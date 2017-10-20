₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by Abeyjide: 1:55pm
This bridge was swept off some months ago due to heavy downpour and nothing has been done by the state goverment. The bridge is situated along alagbado. I visited ilorin and was to pass along that bridge but was forced to use another longer route.
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by TheMainMan: 1:56pm
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by kehinde1588(m): 4:27pm
kwara state receives more than 2billion allocation from federal govt, the state also generates fund through taxation but its unfortunate that the state is being mismanaged under Saraki boy. Abdulfatai Ahmed has spent close to 8yrs now but not good to write about kwara and kwarans remain mum on that without any form of criticism from the indigenes. From the words of Martin Luther King, our lives begin to end the day we silent on issues that matter. The way this govt is looting masses fund no be small thing
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by Edonojie007(m): 4:27pm
Do Your Government Have Time?
Was Watching Business News Today,and Your Government Were Busy,Persuading World Bank,that As Things Are In Nigeria Presently, Nigeria Mearn't Have To Keep On Burrowing For A Time,to Develop Infastructure. Now Can You See?
Your Government Does Not Even Dream Of A Better Nigeria In The Next Hundred Years. Talkless,her Eastern Citizens. WHERE WE DEY GO?
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by candlewax: 4:28pm
pmb is working
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by joyfavour(f): 4:28pm
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by Sirpaul(m): 4:28pm
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by elyte89: 4:28pm
Collapsed bridge,but d corrupt politician house will Neva collapse
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by Sirheny007(m): 4:29pm
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by Aieboocaar(m): 4:29pm
Anyone noticed more roads and bridges washed away in the APC change Era
I refuse to believe APC is truly badluck
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by Sampalo: 4:29pm
Fatai that most useless man in History. Bleep governor
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by Danialuone: 4:29pm
This is an eye saw,too bad for Megida and a big shame in Kwara state capital indeed.
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by cooldipo(m): 4:29pm
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by pawilson(m): 4:29pm
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by pesinfada(m): 4:30pm
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by Mopolchi: 4:30pm
When a state does not practise LGA system that is what you get. Saraki has finished that state.
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by Kobicove(m): 4:30pm
OP, is that a bridge or a culvert?
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by ncine: 4:30pm
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by hezy4real01(m): 4:31pm
Nitori Olorun fa� awon omo Ilorin radarada
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by maxiuc(m): 4:32pm
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by kehinde1588(m): 4:34pm
Kwara as a state is nothing to write home about. The incumbent governor AbdulFatai Ahmad has spent close to 8 yrs and yet he has done nothing meaningful to the state and the painful part is that kwarans especially Ilorin people will still troop out come next election to support this man if he intends to contest for any political post. Saraki product is nothing but failure.
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by nasslick: 4:34pm
Shiiiii. We have the big wedding tomorrow
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by nasslick: 4:35pm
hezy4real01:Fool
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by itsIYKE(m): 4:39pm
This erosion must be in the east, I thought the land in the waste side is solid steel
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by sprintscr7: 4:41pm
nothing good comes out from that yeye state that bridge cannot be fixed because the people that will fix it will have to travel down to Ilorin..and uncle said Bukky doesn't have time for bridge
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by hezy4real01(m): 4:42pm
nasslick:hahahahahahah it obvious u are one mumuni
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by cardoctor(m): 4:44pm
Road to no where. Why fix it?
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:49pm
Lets ask Saraki why this is
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by seanswitch(m): 4:50pm
The governor visited the site of the collapse the next day after the bridge collapsed and promised to do something about it. He even threatened to sanction the gas station that built structures over the drainage system thereby blocking free flow of water. But it's been months now and nothing has been done. If you ply that route, you will understand the plight of people in that area who have to re-Route to a bad and longer road.
cardoctor:
|Re: Photos Of Abandoned Collapsed Bridge In Ilorin by victorazyvictor(m): 4:50pm
Buhari sef!!!! Have we noticed something? what we see since this government is all disintegration, community road cutting off from the other. check it naw.
Nigeria facing hates in highest order. Arewa hating Ohanaeze, Herdsmen hating Oduduwa etc. Buhari plz come and be going back to Daura with your hates.
