This bridge was swept off some months ago due to heavy downpour and nothing has been done by the state goverment. The bridge is situated along alagbado. I visited ilorin and was to pass along that bridge but was forced to use another longer route.



kwara state receives more than 2billion allocation from federal govt, the state also generates fund through taxation but its unfortunate that the state is being mismanaged under Saraki boy. Abdulfatai Ahmed has spent close to 8yrs now but not good to write about kwara and kwarans remain mum on that without any form of criticism from the indigenes. From the words of Martin Luther King, our lives begin to end the day we silent on issues that matter. The way this govt is looting masses fund no be small thing 7 Likes

Was Watching Business News Today,and Your Government Were Busy,Persuading World Bank,that As Things Are In Nigeria Presently, Nigeria Mearn't Have To Keep On Burrowing For A Time,to Develop Infastructure. Now Can You See?

Your Government Does Not Even Dream Of A Better Nigeria In The Next Hundred Years. Talkless,her Eastern Citizens. WHERE WE DEY GO?

Collapsed bridge,but d corrupt politician house will Neva collapse

I was tempted to follow una book space, but no!

Anyone noticed more roads and bridges washed away in the APC change Era







I refuse to believe APC is truly badluck 4 Likes

Fatai that most useless man in History. Bleep governor

This is an eye saw,too bad for Megida and a big shame in Kwara state capital indeed. 1 Like

When a state does not practise LGA system that is what you get. Saraki has finished that state. When a state does not practise LGA system that is what you get. Saraki has finished that state. 1 Like

OP, is that a bridge or a culvert?

Nitori Olorun fa� awon omo Ilorin radarada

Kwara as a state is nothing to write home about. The incumbent governor AbdulFatai Ahmad has spent close to 8 yrs and yet he has done nothing meaningful to the state and the painful part is that kwarans especially Ilorin people will still troop out come next election to support this man if he intends to contest for any political post. Saraki product is nothing but failure.

Fool

nothing good comes out from that yeye state that bridge cannot be fixed because the people that will fix it will have to travel down to Ilorin..and uncle said Bukky doesn't have time for bridge

hahahahahahah it obvious u are one mumuni

Road to no where. Why fix it? The governor visited the site of the collapse the next day after the bridge collapsed and promised to do something about it. He even threatened to sanction the gas station that built structures over the drainage system thereby blocking free flow of water. But it's been months now and nothing has been done. If you ply that route, you will understand the plight of people in that area who have to re-Route to a bad and longer road.