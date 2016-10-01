Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) (13370 Views)

Oba Ewuare II, formerly known as Prince Ehenden Erediauwa has bought a new 2016 customized Rolls Royce Phantom. The new 40th Oba of Benin was crowned last Thursday in Benin Kingdom.



See more photos here:











No be diz kain car person use carry fire-wood for my place àbout 5 days ago?



abeg make una park one-side 11 Likes

I love dis mob

Who him Roll-Royce help? 12 Likes 5 Shares

king size

writetopoker:

No be diz kain car person use carry fire-wood for my place àbout 5 days ago?



abeg make una park one-side It shall not be well with ur village people...dm just exchange ur brain with tolo tolo brain....hw u go dy tink like this ? at this age ? Rolls Royce na Wheel barrow or Pickup for u eye ? Ozwine It shall not be well with ur village people...dm just exchange ur brain with tolo tolo brain....hw u go dy tink like this ? at this age ? 12 Likes

What do these Obas do sef?



What is their work? 1 Like

Money is good and it's great to have it

Nice whip, if you have this kind of ride no need for house, you can live inside

I thought there is an Ijebu man who has 11 of these? He is no king btw.

VastFinder:



moto dey der o...ororo moto dey der o...ororo

Oboy i really want to become an emir in th north

Need this whip

where he they work abeg

:>Rolls Royce Ojukwu's father bought with his hard earned money which was used to carry the Queen around when she came to Nigeria. 1 Like

Beautiful.

THAT'S MY KING. EVERY OTHER KING IS SECOND FIDDLE



OBA ATOPE YE 5 Likes

No be new thing for naija only God knows how these Royal leaders contribute to the betterment of the country, or how they make their money, IMOO I honestly think they are redundant and just there for formality's sake

OP you well?





" The new 40th Oba of Benin was crowned last Thursday in Benin Kingdom."

NICE RIDE NICE RIDE

But this was shown at coronation last year already.



Be successful in life first. If you also have and ancient throne waiting for you, you can enjoy even more.

Copy and paste op





Which Thursday was the Oba coronated?

That's some classic rides

Short of words, money is good to be sincere. Long live d king.

Blackfyre:

I thought there is an Ijebu man who has 11 of these? He is no king btw.

Sir Olu Okeowo has 6 Rolls Royces alone. That's not counting his Mercedes, Bentleys and others. Sir Olu Okeowo has 6 Rolls Royces alone. That's not counting his Mercedes, Bentleys and others. 1 Like