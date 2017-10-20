Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of 3 Slay Queens, Fans React (21688 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Fans for Don jazzy after he shared hot photos of three slay queens; and wrote: My daddy said that we re going on an excursion to garden of eden. What if that serpent is still there? ���� New name alert #PolygamousMaximus �







More @ http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/10/fans-comes-for-don-jazzy-after-sharing.html







Fans for Don jazzy after he shared hot photos of three slay queens; and wrote: 4 Likes 1 Share

The woman that will marry Don Jazzy might have to be a very quiet humble and spiritual woman to be able to make the marriage a success. she has to take her eyes away from many things and avoid monitoring/following him on social media preferable stay off it or else she might have to deal with high blood pressure from the kind of post and pictures her husband might be tagged in. 28 Likes 2 Shares

They look good. But the photo editing made them look too good than normal. 6 Likes

In Koredo Bello's voice "oga Don jazzy when you go marry"



if you like stay there Tu face's child go soon dey drag woman with you. 20 Likes

These old man is not knew he is old, he better went and got marriage. #rubbish 10 Likes 2 Shares

The "go and marry" crew will be here in 5,4,3,21. 40 Likes 1 Share

Will this make His excellency JUBRIL to "have sense" 3 Likes

Go and find somewhere to sit down joor

I always wonder his choice of lubricant, soap or vaseline. someone should ask him please 6 Likes

Nigerians, zero chill.

ENJOY YOUR LIFE, ITS YOUR SWEAT AND REMEMBER TO IGNORE HATERS









WHEN YOU ARE SUCCESSFUL GIRLS ASK FOR YOUR NUMBER NOT THE OTHER WAY ROUND









ADVICE TO ALL HUSTLING GUYS OUT THERE, BABA GOD NA YOUR STRENGTH







ADVICE TO AIRFORCE1 FORGET BITCHES, DRUGS AND EMONEY EYE SERVICE AND FOCUS ON YOUR SELF, YOU CAN MORE THAN DON BABA 5 Likes 1 Share

v

K

We don't know who he's dating



He doesn't have a baby mama



You hardly see him with girls



He has refused to marry



Don j

Lemme suggest the centre one for lalasticlala





if you're in support of this decision click like 5 Likes

Subhanallah! First time in my life I have seen three set of women in one picture I can't choose from. 5 Likes

kennygee:

The "go and marry" crew will be here in 5,4,3,21. i don come let him go and marry.. i don come let him go and marry.. 3 Likes

? Where the reactions at 2 Likes

See makeup

candlewax:

I always wonder his choice of lubricant, soap or vaseline. someone should ask him please Is that the problem in your life Is that the problem in your life 3 Likes 1 Share

Time still dey make una stop disturbing this young man 3 Likes

Those are very pretty girls.

DonJazi should marry and settle down.



Meanwhile the word "Slay Queens" seem to be attached to negative meanings whereas it means the very opposite of negativity.

today na orobo tomorrow na lepa.... pick one already

lolz

No but the fact you cant make a sentence Divay22:



His that the problem in your life

This is one of biggest choice dilemma I have to contend with.



These people are fine for days

good, can anyone help me with the english name of kulikuli

This guy no too dey relevant again.

You Take Professional Ashawos Picture,come Dey Show Ur Mumu For Social Media Sey Them Be Slay Queens. Dirty Dogs.