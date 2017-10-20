Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander (4890 Views)

Khadiza from kano just tied the knot 3 Likes

happy married life to them 4 Likes

Sometimes I just feel like marrying a fine Muslim lady 3 Likes 1 Share

this one wey every nlanders dey tie the knot....abeg make me to come tie knot o 1 Like

Chai. Na only me remain o. 10 Likes

So many nairalanders are getting married oo



This is cute 1 Like

They're not Nairalanders...or not that kinda Nairalander.



Up there is Senator Sani Yerima's son and his wife, Khadiza. 8 Likes

Another....

So you think everyone on Nairaland are jobless and gold diggers? We have governors children on Nairaland if you don't know So you think everyone on Nairaland are jobless and gold diggers? We have governors children on Nairaland if you don't know 8 Likes

I also wedded recently

Kuku Kee me o. Kuku Kee me o.







but poster you really don't have to be such a show off.



"when money is talking poverty must keep quiet " da fu..c..k eat some humble pie.



I freaking hate arrogant beings.





all the same congrats to you and your wife. The pics are really nice.





Lalasticlala over to you. I love this. This is dope classy.but poster you really don't have to be such a show off."when money is talking poverty must keep quiet " da fu..c..keat some humble pie.I freaking hate arrogant beings.all the same congrats to you and your wife. The pics are really nice.Lalasticlala over to you. 1 Like

I also wedded recently isn't that Bobrisky isn't that Bobrisky

Dis ones are not Nairalanders

Every newly wedded couple is now a nairalander 2 Likes 1 Share

So you think everyone on Nairaland are jobless and gold diggers? We have governors children on Nairaland if you don't know

That's not the topic Sir, neither is that my point.



The way you say they are Nairalanders, do you know their usernames? I bet you don't. http://www.nairaland.com/4049485/khadiza-danlami-alhassan-iman-wears That's not the topic Sir, neither is that my point. 1 Like

Sometimes I just feel like marrying a fine Muslim lady

seconded....

Muslims hv this way they carry their culture proudly, no matter their net worth or education,

i like me a traditional woman...





happy married life seconded....Muslims hv this way they carry their culture proudly, no matter their net worth or education,i like me a traditional woman...happy married life

Chai. Na only me remain o. How e take be only you?

2nd pix....beautiful damsels.

Lovely pix





Whats her moniker How are we sure shes a nairalanderWhats her moniker 1 Like

Congrats and hml







Who is even sure the op isnt the bride The OP is just using style to publicize the wedding...not really like the bride is on nairalandWho is even sure the op isnt the bride

happy married life but what i don't understand is why they raise shoe for up like who want kill cockroach

They're good together.

Happy married life.

Congratulations . I wish them Happy married life

happy marry life

Nairaland dumping site for pre wedding

They're not Nairalanders...or not that kinda Nairalander.



Up there is Senator Sani Yerima's son and his wife, Khadiza.

Tell them.

Fake news and fake people everywhere. Tell them.Fake news and fake people everywhere. 1 Like