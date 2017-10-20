₦airaland Forum

Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by Freebrowsing12(f): 1:25pm


Fans for Don jazzy after he shared hot photos of three slay queens; and wrote: My daddy said that we re going on an excursion to garden of eden. What if that serpent is still there? ���� New name alert #PolygamousMaximus tongue tongue tongue



More @ http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/10/fans-comes-for-don-jazzy-after-sharing.html



Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by Teewhy2: 4:14pm
The woman that will marry Don Jazzy might have to be a very quiet humble and spiritual woman to be able to make the marriage a success. she has to take her eyes away from many things and avoid monitoring/following him on social media preferable stay off it or else she might have to deal with high blood pressure from the kind of post and pictures her husband might be tagged in.

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by Ontarget: 4:14pm
They look good. But the photo editing made them look too good than normal.

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by Cladez(m): 4:14pm
In Koredo Bello's voice "oga Don jazzy when you go marry"

if you like stay there Tu face's child go soon dey drag woman with you.

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by RIPEnglish: 4:14pm
These old man is not knew he is old, he better went and got marriage. #rubbish

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by kennygee(f): 4:14pm
The "go and marry" crew will be here in 5,4,3,21.

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by hypertension(m): 4:14pm
Will this make His excellency JUBRIL to "have sense"

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by Talklesss(m): 4:15pm
Go and find somewhere to sit down joor
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by candlewax: 4:15pm
I always wonder his choice of lubricant, soap or vaseline. someone should ask him please

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by driand(m): 4:15pm
Nigerians, zero chill.
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by crackerspub: 4:15pm
ENJOY YOUR LIFE, ITS YOUR SWEAT AND REMEMBER TO IGNORE HATERS




WHEN YOU ARE SUCCESSFUL GIRLS ASK FOR YOUR NUMBER NOT THE OTHER WAY ROUND




ADVICE TO ALL HUSTLING GUYS OUT THERE, BABA GOD NA YOUR STRENGTH



ADVICE TO AIRFORCE1 FORGET BITCHES, DRUGS AND EMONEY EYE SERVICE AND FOCUS ON YOUR SELF, YOU CAN MORE THAN DON BABA

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by akeeen: 4:15pm
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by listenersky: 4:15pm
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by maxiuc(m): 4:15pm
We don't know who he's dating

He doesn't have a baby mama

You hardly see him with girls

He has refused to marry

Don j
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by kingphilip(m): 4:16pm
Lemme suggest the centre one for lalasticlala


if you're in support of this decision click like

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by Idrismusty97(m): 4:16pm
Subhanallah! First time in my life I have seen three set of women in one picture I can't choose from.

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by highchief1: 4:17pm
kennygee:
The "go and marry" crew will be here in 5,4,3,21.
i don come let him go and marry..

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by fidet1(m): 4:17pm
Where the reactions at?

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by NoFavors: 4:17pm
See makeup
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by Divay22(f): 4:17pm
candlewax:
I always wonder his choice of lubricant, soap or vaseline. someone should ask him please
Is that the problem in your life undecided

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by emeejinsm: 4:17pm
Time still dey make una stop disturbing this young man

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by thornapple(f): 4:18pm
Those are very pretty girls.
DonJazi should marry and settle down.

Meanwhile the word "Slay Queens" seem to be attached to negative meanings whereas it means the very opposite of negativity.
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by Pheals(f): 4:18pm
today na orobo tomorrow na lepa.... pick one already
lolz
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by candlewax: 4:18pm
No but the fact you cant make a sentence
Divay22:

His that the problem in your life undecided
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by BarryX(m): 4:18pm
This is one of biggest choice dilemma I have to contend with.

These people are fine for days
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by Obaf1(m): 4:18pm
good, can anyone help me with the english name of kulikuli
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by wasiudvd(m): 4:19pm
This guy no too dey relevant again.
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by Edonojie007(m): 4:19pm
You Take Professional Ashawos Picture,come Dey Show Ur Mumu For Social Media Sey Them Be Slay Queens. Dirty Dogs.
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React by pmc01(m): 4:19pm
daamazing:
angry angry so I just got FP? On a stupid topic sad
Who pushed this to FP?

grin

