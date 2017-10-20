Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Why David Ibiyeomie Deserves More Than A Private Jet (picture) (17850 Views)

Having gone through the thread where E warriors blasted pastor David Ibiyeomie's church members for buying him a private jet, I decided to shut them up with this thread.

In this generation, it's easy for anyone to just say what they want without knowing the truth first.

I was a church critic, even worst than daddy freeze, until God took me to this church one day and my life turned....

I am not here to prove anything to anyone but to let them understand the wonderful work this man does that bloggers will never carry neither nairaland mods pay attention to it since its not a post criticizing a certain man of God...







1.) David Ibiyeomie has given over 200million in scholarships.



2.) Trained more than 3,000 people in various skill acquisitions through the DIF ( David Ibiyeomie Foundation )



3.)The WF ( Widows Forum) carters for the needs of widows through cash gifts, distribution of foodstuffs, sponsoring their children in various fields of training etc

4.)Donation of medical equipment worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to the UPTH.



5.)Building of schools and renovation of existing ones e.g In Plateau state and renovation of schools in Rivers state and neighbouring states



6.)Donation of relief materials to victims of natural disaster e.g The Benue flood victims, Bayelsa flood victims etc.



7.) Construction of community roads in Rivers state



Relief materials sent to benue during the flood 1 Like 1 Share

For those pointing fingers that congregations can't attention the school... He has thousands of students home and abroad on scholarships 1 Like 1 Share

Free school in jos owned by peace Ibiyeomie

That doesn't warrant having private jet. It's uncalled for.he should just stick to his calling 10 Likes

Widows forum which is held numerous times every year plus buildings for the elderly. Everything free...

Mind you, not everyone who benefits is a member of the church.

Car gifts for pastors and members 1 Share

Serving corpers workshop which held last month.

Prison and charity outreach

Not criticizing...... yet...... but, asides being a pastor, what else does he do for a living? 9 Likes 1 Share

Entrepreneurship skill acquisition workshop 1 Like

For this workshop no one was charged a kobo.. All he said was, bring a friend, family, relatives that is unemployed

More

More from the skill acquisition

Graduation day

Weddings every Saturdays has always been free.. Sometimes the halls for receptions are already paid for..

More

These are not his good works. Or, is the money his? He is a con man if he preaches tithing under the Law. He is a thief if he has enriched himself by merely preaching the Word.

BluntBoy:





These are not his good works. Or, is the money his? He is a con man if he preaches tithing under the Law. He is a thief if he has enriched himself by merely preaching the Word.

What do you know??

Now answer this question...

Someone who does not know you, or your name, or ever met you before, opened up channels for you to make wealth.

Something your father, mother or blood relations couldn't do for you and some day you become a billionaire, tell me you won't buy him more than a private jet...





And for your information, the private jet was bought buy few members who came together to do so without his knowledge.







The above pictures is not upto 1% of the good things the pastor and it's members do for people... 11 Likes 1 Share

BluntBoy:





if you've gone through the pictures and still post this, you are a shame to your generation sir! God bless you.

I will keep on celebrating my Papa, A living Legend. If anybody don't like the jet let them go and hug transformer �... I'm inviting all those critics for the birthday celebration tomorrow by 3pm in all our satellites church around. God bless you 13 Likes 4 Shares

EMEKA1MILLION:

if you've gone through the pictures and still post this, you are a shame to your generation sir! God bless you.

That is the problem with Churches who have human beings as the central figure. Everything the Church does is credited to the figure instead of to God.



Any Church where a man is the central figure and the identity of the Church is not of God. Jesus has been uprooted from that Church.



Any pastor who preaches tithing under the Law of Moses is a thief, a parasite, a wolf, a viper.



Now, before you credit your pastor for that generosity, can you tell me what he does for a living?

All the above pictures posted where some of the things done just this year... You shouldn't be criticizing what you don't understand from afar...



I have my own blessings and testimonies which I thank God for.

For the doubters, you can go to Facebook for more or better still come to port Harcourt and do your findings.. 2 Likes

BluntBoy:





That is the problem with Churches who have human beings as the central figure. Everything the Church does is credited to the figure instead of to God.



Any Church where a man is the central figure and the identity of the Church is not of God. Jesus has been uprooted from that Church.



Any pastor who preaches tithing under the Law of Moses is a thief, a parasite, a wolf, a viper.



don't criticize what you don't understand. Can your offering of one year buy a bag of rice? If No! Den I have nothing to tell you.

He has never been the central figure of the church! God uses him to do his work so he deserves the plaudits coming his way.



don't criticize what you don't understand. Can your offering of one year buy a bag of rice? If No! Den I have nothing to tell you.

He has never been the central figure of the church! God uses him to do his work so he deserves the plaudits coming his way.

EMEKA1MILLION:

don't criticize what you don't understand. Can your offering of one year buy a bag of rice? If No! Den I have nothing to tell you.







So, your pastor's offering can buy them?



Calm down and listen to me. Stop glorifying a man like you. Other people contributed to those bags and you want to give all the credits to your pastor. If he is so generous, why didn't he ask that the jet be sold and the money given to the poor.



So, your pastor's offering can buy them?

Calm down and listen to me. Stop glorifying a man like you. Other people contributed to those bags and you want to give all the credits to your pastor. If he is so generous, why didn't he ask that the jet be sold and the money given to the poor.

Would Jesus or any of the Apostles or Early Church leaders have accepted such an expensive gift when billions are suffering all over the world? You want us to see the good works of your pastor as if only his money went into it. I am even sure that he didn't even contribute one kobo to the purchase of those bags.

EMEKA1MILLION:

don't criticize what you don't understand. Can your offering of one year buy a bag of rice? If No! Den I have nothing to tell you.



He has never been the central figure of the church! God uses him to do his work so he deserves the plaudits coming his way.







God is using me too. The Bible said we have all become priests.

EMEKA1MILLION:

Having gone through the thread where E warriors blasted pastor David Ibiyeomie's church members for buying him a private jet, I decided to shut them up with this thread.

In this generation, it's easy for anyone to just say what they want without knowing the truth first.

I was a church critic, even worst than daddy freeze, until God took me to this church one day and my life turned....

I am not here to prove anything to anyone but to let them understand the wonderful work this man does that bloggers will never carry neither nairaland mods pay attention to it since its not a post criticizing a certain man of God...





U can't avoid moving this to the front page. Simply because you have nothing to prove, period!

Simply because you have nothing to prove, period!

They must have dashed you small money in the church that is why you came out to defend your pastopreneur