|19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by Towncrier247: 1:16pm On Oct 20
A 19-year-old Twitter user has advised lady to hop on the movement and trust God's plan while showing off the luxurious apartment her Sugar Daddy rented for her.
When someone asked her if she gave up her 'sugar' she replied, no
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/19-year-old-girl-shares-the-posh-apartment-sugar-daddy-bought-for-her
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 1:16pm On Oct 20
Sexx sells
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by Towncrier247: 1:16pm On Oct 20
SEE HER EXPLICIT PICS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/19-year-old-girl-shares-the-posh-apartment-sugar-daddy-bought-for-her
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 1:17pm On Oct 20
Beautiful
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by Ebios(m): 1:20pm On Oct 20
So what are u telling ladies now?
Dont no why some girls are so shameless
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by madridguy(m): 1:21pm On Oct 20
Who no like better thing
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by amzee(m): 1:21pm On Oct 20
OLOSHO
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by thorpido(m): 1:22pm On Oct 20
She said she didn't give up any sugar. Maybe na juju den.
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by StrongandMighty: 1:22pm On Oct 20
Sugar daddy at 19 nd d talented olosho is even proud of it...
WeldoneMa
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by Ebios(m): 1:23pm On Oct 20
What is beautiful? Didnt u read this part"...19....Sugar Daddy"
LifeofAirforce:
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by Mariinee(f): 1:25pm On Oct 20
Es eh mech.
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 1:26pm On Oct 20
♤Its Normal na
♤... Sex sells , especially if you do the unimaginable to him
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by sunshineG(m): 1:28pm On Oct 20
19 Year Old
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by Mariinee(f): 1:40pm On Oct 20
sunshineG:She's my mate oh.
Why amai still with you?
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by sunshineG(m): 1:45pm On Oct 20
Mariinee:you are 19
Hmmm I don't know, maybe because you ruff me
Don't worry we will do something nice in the future jare
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by Mariinee(f): 1:48pm On Oct 20
sunshineG:Lol. Yes, I'm 19.
Ehnehn...I wee keep praying.
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by sunshineG(m): 1:52pm On Oct 20
Mariinee:you are my aburo then ....I am the same age with richie sha ....shey you know
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by Mariinee(f): 1:54pm On Oct 20
sunshineG:Yeeeh. You want to zone me now?
I don't know his age, lol.
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by sunshineG(m): 1:57pm On Oct 20
Mariinee:friend zone kini
Na my aburo I go marry now so we are still game emmmm I am 26
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by Mariinee(f): 2:02pm On Oct 20
sunshineG:Loooool. When's your birthday?
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by sunshineG(m): 2:04pm On Oct 20
Mariinee:may
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by Paulosky1900: 2:06pm On Oct 20
TOMORROW NOW if WE SEE HER CORPSE ON THE STREET WITH HER PRIVATE PARTS MISSING...PEOPLE WIL START CURSING D MEN DAT USE HER 4 RITUALS BELIEVE ME THEY WIL REPENT &GO TO HEAVEN BUT U WIL ROT IN HELL DESPITE U BEING MURDERED/....O LORD PLS PROTECT MY FUTURE WIFE.
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by Mariinee(f): 2:08pm On Oct 20
sunshineG:Oh, it's gone. I am february so I guess I'll be an adult soon.
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by izaray(f): 2:08pm On Oct 20
She is really using wat she got, to get wat she want 19 yrs gal dong sugar daddy runs already
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by sunshineG(m): 2:12pm On Oct 20
Mariinee:well since I don't have aburo...you might well qualify as my adopted aburo...since we are from the same place ..
And emmm..I can't wait for you to become an adult
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 2:15pm On Oct 20
He paid 19 months rent and you said he bought it.
Chie poster dear God.
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by Mariinee(f): 2:17pm On Oct 20
sunshineG:Hahaha...Oya. Egbon mii atata.
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by sunshineG(m): 2:24pm On Oct 20
Mariinee:Aburo mii to wapa...
Ori e wa ni be
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by Mariinee(f): 2:26pm On Oct 20
sunshineG:Hahaha... I have been zoned.
Btw, do you know who SunshineVee is?
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by sunshineG(m): 2:28pm On Oct 20
Mariinee:nah I don't know him...but I checked his profile once...I think he is in the united states or something
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by Mariinee(f): 2:30pm On Oct 20
sunshineG:Ohh, Okay.
I thought it was someone you knew. Awon sunshine gang.
|Re: 19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) by sunshineG(m): 2:32pm On Oct 20
Mariinee:lol
It is a nice name to have as moniker now
