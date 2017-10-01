₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by dainformant(m): 1:30pm
A young man is filled with appreciation to God after his younger brother survived a fatal accident which claimed two lives and destroyed nine vehicles along Owerri-Onitsha Road on Monday, October 16th. According to Ekene Gabriel, his brother who was the driver of one of the most affected vehicle (as seen in the picture) - came out with only a minor injury after the container truck failed brake and destroyed the vehicles.
Ekene Gabriel shared his excitement on Facebook with the words below;
My people did you know that the fatal accident where 40Ft container failed break and destroyed 9vehicles along Owerri-Onitsha Road(Ugwu Njaba) on Monday morning being 16th October:
1. The most affected vehicle, two women died instantly.
2. The driver of the most affected vehicle by God's grace survived with minor injury.
3. And the said survived driver happened to be my immediate younger brother(The same Mama and Papa)
Please you guys should help me thank the Almighty Jehovah.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/driver-survives-fatal-container-accident-killed-2-destroyed-9-vehicles-photo.html
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by dainformant(m): 1:31pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by amzee(m): 1:35pm
Thank God for his life.
In this EMBER months,we shall not experience any form of accidents.
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by DozieInc(m): 1:41pm
Nothing short of a miracle... someone came out of that car alive.
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by whateverkay(m): 1:41pm
Rest in Peace. Next!!!!
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by Keneking: 1:43pm
Buhari sef
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by biacan(f): 1:46pm
GOD is great
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by saydfact(m): 3:54pm
thank God for him ooh
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by SmartMugu: 3:54pm
Wow. Miracle.
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by crackerspub: 3:54pm
amzee:
AMEN!!!
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by Generalkaycee(m): 3:55pm
In January of 2017, I survived a car accident. Although I can still see the van speeding toward us, I cannot bring to mind the crash itself - only its aftermath....Grace found him
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by MilesLamar(m): 3:55pm
Wow wow wow wow ... b4 they call me sirens GOD IS GREAT.
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by candlewax: 3:55pm
His village people has been shamed
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by iriakanns: 3:56pm
wow,what a miracle.
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by bellazz(m): 3:56pm
amzee:
what about month without ember.... Kauai just pray for God's protection all through the year...
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by oluwatymylehyn(m): 3:56pm
Only God could have done this.
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by dingbang(m): 3:56pm
The two people that died, may the Lord have mercy on their souls and grant them eternal rest. Amen
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by TreasuredGlory: 3:57pm
ONLY YOU CAN DO WHAT NO MAN CAN'T DO JEHOVAH! THANK YOU LORD JESUS FOR YOUR MERCY OVER HIS LIFE. MAY YOUR NAME BE PRAISED FOREVER MORE.
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by Ikem147(m): 3:57pm
God's Mercy
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by victorakpabome: 3:57pm
Keneking:
You are a fool.
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by kulboy247(m): 3:57pm
ThankGod for his life ooo
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by asawanathegreat(m): 3:57pm
Thank God 4 his life.
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by kehinde1588(m): 3:58pm
amzee:People die everyday. You guys should stop tagging misfortune with Ember month.
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by kulboy247(m): 3:59pm
whateverkay:guy why come dey vex
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by KunkAcid: 3:59pm
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by Strongbest(m): 3:59pm
Awwww! Miracle still happens.
God is awesome.
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by rayfield2017: 4:00pm
Wow, God is on his side
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by Politicalapathy: 4:00pm
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by delugajackson(m): 4:01pm
This is nothing short of a miracle. He should go for Thanksgiving on Sunday.
By the way, why is that guy masticating satchet water in that manner?
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by charitybabe: 4:03pm
waoh
|Re: Man Comes Out Alive From Crushed Bus After Container Destroyed 9 Vehicles. Photo by Mopolchi: 4:03pm
Opeooo
