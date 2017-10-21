Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife (10342 Views)

A 22-year-old housewife, Rashidat Adewuyi, told an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court in Ibadan on Friday that her father-in-law slept on the same bed with her and her husband whenever he visited them.



Rashidat made the statement on Friday when she testified in a divorce petition filed by her husband, Lukman Adewuyi.



She said her marriage of two years with Lukman had been characterised by agony and regrets due to interference by her father-in-law, who never allowed her to have free access to her husband.



According to Rashidat, her husband always takes permission from his father on every issue between her and her husband.



“Even he seeks his father’s permission before intercourse and my father-in-law always sleeps on the same bed with me and my husband whenever he visits.



“I used to dress or change my pants in the bathroom because my father-in-law would not leave our one-room apartment whenever I wanted to dress up,’’ she said.



Rashidat further said that her father-in-law instigated her husband to file the petition so as to have total control over him.



She urged the court to grant the prayer of the petitioner but that he be given responsibility to maintain the only child of the relationship.



Earlier, Lukman had pleaded with the court to dissolve the marriage on the ground that the respondent wanted to stab him to death.



He said his wife was in the habit of cursing him and threatening to kill him whenever they had a quarrel.



“There was a particular night that she brought out a knife and wanted to stab me because another woman called my cell phone number.



“It took the intervention of my landlord before she agreed not to stab me and such incident made me to file a divorce suit,” Adewuyi said.



The President of the court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, and the court assessors, Aare Samotu and Ganiyu Alao, made efforts to prevail on the couple to resolve the matter amicably but failed.



The court, thereafter, ordered the dissolution of the marriage as the parties wished.



Balogun also ordered the plaintiff to pay N3,500 as monthly feeding allowance for the only child of the union and warned the parties to maintain the peace and stay away from each other.

NAN



http://thenationonlineng.net/my-husband-seeks-his-fathers-permission-before-intercourse-wife-tells-court/





lalasticlala





What kind of father in law is that one



What did I just read?



I won't be surprised the father in-law dey give the husband chuku chuku. 10 Likes 2 Shares

pocohantas:

ZandhaZaraZ:

The kind of shiit we see in the third world.

End time father in-law.



BiafranBushBoy:

pocohantas, what do you say to this?

One room apartment with father in-law?

They must be a ONE CORNER FAMILY 8 Likes

Daddy, Daddy ..Ejo mo fe dobo iyawo mi ?? shey mo le do ?? 9 Likes 2 Shares

The rate at which people marry and divorce eh?They just play with marriage like a game.



The old man no dey respect himself.

chai this one pass me o

children obey your parents. lol 1 Like



Are you kidding me?!

. 3 Likes

husband that cannot take decision on his own, is that one a husband

mtcheeeeeeeew...

Too bad

Hmmm, hope that kinda father in-law knows everything about his daughter's in-law ovulation phase ooo?





The husband needs a brain check.

maybe d guy is seeing anoda ...... weyc dey to kponmo











Good for the woman.

Sometimes, we need fathers like this... Because women of this generation have turned men to footmats.

Men of these days are sissies.

They think marriage is just about pre-wedding pictures.





Such a wicked wife.

She effeminated him,

She turned him a sissy.

He was made to believe that only a coward raises his hand on a woman.



So his father had to intervene.

No father wants to see his son a sissy.



well, this may be all information you need to become financially stable.



outrageous! This is Something a baby will do!

This one na daddy's boy oo

hope he doesn't seek is father consent before he eat and pee

What is the big deal in someone seeking his father's permission before intercourse, it could be their family's tradition

Madness

.







The punna wen scratch u run go marry, don tire U 22yrs n already divorcingThe punna wen scratch u run go marry, don tire U

Kid





y U no leave d bed for dem



abi u want his father to slip on d floor sinx na one room









What a 3some unachieved!