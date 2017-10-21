₦airaland Forum

Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by GhanaBlogger: 10:29am On Oct 20
Stop seeking my downfall, & Saying I am ugly and a villager and sometimes it hurts me — Patapaa the One Corner man speaks

Not in a long time has a musician had to face the kind of backlash that hiplife artiste, Patapaa is facing. Since the Agona Swedru-based artiste released his song One Corner, he has faced opposition from all angles; from some members of the public, preachers and even his colleague musicians.

The problem has not been the song, which by all standards is very ordinary, but in the accompanying dance which sees people gyrating and making other sexually suggestive gestures and to many, that is just too much to see.

Patapaa, born Justice Amoah, tells Showbiz he did not expect to make enemies when he released his song and is disappointed in those he says want him to fail.

“I heard Hiplife artiste Atom Reloaded say Ghanaians will reject me soon but whether or not I will be rejected depends on how talented I am and I can say without fear that I am,” he said in an interview on Monday.

“Prophet Kumchacha, Sonnie Badu, KKD have all criticised the song and the dance that accompanies it but I will prove them wrong and soon Ghanaians will know that One Corner is one of my many hits,” he added.

Opinions are divided especially on social media about One Corner. While some believe Patapaa should be allowed to express his creativity, others believe the song and dance is demonic.

Currently, there is a campaign calling for it to be banned. Pataapa’s worry is that Ghanaians are quick to destroy but are not ready to help you build your career.

“At this point in my career, all I need is support and encouragement and not insults and criticisms. I will not be distracted by these comments because I know where I am headed,” he told Showbiz. Patapaa is also worried about the way the opposition against him has turned personal with negative talk focused on his looks and background.

“I’ve comments from people that I am ugly and a villager and sometimes it hurts me but I am moving on and will not allow them to affect me so much,” he said. He also expressed anger about his recent visit to the Passport Office in Accra to apply for a passport for the first time.

He alleged officials at the Passport Office circulated his pictures which found their way onto social media just so Ghanaians could ridicule him. Patapaa also addressed the controversial One Corner dance saying he is worried about how Ghanaians are taking it to the extreme.

“In as much as I can’t restrict anyone from doing the One Corner dance, I have always advised Ghanaians to tone down” he said. About his future plans, Patapaa said he is working towards collaborations with some of the top musicians in the country.


Source: http://www.ghanakasa.net/37230-2/

Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by shabalistic: 10:33am On Oct 20
Appreciate your natural you and any criticism would not matter, stay positive and always do your thing that's what makes you unique. Good luck on your ride to fame

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by BreezyCB(m): 10:35am On Oct 20
Fp
Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by kunlesufyan(m): 10:49am On Oct 20
No self love!! Low self esteem...

3 Likes

Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by OKorowanta: 10:58am On Oct 20
O boy Chillax,enjoy your fame and save for the rainy day.
If I hear pim again from you.
You ugly pass Shabba?

7 Likes

Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by cosby02(m): 10:59am On Oct 20
When you make it to the top, you'll be so beautiful.

2 Likes

Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by bizza45: 10:59am On Oct 20
u dey tell us say u wowo make we pity u ... shif joor kip face like obasnjo nyash
Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by gbzed(m): 12:23pm On Oct 20
Dis guy should not underestimate himself, he should keep doing his thing, song wey Chris Brown don recognize already, even Top ghaninan artistes music sef dem never recognize am, he should just try and realease more hits.

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by Gozbrown: 2:22pm On Oct 20
Bro keep doing ur tin, people will always talk. How u react to it is wat matters.

2 Likes

Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by mhisterdreezy(m): 3:00pm On Oct 20
lol
Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by shabalistic: 3:40pm On Oct 20
OKorowanta:

O boy Chillax,enjoy your fame and save for the rainy day.
If I hear pim again from you.
You ugly pass Shabba?
Smiles
Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by dan9ice(m): 4:35pm On Oct 20
Liesss... Nobody ugly..
Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by maklelemakukula(m): 4:45pm On Oct 20
eminamina yeteminornor, minamina yeteminornor grin grin
Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by fidalgo19: 5:00pm On Oct 20
Wink
Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by Modelqwen(f): 5:58pm On Oct 20
shocked






No body ugly. phyno & Flavour throw back pic nko. Money is the best bleaching cream anyone can have.
Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by terrezo2002(m): 10:43pm On Oct 20
That is why he must sing ugly songs
Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by manuelzz(m): 6:17am
Make this guy go siddon for One Corner joorh!!! tongue

3 Likes

Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by Harddiskng: 7:24am
dan9ice:
Liesss... Nobody ugly..

Yeap. They are just broke grin

1 Like

Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 11:24am
OKorowanta:

O boy Chillax,enjoy your fame and save for the rainy day.
If I hear pim again from you.
You ugly pass Shabba?

gbzed:
Dis guy should not underestimate himself, he should keep doing his thing, song wey Chris Brown don recognize already, even Top ghaninan artistes music sef dem never recognize am, he should just try and realease more hits.

Na Jazz the song take blow
Not people don’t even know who sang it

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by UGLEEBOI: 11:55am
manuelzz:
Make this guy go siddon for One Corner joorh!!! tongue
cheesy

3 Likes

Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by emerazz(m): 12:11pm
undecided

Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by kingxsamz(m): 3:29pm
Low self esteem nai dey worry am...
Why im sef go dey sing mumu song?
If to say na beta song im sing nw...pple no go dey yab am...anyways make im try blow b4 u know chicks go dey rush am....
Abi shey Rick Ross fine?

1 Like

Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by Lacomus(m): 5:33pm
grin
Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by GideonIdaboh(f): 5:34pm
More handsome than most urhobo dudes

3 Likes

Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by AntiWailer: 5:34pm
U are ugly oo.


Na only from a very ugly mind dt kind one corner song or dance can come from.

2 Likes

Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by DanielsParker: 5:35pm
aww.


he should appreciate and hold himself in a high esteem.

I'm not sure this nigga can handle fame, seems he's going to chicken out soon.

if he really wants to be successful, he should close his eyes and ears to such things and be focused.
Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by awa(m): 5:35pm
You are Celebrity and that's all that matters now... Some slaymamas wouldn't mind dancing one corner with you right now
Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by fratermathy(m): 5:35pm
Beauty is from within. This guy has a low self esteem. Use your new found fame and money to package yourself and even the so-called handsome city guys will flock around you to be your goons.

1 Like

Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by greggng: 5:36pm
manuelzz:
Make this guy go siddon for One Corner joorh!!! tongue


Let him go sidon for one corner dey dance him one corner till one corner carry him reach one corner for hell
Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by oshe11(m): 5:36pm
But na true na, abi U no gt Mirror



Stop lamenting like Mourinho jor....



Jst park ur bus for one corner n lemme laff at Man U in PEACEgrin
Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by AAinEqGuinea: 5:37pm
every guy is ugly

