Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by argob44(f): 5:27pm
Chioma Jesus Shares Photo Of Her 'miracle Daughter' She Had After 15-years
Nigerian gospel singer Chioma Jesus waited for years before having her look-alike daughter.
The singer shared a photo of her beautiful daughter and wrote as seen below:
"Whenever I look at this my miracle daughter I know and i believe that there's nothing God can not do after 15 years I had my son..........Are you still believing God for any thing please hold on to His word it will surely come to pass in Jesus name Amen...."
Source: http://www.asbgistng.com/2017/10/gospel-singer-chioma-jesus-daughter.html
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by NairalandCS(m): 5:37pm
Too chubby.
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 6:08pm
NairalandCS:nawa o ,is that all u can say?
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by sonofanarchy(m): 7:30pm
Good girl follow your mama foot steps so u won't end up like kashy baby who chase after broke guys
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 8:27pm
sonofanarchy:her mother should be blamed if she turns to a runs girl
her mother is bringing her to the media
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by wisenewgem(m): 8:57pm
Miracle fall on me
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by snowland(m): 8:57pm
Praise the Lord..
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by cliffsador: 8:57pm
Just passing
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by oshe11(m): 8:58pm
they look alike
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by snowland(m): 8:58pm
NairalandCS:
Is it your chubby or someone cannot be chubby in peace again ni?
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by GogobiriLalas: 8:59pm
NairalandCS:stfu biash
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by extralargehead(m): 8:59pm
God can change any bad or worse situation to a good or even better one. May His name be praised.
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by maamisco(f): 8:59pm
Fine girl���
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by Nakairogold(f): 9:00pm
NairalandCS:
I doubt if you are married not to talk of having your own child. What's wrong with her chubby nature
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by WenysAD(f): 9:02pm
Nothing God cannot do. Last Sunday was d dedication of my cousin who came after 15yrs too
Indeed our God is too faithful to fail
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by Alitair(m): 9:03pm
NairalandCS:How is it your business? Pikin chop, wahala. Pikin no chop, wahala.
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:04pm
NairalandCS:
Let it be
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:05pm
I guess her own name would be Adanne Jesus
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 9:10pm
NairalandCS:nna le nsobu o
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by KarlWest: 9:11pm
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by priscaoge(f): 9:13pm
Bless U dear! O yiri Nne ya
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by PissedOffWeed(m): 9:15pm
I hope the same miracle will save her from the impending obesity
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by labelle123(f): 9:19pm
PissedOffWeed:haba
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by Egein(m): 9:21pm
Fg
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by kachi08(m): 9:42pm
Our God is a good God.
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by daddysprincess1: 9:49pm
NairalandCS:It's simply money you may never have with this attitude.
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by daddysprincess1: 9:49pm
PissedOffWeed:No need to talk much. Your name says it all
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by Lotel: 9:49pm
NairalandCS:She's chubby because she eats good food, abeg no make me complete am
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by Monday5(m): 9:52pm
It is APC that caused it.
PissedOffWeed:
Re: Amaka Okwuoha's 'Miracle Daughter' She Had After 15 Years (Photos) by Onyesblog(m): 9:55pm
