Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by lawman88(m): 5:30pm
Khadiza from kano just tied the knot kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss

Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by lawman88(m): 5:31pm
More

Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by TheMainMan: 5:32pm
happy married life to them

Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by dingbang(m): 5:33pm
Sometimes I just feel like marrying a fine Muslim lady

Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by mofeoluwadassah: 5:33pm
this one wey every nlanders dey tie the knot....abeg make me to come tie knot o grin

Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by NairalandCS(m): 5:33pm
Chai. Na only me remain o. cry

Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by MhizzAJ(f): 5:34pm
So many nairalanders are getting married oo

This is cute

Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by pocohantas(f): 5:36pm
They're not Nairalanders...or not that kinda Nairalander.

Up there is Senator Sani Yerima's son and his wife, Khadiza.

Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by lawman88(m): 5:40pm
Another....
Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by lawman88(m): 5:47pm
pocohantas:
They're not Nairalanders...or not that kinda Nairalander.

Up there is Senator Sani Yerima's son and his wife, Khadiza.

So you think everyone on Nairaland are jobless and gold diggers? We have governors children on Nairaland if you don't know

Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by NairalandCS(m): 5:47pm
lawman88:


grin grin grin grin grin I also wedded recently

Kuku Kee me o.

Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Rokia2(f): 5:47pm
I love this. This is dope classy. kiss kiss kiss


but poster you really don't have to be such a show off.

"when money is talking poverty must keep quiet " da fu..c..k undecided undecided undecided eat some humble pie. tongue

I freaking hate arrogant beings. undecided


all the same congrats to you and your wife. The pics are really nice.


Lalasticlala over to you.

Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by kingxsamz(m): 5:52pm
lawman88:

grin grin grin grin grin I also wedded recently
isn't that Bobrisky
Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by LifeofAirforce(m): 5:52pm
Dis ones are not Nairalanders
Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by kingxsamz(m): 5:54pm
Every newly wedded couple is now a nairalander

Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by pocohantas(f): 5:54pm
lawman88:


So you think everyone on Nairaland are jobless and gold diggers? We have governors children on Nairaland if you don't know

That's not the topic Sir, neither is that my point.

The way you say they are Nairalanders, do you know their usernames? I bet you don't. http://www.nairaland.com/4049485/khadiza-danlami-alhassan-iman-wears

Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by nelson7777: 7:25pm
dingbang:
Sometimes I just feel like marrying a fine Muslim lady

seconded....
Muslims hv this way they carry their culture proudly, no matter their net worth or education,
i like me a traditional woman...


happy married life
Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Flashh: 9:06pm
NairalandCS:
Chai. Na only me remain o. cry
How e take be only you?
Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by iyke926(m): 9:06pm
2nd pix....beautiful damsels.
Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Roon9(m): 9:06pm
Lovely pix
Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:07pm
How are we sure shes a nairalander

Whats her moniker

Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Differential(f): 9:07pm
Congrats and hml
Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by KarlWest: 9:09pm
Congrat ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !
Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:09pm
The OP is just using style to publicize the wedding...not really like the bride is on nairaland


Who is even sure the op isnt the bride
Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by yemzzy22(m): 9:10pm
happy married life but what i don't understand is why they raise shoe for up like who want kill cockroach
Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by KardinalZik(m): 9:13pm
They're good together.
Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Pappyto: 9:15pm
Happy married life.
Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by extralargehead(m): 9:15pm
Congratulations . I wish them Happy married life
Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by mathsagb: 9:15pm
happy marry life
Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Bullhari007(m): 9:24pm
Nairaland dumping site for pre wedding
Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by MRAKBEE(m): 9:36pm
pocohantas:
They're not Nairalanders...or not that kinda Nairalander.

Up there is Senator Sani Yerima's son and his wife, Khadiza.
Tell them.
Fake news and fake people everywhere.

Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by safarigirl(f): 9:41pm
Fake news and it's old too

Mods just pushed it to FP cuz they tagged it "a Nairalander"

That wedding is at least a month old, Yerima's son and his bride. Some mods need to do better research before pushing recycled topics to FP

