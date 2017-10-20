Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Ruling On Muslim Using Tattoo (2529 Views)

Tattooing, in which the skin is pierced with a needle and a blue or other coloured dye is injected, is haraam in all forms, whether it causes pain or not, because it involves changing the creation of Allaah, and because the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) cursed the one who does tattoos and the one for whom that is done.



In al-Saheehayn it is narrated that ‘Abd-Allaah ibn Mas’ood (may Allaah be pleased with him) said: “May Allaah curse the women who do tattoos and those for whom tattoos are done, those who pluck their eyebrows and those who file their teeth for the purpose of beautification and alter the creation of Allaah.” (al- Bukhaari, al-Libaas, 5587; Muslim, al- Libaas, 5538). With regard to all these matters, the ahaadeeth testify that the one who does them is cursed and that they are major sins. There is some difference of scholarly opinion as to the reason why they are forbidden.



It was said that it is because they are a form of deception, and it was said that it is because it is a way of changing the creation of Allaah, as Ibn Mas'ood said – which is more correct and also includes the first meaning. And it was suggested that what is forbidden is only that which is permanent, because that is changing the creation of Allaah; as for that which is not permanent, such as kohl which used for adornment by women, that is permitted by the scholars. (Tafseer al-Qurtubi, 5/393).

Salam, what of those that wear laalii on their body? Any idea

yusufobinna1:

yusufobinna1:

Salam, what of those that wear laalii on their body? Any idea

walaykumsallam, laalii is not permanent and did not include use of needle, so it is allowed. Allah knows best

Tatooing is (tagyir khalq llah) perhaps a great sin Allah knows best.

Murainah1:

Murainah1:

walaykumsallam, laalii is not permanent and did not include use of needle, so it is allowed. Allah knows best

thank you for that, what of hair dyeing

Murainah1:

walaykumsallam, laalii is not permanent and did not include use of needle, so it is allowed. Allah knows best

# Likewise the tattoos of today too are not permanent. You can remove them if you want to. Making suggestion (ruling) based on the fact that laali is not permanent therefore is permissible is weird and faulty. For a fact, both are Tattoo, and in your thought and analogy, anything tattoo on the body is "changing Allah's creation". Really, that's weird, WEIRD. Changing creation for example, is deliberate transgender(ism).



* For a fact, in the olden days, our mothers and fathers wear a form of tattoos which have information like date of birth, locations, compound name etc on their skin. This is so important then for obvious reasons like slave trade or lost.





# Personally, I would rather argue on the perspective of Morality.



# Likewise the tattoos of today too are not permanent. You can remove them if you want to. Making suggestion (ruling) based on the fact that laali is not permanent therefore is permissible is weird and faulty. For a fact, both are Tattoo, and in your thought and analogy, anything tattoo on the body is "changing Allah's creation". Really, that's weird, WEIRD. Changing creation for example, is deliberate transgender(ism).

* For a fact, in the olden days, our mothers and fathers wear a form of tattoos which have information like date of birth, locations, compound name etc on their skin. This is so important then for obvious reasons like slave trade or lost.

# Personally, I would rather argue on the perspective of Morality.

* Tattoo of today is generally unreasonable, immoral and socially unwelcome. It is GENERALLY associated with the bad boys (and girls) and cultists.

BOTH TEMPORARY AND PERMANENT TATOO IS A SIN . . LAALI FOR FINGERS IS N0T TATOO . . .STAY AWAY FR0M TATOO JARE. . NOT PERMISSIBLE AT ALL . .KD

yusufobinna1:

yusufobinna1:

thank you for that, what of hair dyeing

It's permissible to dye one's hair. But it shouldn't be black dye, and must not be intended to imitate musicians and Kaafirs.

yusufobinna1:

thank you for that, what of hair dyeing The Messenger of Allah (saws) himself,

and some of his closest companions

used to dye their hair with henna and/

or katam.

Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith 1.167 Narrated

by Ubaid Ibn Juraij

And about the dyeing of hair with

Henna; no doubt I saw the Messenger

of Allah (saws) dyeing his hair with it

and that is why I like to dye (my hair

with it).

Al-Muwatta Hadith 51.8

Yahya related that Abd ar-Rahman ibn

al-Aswad ibn Abdal-Yaghuth used to sit

with us and he had a white beard and

hair. One day he came to us and he had

dyed them red, and the people said to

him, 'This is better.' He said, 'Aisha, the

wife of the Prophet (saws) sent her

slave girl Nukhayla to me yesterday. She

informed me that Abu Bakr as-Siddiq

used to dye his hair.'

Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith 5.257 Narrated

by Anas (the servant of the Prophet)

When the Prophet (saws) arrived (at

Medina), there was not a single

companion of the Prophet who had

grey and black hair except Abu Bakr,

and he dyed his hair with Hinna and

Katam (i.e. plants used for dying hair).

Through another group of narrators,

Anas bin Malik said,. "When the Prophet

arrived at Medina, the eldest amongst

his companions was Abu Bakr. He dyed

his hair with Hinna and Katam till it

became of dark red color."

Dyeing of the hair is absolutely

permissible in Islam. And if Allah has

blessed one with old age, it is

preferable that he does not dye his hair

jet-black, but rather dye it brown, dark

red; or with henna or katam as was the

practice and Sunnah of the Messenger

of Allah (saws) and his noble

The Messenger of Allah (saws) himself,

and some of his closest companions

used to dye their hair with henna and/

or katam.

Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith 1.167 Narrated

by Ubaid Ibn Juraij

And about the dyeing of hair with

Henna; no doubt I saw the Messenger

of Allah (saws) dyeing his hair with it

and that is why I like to dye (my hair

with it).

Al-Muwatta Hadith 51.8

Yahya related that Abd ar-Rahman ibn

al-Aswad ibn Abdal-Yaghuth used to sit

with us and he had a white beard and

hair. One day he came to us and he had

dyed them red, and the people said to

him, 'This is better.' He said, 'Aisha, the

wife of the Prophet (saws) sent her

slave girl Nukhayla to me yesterday. She

informed me that Abu Bakr as-Siddiq

used to dye his hair.'

Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith 5.257 Narrated

by Anas (the servant of the Prophet)

When the Prophet (saws) arrived (at

Medina), there was not a single

companion of the Prophet who had

grey and black hair except Abu Bakr,

and he dyed his hair with Hinna and

Katam (i.e. plants used for dying hair).

Through another group of narrators,

Anas bin Malik said,. "When the Prophet

arrived at Medina, the eldest amongst

his companions was Abu Bakr. He dyed

his hair with Hinna and Katam till it

became of dark red color."

Dyeing of the hair is absolutely

permissible in Islam. And if Allah has

blessed one with old age, it is

preferable that he does not dye his hair

jet-black, but rather dye it brown, dark

red; or with henna or katam as was the

practice and Sunnah of the Messenger

of Allah (saws) and his noble

Murainah1:

Murainah1:

walaykumsallam, laalii is not permanent and did not include use of needle, so it is allowed. Allah knows best

therefore. Wig,false eyelashes and make up are accepted since they're not permanent

Murainah1:

Murainah1:

walaykumsallam, laalii is not permanent and did not include use of needle, so it is allowed. Allah knows best

what of does of us who grow with tribal marks

princeade86:

princeade86:

I heard one Alfa yesterday inside mosque, saying abortion within 2 months is not a sin, that it is wen it pass 3 months before u commit a crime to God. he even said he is talking with sharia. pls Muslims in the house, is it true? and if it is true, does it make sense for an Alfa to be saying it out inside mosque? what lesson is he teaching female around the vicinity.

and who will perform the abortion male doctor or female

