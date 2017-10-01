

Jonathan spoke in Abuja on Thursday when he received one of the national chairmanship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, and members of his campaign team in his office.



Jonathan said the solidarity being enjoyed by the party even though it lost the election at the centre in 2015 showed that “there is something in the PDP.”

While pledging to speak up some day on the achievements of the PDP in its 16 years in power, the former President took a swipe at the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), who as a state governor reportedly said that a serious government at the centre must be able to fix power within six months.

The former president observed that more than two years of the APC Federal Government, to which Fashola belongs as a minister, the government had not been able to fix power.

He noted that Fashola who made the statement is incidentally in charge of power today.

Jonathan said the Buhari government had not done anything since it came to power on May 29, 2015.

“The PDP administration for 16 years did well and will continue to do well but this administration has done nothing. They deployed propaganda and lies at a professional level.”

“In the power sector, we did well to revive it. A state governor attacked our government, saying that any serious government should be able to fix the power challenge within six months.”

“Today, APC has been in power for how many years now? Fortunately, the then governor is in the APC government as a minister.”





