'GbajaGoesToSchool



Teaching and sowing into the lives of students in my constituency today gave me such a rush. What an unquantifiable experience!!



Today's subject Economics. Topics (1) Petroleum and Nigerian economy (2) The Asian Tigers: Lessons for Nigeria



Three schools covered Six more to go. Resumption tomorrow 9am. Love it'





The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, in Lagos took to teaching, taking Senior Secondary 3 students in some schools in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency through some subjects.He shared the news and wrote...'GbajaGoesToSchoolTeaching and sowing into the lives of students in my constituency today gave me such a rush. What an unquantifiable experience!!Today's subject Economics. Topics (1) Petroleum and Nigerian economy (2) The Asian Tigers: Lessons for NigeriaThree schools covered Six more to go. Resumption tomorrow 9am. Love it'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/femi-gbajabiamila-lectures-students-in.html?m=1

When 2019 approach this are what you see politicians doing 44 Likes 2 Shares

Now that 2019 is fast approaching, we will be continuously fed with garbages and craftly orchestrated political charade like this by the media.



I wonder why he choose to evade Nigerian history and government and opted for asian tigers.





History would indicate that the majority of people

have always been sheep. --a Wise Man.

Animal farm



Meanwhile am still confused about my FTC position, someone has decided to squeeze herself in between topic. 13 Likes 1 Share

Mr teacher

politics is just like the game of chess,everyone wants to win its all abt the self interest for in every move there is always a motive behind it, i heard dat one govornor gave one handicap woman 1million and he says this is not politics...and now this one pls who is deceiving who? we shall knw com 2019...APC I HAIL

Look at what a government school looks like; all courtesy of PDP. And some people will say APC should fix all these mess in only 2years. Smh





Btw kudos to the rep. 1 Like 1 Share

Should I say "nice one " to this? no I won't because he's only politicking.









I hope he was able to uncompromisingly explain to the students how the Nigerian economy have been damaged by his likes in the NASS and Mr. Buhari using the recent NNPC saga as case study.







Nwa-teacher! I hope he was able to uncompromisingly explain to the students how the Nigerian economy have been damaged by his likes in the NASS and Mr. Buhari using the recent NNPC saga as case study.

Even Rochas went to Sec schools and taught Economics,what happens to Further Maths ,Chemistry and Physics.



Surprising that all their topic is PETROLEUM THIS AND THAT..







Femi 'Padder' Gabjabiamila





I still remember this man when he was still very humble back then in Surulere late 2002.

A few of us had problems with his view of the Fasehun-led OPC. I always knew there was something about him.

Besides rumour around town had it that he's been an unassuming, cunning, slimy snake right from his days at Igbobi College.



I will never forgive him for depriving the people of Kiru/Bebeji Federal constituency the right of having a representative.



Truth and honesty only gets you punished in Nigeria.

Femi 'Padder' GabjabiamilaI still remember this man when he was still very humble back then in Surulere late 2002.A few of us had problems with his view of the Fasehun-led OPC. I always knew there was something about him.Besides rumour around town had it that he's been an unassuming, cunning, slimy snake right from his days at Igbobi College.I will never forgive him for depriving the people of Kiru/Bebeji Federal constituency the right of having a representative.Truth and honesty only gets you punished in Nigeria.I pity those students if they take his teachings seriously

Mr Blame Game,How Does the school look like?cos im yet to see what youre talking about.. Or is the man not an APC member If ypu are still with this APC and PDP mentality and forget to understand the fact that they are all deceiving you and I FOR THEIR selfish reasons and interests, the interests if their kids and great grand kids.. my guy,you have a long way to go ooh!!



fiizznation:

Look at what a government school looks like; all courtesy of PDP. And some people will say APC should fix all these mess in only 2years. Smh





Btw kudos to the rep.





Good

Clueless apc people.

Why share money??

Gbajabiamila should not forget to go to Gbaja Girls and Gbaja Boys High Schools

Lol. He actually looks like a teacher that is well taken care of. Unfortunately, many teachers in Nigeria are paupers.



They either transfer the aggression to students or just absent themselves from classes in pursuit of other means of livelihood.





If I were the Nigerian president, overhauling the educational system will top my agenda. 4 Likes

He is impacting knowledge. Its better for politicians to this. Better than those that park by the road side to buy corn and akara. 2 Likes

This is how it is done in sane societies.

So?

.

Trust politicians at your own peril. 2019 is fast approaching so many gimmicks coming up.

Funny enough most people will still fall for this scam.

OK

2019 enroute

IamPatriotic:

Should I say "nice one " to this? no I won't because he's only politicking. biacan:

When 2019 approach this are what you see politicians doing Can't you guys just commend someone for once?!

smh Ochasky23:

Trust politicians at your own peril. 2019 is fast approaching so many gimmicks coming up.

Funny enough most people will still fall for this scam. biacan:

When 2019 approach this are what you see politicians doing Can't you guys just commend someone for once?!

Can't you guys just commend someone for once?!
smh

e fit am pass

Is he signing attendance register to collect teaching allowance? This politicians can do anything ooooo

Femi, School ke

His name is Gbajabiamila not Gbajamiala.



He also attended the school assembly, marked students notes and even marked the teachers' register book. See all photos > http://www.absolutehearts.com/2017/10/lagos-house-of-reps-leader-femi-gbajabiamila-pictured-teaching-secondary-school-students.html