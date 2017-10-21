₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by GhanaBlogger: 10:29am On Oct 20
Stop seeking my downfall, & Saying I am ugly and a villager and sometimes it hurts me — Patapaa the One Corner man speaks
Source: http://www.ghanakasa.net/37230-2/
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by shabalistic: 10:33am On Oct 20
Appreciate your natural you and any criticism would not matter, stay positive and always do your thing that's what makes you unique. Good luck on your ride to fame
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by BreezyCB(m): 10:35am On Oct 20
Fp
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by kunlesufyan(m): 10:49am On Oct 20
No self love!! Low self esteem...
3 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by OKorowanta: 10:58am On Oct 20
O boy Chillax,enjoy your fame and save for the rainy day.
If I hear pim again from you.
You ugly pass Shabba?
7 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by cosby02(m): 10:59am On Oct 20
When you make it to the top, you'll be so beautiful.
2 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by bizza45: 10:59am On Oct 20
u dey tell us say u wowo make we pity u ... shif joor kip face like obasnjo nyash
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by gbzed(m): 12:23pm On Oct 20
Dis guy should not underestimate himself, he should keep doing his thing, song wey Chris Brown don recognize already, even Top ghaninan artistes music sef dem never recognize am, he should just try and realease more hits.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by Gozbrown: 2:22pm On Oct 20
Bro keep doing ur tin, people will always talk. How u react to it is wat matters.
2 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by mhisterdreezy(m): 3:00pm On Oct 20
lol
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by shabalistic: 3:40pm On Oct 20
OKorowanta:Smiles
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by dan9ice(m): 4:35pm On Oct 20
Liesss... Nobody ugly..
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by maklelemakukula(m): 4:45pm On Oct 20
eminamina yeteminornor, minamina yeteminornor
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by fidalgo19: 5:00pm On Oct 20
Wink
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by Modelqwen(f): 5:58pm On Oct 20
No body ugly. phyno & Flavour throw back pic nko. Money is the best bleaching cream anyone can have.
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by terrezo2002(m): 10:43pm On Oct 20
That is why he must sing ugly songs
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by manuelzz(m): 6:17am
Make this guy go siddon for One Corner joorh!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by Harddiskng: 7:24am
dan9ice:
Yeap. They are just broke
1 Like
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 11:24am
OKorowanta:
gbzed:
Na Jazz the song take blow
Not people don’t even know who sang it
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by UGLEEBOI: 11:55am
manuelzz:
3 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by emerazz(m): 12:11pm
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by kingxsamz(m): 3:29pm
Low self esteem nai dey worry am...
Why im sef go dey sing mumu song?
If to say na beta song im sing nw...pple no go dey yab am...anyways make im try blow b4 u know chicks go dey rush am....
Abi shey Rick Ross fine?
1 Like
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by Lacomus(m): 5:33pm
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by GideonIdaboh(f): 5:34pm
More handsome than most urhobo dudes
3 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by AntiWailer: 5:34pm
U are ugly oo.
Na only from a very ugly mind dt kind one corner song or dance can come from.
2 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by DanielsParker: 5:35pm
aww.
he should appreciate and hold himself in a high esteem.
I'm not sure this nigga can handle fame, seems he's going to chicken out soon.
if he really wants to be successful, he should close his eyes and ears to such things and be focused.
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by awa(m): 5:35pm
You are Celebrity and that's all that matters now... Some slaymamas wouldn't mind dancing one corner with you right now
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by fratermathy(m): 5:35pm
Beauty is from within. This guy has a low self esteem. Use your new found fame and money to package yourself and even the so-called handsome city guys will flock around you to be your goons.
1 Like
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by greggng: 5:36pm
manuelzz:
Let him go sidon for one corner dey dance him one corner till one corner carry him reach one corner for hell
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by oshe11(m): 5:36pm
But na true na, abi U no gt Mirror
Stop lamenting like Mourinho jor....
Jst park ur bus for one corner n lemme laff at Man U in PEACE
|Re: Patapaa: " They Say I Am Ugly And A Villager And Sometimes It Hurts Me" by AAinEqGuinea: 5:37pm
every guy is ugly
