₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,746 members, 3,865,052 topics. Date: Friday, 20 October 2017 at 10:02 PM

Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) - Culture - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) (13370 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by VastFinder: 4:50pm

Oba Ewuare II, formerly known as Prince Ehenden Erediauwa has bought a new 2016 customized Rolls Royce Phantom. The new 40th Oba of Benin was crowned last Thursday in Benin Kingdom.

See more photos here:





SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/see-rolls-royce-oba-benin-oba-ewuare-ii/

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by writetopoker: 5:07pm
No be diz kain car person use carry fire-wood for my place àbout 5 days ago?

abeg make una park one-side

11 Likes

Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 5:33pm
I love dis mob
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Flashh: 8:31pm
Who him Roll-Royce help? angry

12 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Zaikon(m): 8:31pm
king size
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by squash47(m): 8:31pm
.
writetopoker:
No be diz kain car person use carry fire-wood for my place àbout 5 days ago?

abeg make una park one-side
It shall not be well with ur village people...dm just exchange ur brain with tolo tolo brain....hw u go dy tink like this ? at this age ? Rolls Royce na Wheel barrow or Pickup for u eye ? Ozwine

12 Likes

Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by eleojo23: 8:31pm
What do these Obas do sef?

What is their work?

1 Like

Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 8:31pm
Money is good and it's great to have it
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Piiko(m): 8:32pm
Nice whip, if you have this kind of ride no need for house, you can live inside
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 8:32pm
Ok
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 8:32pm
Wow
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by bellazz(m): 8:32pm
nice
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Blackfyre: 8:32pm
I thought there is an Ijebu man who has 11 of these? He is no king btw.
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by highchief1: 8:32pm
VastFinder:

Oba Ewuare II, formerly known as Prince Ehenden Erediauwa has bought a new 2016 customized Rolls Royce Phantom. The new 40th Oba of Benin was crowned last Thursday in Benin Kingdom.

See more photos here:





SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/see-rolls-royce-oba-benin-oba-ewuare-ii/

moto dey der o...ororo
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 8:33pm
Oboy i really want to become an emir in th north
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by nrexzy(m): 8:33pm
Need this whip
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Vutseck(m): 8:33pm
where he they work abeg
.
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Isaacvin(m): 8:34pm
wow
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by KemjikaEme: 8:34pm
:>Rolls Royce Ojukwu's father bought with his hard earned money which was used to carry the Queen around when she came to Nigeria.

1 Like

Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Columbusihe: 8:35pm
Beautiful.
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by sotall(m): 8:35pm
OK
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by phayvoursky(m): 8:35pm
THAT'S MY KING. EVERY OTHER KING IS SECOND FIDDLE

OBA ATOPE YE

5 Likes

Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by blackbelt(m): 8:35pm
No be new thing for naija only God knows how these Royal leaders contribute to the betterment of the country, or how they make their money, IMOO I honestly think they are redundant and just there for formality's sake
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by erhabor11(m): 8:35pm
OP you well?


" The new 40th Oba of Benin was crowned last Thursday in Benin Kingdom."
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Ados50: 8:35pm
grin NICE RIDE
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by AreaFada2: 8:36pm
But this was shown at coronation last year already.

Be successful in life first. If you also have and ancient throne waiting for you, you can enjoy even more.
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:36pm
Copy and paste op


Which Thursday was the Oba coronated?
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by Kingdolo(m): 8:36pm
That's some classic rides
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:36pm
Short of words, money is good to be sincere. Long live d king.
Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by PearlStreet(m): 8:37pm
Blackfyre:
I thought there is an Ijebu man who has 11 of these? He is no king btw.

Sir Olu Okeowo has 6 Rolls Royces alone. That's not counting his Mercedes, Bentleys and others.

1 Like

Re: Rolls-Royce Of The Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (Photos) by PearlStreet(m): 8:37pm
KemjikaEme:
:>Rolls Royce Ojukwu's father bought with his hard earned money which was used to carry the Queen around when she came to Nigeria.

And Odimegwu Ojuku somehow managed to squander that man's legacy.

Truly, hot fire produces cold ashes.

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

An Open Letter To Middle-class Lagos Parents / Why Is Criticism Easier Than Compliment? / Dating A Nigerian Guy In China

Viewing this topic: Gentlelord(m), afolabiola58(m), phoenixcleans(m), Queenbalikees(f), slimhomiequan(m), xakakes, benbenards(m), Barbara007(f), bjdawaz(m), Johnbosco77(m), Romzii, Xyzaid(m), hothire, money121(m), zulex880, MizterAccurate(m), userplainly(m), hailajaoseph, Ajakayekoke(m), kunlealao(m), kingkakaone(m), Phelicx(m), soberdrunk(m), Lamiri, 3Dee(m), muyicomms(m), mrmaze(m), sleeveless, Phamoxy(m), Mungo, willez55(m), yemmey10, jobaltol, Teejazy(m), Heromaniaa, Samsonklin(m), cyrilamx(m), Humanbeingyahoocom(m), sijilaw, ekpaben, Rotentina(m), survLordmayor(m), Nnannakalu, Baraqkenny, EASYSHO, Adewunmi2017(m), abioyeolaide(m), whally50(m), doyin1985(m), Terryotee, Abbey4life, mzclare(f), tunsjimmy, farmas, nel4k(m) and 94 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.