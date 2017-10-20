₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by Murainah1(m): 6:54am
Tattooing, in which the skin is pierced with a needle and a blue or other coloured dye is injected, is haraam in all forms, whether it causes pain or not, because it involves changing the creation of Allaah, and because the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) cursed the one who does tattoos and the one for whom that is done.
In al-Saheehayn it is narrated that ‘Abd-Allaah ibn Mas’ood (may Allaah be pleased with him) said: “May Allaah curse the women who do tattoos and those for whom tattoos are done, those who pluck their eyebrows and those who file their teeth for the purpose of beautification and alter the creation of Allaah.” (al- Bukhaari, al-Libaas, 5587; Muslim, al- Libaas, 5538). With regard to all these matters, the ahaadeeth testify that the one who does them is cursed and that they are major sins. There is some difference of scholarly opinion as to the reason why they are forbidden.
It was said that it is because they are a form of deception, and it was said that it is because it is a way of changing the creation of Allaah, as Ibn Mas’ood said – which is more correct and also includes the first meaning. And it was suggested that what is forbidden is only that which is permanent, because that is changing the creation of Allaah; as for that which is not permanent, such as kohl which used for adornment by women, that is permitted by the scholars. (Tafseer al-Qurtubi, 5/393).
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by yusufobinna1(m): 7:17am
Salam, what of those that wear laalii on their body? Any idea
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by Murainah1(m): 7:22am
yusufobinna1:walaykumsallam, laalii is not permanent and did not include use of needle, so it is allowed. Allah knows best
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by Hashimyussufamao(m): 7:35am
Tatooing is (tagyir khalq llah) perhaps a great sin Allah knows best.
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by yusufobinna1(m): 7:36am
Murainah1:thank you for that, what of hair dyeing
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by AlBaqir(m): 8:14am
Murainah1:
# Likewise the tattoos of today too are not permanent. You can remove them if you want to. Making suggestion (ruling) based on the fact that laali is not permanent therefore is permissible is weird and faulty. For a fact, both are Tattoo, and in your thought and analogy, anything tattoo on the body is "changing Allah's creation". Really, that's weird, WEIRD. Changing creation for example, is deliberate transgender(ism).
* For a fact, in the olden days, our mothers and fathers wear a form of tattoos which have information like date of birth, locations, compound name etc on their skin. This is so important then for obvious reasons like slave trade or lost.
# Personally, I would rather argue on the perspective of Morality.
* Tattoo of today is generally unreasonable, immoral and socially unwelcome. It is GENERALLY associated with the bad boys (and girls) and cultists.
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by shahydbinaliyu(m): 8:17am
BOTH TEMPORARY AND PERMANENT TATOO IS A SIN . . LAALI FOR FINGERS IS N0T TATOO . . .STAY AWAY FR0M TATOO JARE. . NOT PERMISSIBLE AT ALL . .KD
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by iamgenius(m): 9:47am
yusufobinna1:It's permissible to dye one's hair. But it shouldn't be black dye, and must not be intended to imitate musicians and Kaafirs.
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by Murainah1(m): 10:44am
yusufobinna1:The Messenger of Allah (saws) himself,
and some of his closest companions
used to dye their hair with henna and/
or katam.
Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith 1.167 Narrated
by Ubaid Ibn Juraij
And about the dyeing of hair with
Henna; no doubt I saw the Messenger
of Allah (saws) dyeing his hair with it
and that is why I like to dye (my hair
with it).
Al-Muwatta Hadith 51.8
Yahya related that Abd ar-Rahman ibn
al-Aswad ibn Abdal-Yaghuth used to sit
with us and he had a white beard and
hair. One day he came to us and he had
dyed them red, and the people said to
him, 'This is better.' He said, 'Aisha, the
wife of the Prophet (saws) sent her
slave girl Nukhayla to me yesterday. She
informed me that Abu Bakr as-Siddiq
used to dye his hair.'
Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith 5.257 Narrated
by Anas (the servant of the Prophet)
When the Prophet (saws) arrived (at
Medina), there was not a single
companion of the Prophet who had
grey and black hair except Abu Bakr,
and he dyed his hair with Hinna and
Katam (i.e. plants used for dying hair).
Through another group of narrators,
Anas bin Malik said,. "When the Prophet
arrived at Medina, the eldest amongst
his companions was Abu Bakr. He dyed
his hair with Hinna and Katam till it
became of dark red color."
Dyeing of the hair is absolutely
permissible in Islam. And if Allah has
blessed one with old age, it is
preferable that he does not dye his hair
jet-black, but rather dye it brown, dark
red; or with henna or katam as was the
practice and Sunnah of the Messenger
of Allah (saws) and his noble
companions.
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by yusufobinna1(m): 11:02am
Murainah1:thank u brother, ma salam
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by tanjeje: 11:48am
Tell them bro...Allah has made everything beautiful
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by princeade86(m): 11:55am
I heard one Alfa yesterday inside mosque, saying abortion within 2 months is not a sin, that it is wen it pass 3 months before u commit a crime to God. he even said he is talking with sharia. pls Muslims in the house, is it true? and if it is true, does it make sense for an Alfa to be saying it out inside mosque? what lesson is he teaching female around the vicinity.
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by rattlesnake(m): 11:55am
Yes
any religion that has OPINION ON EVERY ISSUE
Is nothing but
smh
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by Lawlahdey(f): 11:56am
OP. What about Liposuction? Implants and all?
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by Proffdada: 11:56am
Murainah1:therefore. Wig,false eyelashes and make up are accepted since they're not permanent
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by bewla(m): 11:57am
Murainah1:what of does of us who grow with tribal marks
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by bewla(m): 11:59am
princeade86:and who will perform the abortion male doctor or female
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by princeade86(m): 11:59am
I heard one Alfa yesterday inside mosque saying abortion within 2months is not a sin, that it is when it get to 3months before u commit a crime in the present of God. he even said he is talking with sharia. the question is that is it true dat abortion within 2months is not a sin, and is it make sense for an Alfa to be saying it in the house of God. what lesson is he teaching female around the vicinity.?
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by muibi1(m): 12:02pm
Murainah1:Why not black....cos to me, black hair looks pleasing to the eye than any other colour.
|Re: Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo by iamgenius(m): 12:32pm
bewla:If you have the money to clean it away, it's better to do it.
