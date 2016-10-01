₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,746 members, 3,865,052 topics. Date: Friday, 20 October 2017 at 10:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) (13370 Views)
|Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by VastFinder: 4:50pm
Oba Ewuare II, formerly known as Prince Ehenden Erediauwa has bought a new 2016 customized Rolls Royce Phantom. The new 40th Oba of Benin was crowned last Thursday in Benin Kingdom.
See more photos here:
SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/see-rolls-royce-oba-benin-oba-ewuare-ii/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by writetopoker: 5:07pm
No be diz kain car person use carry fire-wood for my place àbout 5 days ago?
abeg make una park one-side
11 Likes
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 5:33pm
I love dis mob
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Flashh: 8:31pm
Who him Roll-Royce help?
12 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Zaikon(m): 8:31pm
king size
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by squash47(m): 8:31pm
.
writetopoker:It shall not be well with ur village people...dm just exchange ur brain with tolo tolo brain....hw u go dy tink like this ? at this age ? Rolls Royce na Wheel barrow or Pickup for u eye ? Ozwine
12 Likes
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by eleojo23: 8:31pm
What do these Obas do sef?
What is their work?
1 Like
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 8:31pm
Money is good and it's great to have it
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Piiko(m): 8:32pm
Nice whip, if you have this kind of ride no need for house, you can live inside
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 8:32pm
Ok
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 8:32pm
Wow
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by bellazz(m): 8:32pm
nice
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Blackfyre: 8:32pm
I thought there is an Ijebu man who has 11 of these? He is no king btw.
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by highchief1: 8:32pm
VastFinder:moto dey der o...ororo
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 8:33pm
Oboy i really want to become an emir in th north
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by nrexzy(m): 8:33pm
Need this whip
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Vutseck(m): 8:33pm
where he they work abeg
.
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Isaacvin(m): 8:34pm
wow
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by KemjikaEme: 8:34pm
:>Rolls Royce Ojukwu's father bought with his hard earned money which was used to carry the Queen around when she came to Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Columbusihe: 8:35pm
Beautiful.
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by sotall(m): 8:35pm
OK
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by phayvoursky(m): 8:35pm
THAT'S MY KING. EVERY OTHER KING IS SECOND FIDDLE
OBA ATOPE YE
5 Likes
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by blackbelt(m): 8:35pm
No be new thing for naija only God knows how these Royal leaders contribute to the betterment of the country, or how they make their money, IMOO I honestly think they are redundant and just there for formality's sake
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by erhabor11(m): 8:35pm
OP you well?
" The new 40th Oba of Benin was crowned last Thursday in Benin Kingdom."
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Ados50: 8:35pm
NICE RIDE
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by AreaFada2: 8:36pm
But this was shown at coronation last year already.
Be successful in life first. If you also have and ancient throne waiting for you, you can enjoy even more.
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:36pm
Copy and paste op
Which Thursday was the Oba coronated?
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Kingdolo(m): 8:36pm
That's some classic rides
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:36pm
Short of words, money is good to be sincere. Long live d king.
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by PearlStreet(m): 8:37pm
Blackfyre:
Sir Olu Okeowo has 6 Rolls Royces alone. That's not counting his Mercedes, Bentleys and others.
1 Like
|Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by PearlStreet(m): 8:37pm
KemjikaEme:
And Odimegwu Ojuku somehow managed to squander that man's legacy.
Truly, hot fire produces cold ashes.
1 Like
An Open Letter To Middle-class Lagos Parents / Why Is Criticism Easier Than Compliment? / Dating A Nigerian Guy In China
Viewing this topic: Gentlelord(m), afolabiola58(m), phoenixcleans(m), Queenbalikees(f), slimhomiequan(m), xakakes, benbenards(m), Barbara007(f), bjdawaz(m), Johnbosco77(m), Romzii, Xyzaid(m), hothire, money121(m), zulex880, MizterAccurate(m), userplainly(m), hailajaoseph, Ajakayekoke(m), kunlealao(m), kingkakaone(m), Phelicx(m), soberdrunk(m), Lamiri, 3Dee(m), muyicomms(m), mrmaze(m), sleeveless, Phamoxy(m), Mungo, willez55(m), yemmey10, jobaltol, Teejazy(m), Heromaniaa, Samsonklin(m), cyrilamx(m), Humanbeingyahoocom(m), sijilaw, ekpaben, Rotentina(m), survLordmayor(m), Nnannakalu, Baraqkenny, EASYSHO, Adewunmi2017(m), abioyeolaide(m), whally50(m), doyin1985(m), Terryotee, Abbey4life, mzclare(f), tunsjimmy, farmas, nel4k(m) and 94 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15