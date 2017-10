Rivers State Government, under the Rivers State Civil Service Commission, invite applications from suitably qualified candidates for employment as Health Sector Workers in Rivers State Public Service in the following capacities below:1. Graduate Public Health Sector Worker2. Graduate Optometrist3. Graduate Nurse/Midwife4. Graduate Pharmacist5. Entry-level Laboratory Technician/Assistant6. Entry-level Medical Records Technician/Assistant7. Graduate Radiographer8. Graduate Scientific Officer9. Graduate Hygienist10. Graduate Physiotherapist11. Graduate Nurse12. Graduate Community Health Officer13. Entry-level Pharmacy Technician14. Graduate Medical Laboratory Scientist15. Graduate Medical Laboratory Technologist16. Graduate Medical Records Officer17. Graduate Environmental Health Officer18. Graduate Dietician19. Graduate Biomedical EngineerMethod of ApplicationInterested and qualified candidates should submit hand written applications and details of Curriculum Vitae and photocopies of thefollowing:First School Leaving CertificateWest African School Certificate or EquivalentUniversity Degree and other Professional CertificatesNational Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge or Exemption CertificateLocal Government Identification CertificateBirth Certificate or Affidavit of Age Declaration.Applications should be addressed to:The Chairman,Rivers State Civil Service Commission,State Secretariat Complex,Port Harcourt,Rivers State.Application Closing Date2nd November, 2017.