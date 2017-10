Ekene Gabriel shared his excitement on Facebook with the words below;



My people did you know that the fatal accident where 40Ft container failed break and destroyed 9vehicles along Owerri-Onitsha Road(Ugwu Njaba) on Monday morning being 16th October:

1. The most affected vehicle, two women died instantly.

2. The driver of the most affected vehicle by God's grace survived with minor injury.

3. And the said survived driver happened to be my immediate younger brother(The same Mama and Papa)

Please you guys should help me thank the Almighty Jehovah.



