₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,746 members, 3,865,050 topics. Date: Friday, 20 October 2017 at 10:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander (4890 Views)
|Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by lawman88(m): 5:30pm
Khadiza from kano just tied the knot
3 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by lawman88(m): 5:31pm
More
1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by TheMainMan: 5:32pm
happy married life to them
4 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by dingbang(m): 5:33pm
Sometimes I just feel like marrying a fine Muslim lady
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by mofeoluwadassah: 5:33pm
this one wey every nlanders dey tie the knot....abeg make me to come tie knot o
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by NairalandCS(m): 5:33pm
Chai. Na only me remain o.
10 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by MhizzAJ(f): 5:34pm
So many nairalanders are getting married oo
This is cute
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by pocohantas(f): 5:36pm
They're not Nairalanders...or not that kinda Nairalander.
Up there is Senator Sani Yerima's son and his wife, Khadiza.
8 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by lawman88(m): 5:40pm
Another....
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by lawman88(m): 5:47pm
pocohantas:
So you think everyone on Nairaland are jobless and gold diggers? We have governors children on Nairaland if you don't know
8 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by NairalandCS(m): 5:47pm
lawman88:
Kuku Kee me o.
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Rokia2(f): 5:47pm
I love this. This is dope classy.
but poster you really don't have to be such a show off.
"when money is talking poverty must keep quiet " da fu..c..k eat some humble pie.
I freaking hate arrogant beings.
all the same congrats to you and your wife. The pics are really nice.
Lalasticlala over to you.
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by kingxsamz(m): 5:52pm
lawman88:isn't that Bobrisky
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by LifeofAirforce(m): 5:52pm
Dis ones are not Nairalanders
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by kingxsamz(m): 5:54pm
Every newly wedded couple is now a nairalander
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by pocohantas(f): 5:54pm
lawman88:
That's not the topic Sir, neither is that my point.
The way you say they are Nairalanders, do you know their usernames? I bet you don't. http://www.nairaland.com/4049485/khadiza-danlami-alhassan-iman-wears
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by nelson7777: 7:25pm
dingbang:
seconded....
Muslims hv this way they carry their culture proudly, no matter their net worth or education,
i like me a traditional woman...
happy married life
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Flashh: 9:06pm
NairalandCS:How e take be only you?
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by iyke926(m): 9:06pm
2nd pix....beautiful damsels.
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Roon9(m): 9:06pm
Lovely pix
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:07pm
How are we sure shes a nairalander
Whats her moniker
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Differential(f): 9:07pm
Congrats and hml
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by KarlWest: 9:09pm
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:09pm
The OP is just using style to publicize the wedding...not really like the bride is on nairaland
Who is even sure the op isnt the bride
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by yemzzy22(m): 9:10pm
happy married life but what i don't understand is why they raise shoe for up like who want kill cockroach
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by KardinalZik(m): 9:13pm
They're good together.
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Pappyto: 9:15pm
Happy married life.
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by extralargehead(m): 9:15pm
Congratulations . I wish them Happy married life
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by mathsagb: 9:15pm
happy marry life
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Bullhari007(m): 9:24pm
Nairaland dumping site for pre wedding
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by MRAKBEE(m): 9:36pm
pocohantas:Tell them.
Fake news and fake people everywhere.
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by safarigirl(f): 9:41pm
Fake news and it's old too
Mods just pushed it to FP cuz they tagged it "a Nairalander"
That wedding is at least a month old, Yerima's son and his bride. Some mods need to do better research before pushing recycled topics to FP
1 Like 1 Share
(0) (Reply)
What You U Say If Ya Girlfriend Tells You To Go Out With Her Boyfriend? / Couples Working In The Same Organisation / I Love A Lady But She Is Her Dad's Girl, How Can I Get Her Attention
Viewing this topic: idrisbabat5(m), jusjuded(m), teebankz10(m), dexterousyemi(m), firstladyJ, opey1(f), MissBee2k13, Akassh(m), IamGoke(m), mostHandsome01, aybabz101, Lynette2cute(f), prettynerd, baggy4luv(m), Addme, vosquare, smartkester, olaitanbaale1(m), Geofavor(m), amaka4eva, Sylvia4416, virtuejoan(f), arinze3131(m), Flashh, mcdreeezy, Iamdj(m), netmillionaires(m), nkay2020, omoasero(m), oladefirst2(m), ogechooky, onlyhandsome202, Sambisaforest(m), desreek9(f), Fizz29(m), Chiboyz40(m), xplicity1(m), osezi(m), ralphmi(m) and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9