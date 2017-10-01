Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo (15728 Views)

Ekene Gabriel shared his excitement on Facebook with the words below;



My people did you know that the fatal accident where 40Ft container failed break and destroyed 9vehicles along Owerri-Onitsha Road(Ugwu Njaba) on Monday morning being 16th October:

1. The most affected vehicle, two women died instantly.

2. The driver of the most affected vehicle by God's grace survived with minor injury.

3. And the said survived driver happened to be my immediate younger brother(The same Mama and Papa)

Please you guys should help me thank the Almighty Jehovah.



Thank God for his life.

In this EMBER months,we shall not experience any form of accidents. 22 Likes 2 Shares

Nothing short of a miracle... someone came out of that car alive. 10 Likes 1 Share

Buhari sef 2 Likes

GOD is great 3 Likes

thank God for him ooh

Wow. Miracle. 1 Like

AMEN!!! 4 Likes

In January of 2017, I survived a car accident. Although I can still see the van speeding toward us, I cannot bring to mind the crash itself - only its aftermath....Grace found him 4 Likes





His village people has been shamed 4 Likes

wow,what a miracle. 3 Likes

what about month without ember.... Kauai just pray for God's protection all through the year... what about month without ember.... Kauai just pray for God's protection all through the year...

Only God could have done this.

The two people that died, may the Lord have mercy on their souls and grant them eternal rest. Amen 1 Like

ONLY YOU CAN DO WHAT NO MAN CAN'T DO JEHOVAH! THANK YOU LORD JESUS FOR YOUR MERCY OVER HIS LIFE. MAY YOUR NAME BE PRAISED FOREVER MORE. 6 Likes 1 Share

God's Mercy 2 Likes

You are a fool. You are a fool. 2 Likes

ThankGod for his life ooo

Thank God 4 his life.

God is awesome.











www.nairaland.com/1798724 Awwww! Miracle still happens.God is awesome.

Wow, God is on his side





This is nothing short of a miracle. He should go for Thanksgiving on Sunday.



By the way, why is that guy masticating satchet water in that manner?

waoh