by iamJ(m): 9:20pm On Oct 19
rawpadgin:
where is the picture na?
grin glo
Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:21pm On Oct 19
Darkseid:
The only difference that I can see here is the transformation from Coke to fanta.
u nor know say hungry dey change person colour to black?

5 Likes

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:22pm On Oct 19
iamJ:
grin glo
lie!

Na glo i dey use
Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Homeboiy(m): 9:22pm On Oct 19
2013

N 2017

8 Likes

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by DeadRat(m): 9:22pm On Oct 19
sexybbstar:
Four years ago
Chai! Nkechi baby
Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by iamJ(m): 9:23pm On Oct 19
Homeboiy:
2013 n 2017
olosho i knw una
Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Homeboiy(m): 9:24pm On Oct 19
[quote author=iamJ post=61584629]olosho i knw una [/quote


If I hear say u know me tongue
Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Donaldduke2019(m): 9:25pm On Oct 19
Lol....100 level days grin

7 Likes

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Neimar: 9:25pm On Oct 19
rawpadgin:
grin grin grin

Is it that bad?

yes o
Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:26pm On Oct 19
Neimar:


yes o
don't worry, nobody go laugh u
Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by QueenSekxy(f): 9:27pm On Oct 19
lol..3 years ago

6 Likes

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by QueenSekxy(f): 9:29pm On Oct 19
Donaldduke2019:
Lol....100 level days grin
lol..e deh your body,,which course?
Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Homeboiy(m): 9:29pm On Oct 19
sexybbstar:
Four years ago

No be today u start to dey show nyash tongue

1 Like

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Divay22(f): 9:30pm On Oct 19
Mine
Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Donaldduke2019(m): 9:30pm On Oct 19
QueenSekxy:
lol..e deh your body,,which course?
Computer science
Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Rayhandrinni(m): 9:31pm On Oct 19
Reet there, a year ago and now

Can't get hands on any oldie

2 Shares

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by LizardSquad: 9:31pm On Oct 19
lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Throwback Thursday: Post Your Throwback Pictures Here by Donaldduke2019(m): 9:32pm On Oct 19
QueenSekxy:
lol..e deh your body,,which course?
Computer science

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)

Is Narialand A Mafia Setting? / Indomie Instant Millionare Promo! Many People Are Winning Oo What Do You Say / Nigerian Police And Nigerian Army Are Becoming Useless

Viewing this topic: Iblad0994(m), Shitor(f), deanmartins(m), blackbeau1(f), EarlOfWarwick(m), diplomat058(m), kino, freakcin, Ezeimo, igbsam(m), AKGlobal22091, Mexyz(m), Dreamswayne, lilmarley(m), rayzornaija(m), frinx, Phils, LesbianBoy(m), itsIYKE(m), Redboi(m), fyneguy, MedicalSamwise(m), zeelo2014, humeeh(f), rosalieene(f), nakwe(m), Toni065, sniper77(m), vicot(m), Donbigi2(m), hanassholesolo, fernandez1(m), thelastmediator, FireRain, Pappyto, mercuryeyez, bamidele1995(m), chival(f), tosyne2much(m), liz4eno(f), dmgr(m), lilmonarch, Disneylady(f) and 28 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.