My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by dre11(m): 7:33pm On Oct 20
A 22-year-old housewife, Rashidat Adewuyi, told an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court in Ibadan on Friday that her father-in-law slept on the same bed with her and her husband whenever he visited them.

Rashidat made the statement on Friday when she testified in a divorce petition filed by her husband, Lukman Adewuyi.

She said her marriage of two years with Lukman had been characterised by agony and regrets due to interference by her father-in-law, who never allowed her to have free access to her husband.

According to Rashidat, her husband always takes permission from his father on every issue between her and her husband.

“Even he seeks his father’s permission before intercourse and my father-in-law always sleeps on the same bed with me and my husband whenever he visits.

“I used to dress or change my pants in the bathroom because my father-in-law would not leave our one-room apartment whenever I wanted to dress up,’’ she said.

Rashidat further said that her father-in-law instigated her husband to file the petition so as to have total control over him.

She urged the court to grant the prayer of the petitioner but that he be given responsibility to maintain the only child of the relationship.

Earlier, Lukman had pleaded with the court to dissolve the marriage on the ground that the respondent wanted to stab him to death.

He said his wife was in the habit of cursing him and threatening to kill him whenever they had a quarrel.

“There was a particular night that she brought out a knife and wanted to stab me because another woman called my cell phone number.

“It took the intervention of my landlord before she agreed not to stab me and such incident made me to file a divorce suit,” Adewuyi said.

The President of the court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, and the court assessors, Aare Samotu and Ganiyu Alao, made efforts to prevail on the couple to resolve the matter amicably but failed.

The court, thereafter, ordered the dissolution of the marriage as the parties wished.

Balogun also ordered the plaintiff to pay N3,500 as monthly feeding allowance for the only child of the union and warned the parties to maintain the peace and stay away from each other.
http://thenationonlineng.net/my-husband-seeks-his-fathers-permission-before-intercourse-wife-tells-court/


Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by MhizzAJ(f): 7:36pm On Oct 20
Ahan

What kind of father in law is that one undecided

God knows i won't take such
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by pocohantas(f): 7:36pm On Oct 20
What did I just read?

I won't be surprised the father in-law dey give the husband chuku chuku.

Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by ZandhaZaraZ(m): 7:38pm On Oct 20
pocohantas:
What did I just read?
The kind of shiit we see in the third world. grin

Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by sisisioge: 7:39pm On Oct 20
grin grin grin

When children decide to play adults... Sheets happen.
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by pocohantas(f): 7:43pm On Oct 20
ZandhaZaraZ:
The kind of shiit we see in the third world. grin

End time father in-law.

BiafranBushBoy:
pocohantas, what do you say to this?

This one pass me ahbeg!

Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by emeijeh(m): 7:50pm On Oct 20
One room apartment with father in-law?
They must be a ONE CORNER FAMILY

Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by ClassCaptain(m): 7:52pm On Oct 20
Daddy, Daddy ..Ejo mo fe dobo iyawo mi ?? shey mo le do ??

Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by thorpido(m): 8:12pm On Oct 20
The rate at which people marry and divorce eh?They just play with marriage like a game.

The old man no dey respect himself.
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by Proudgorgeousga(f): 8:17pm On Oct 20
chai this one pass me o
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by sparklezeee: 8:30pm On Oct 20
children obey your parents. lol

Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by Huee(f): 9:17pm On Oct 20
#3,500 for the child's feeding allowance.
Are you kidding me?! undecided
This is plain terrible.

Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by slimshadyl(m): 11:06pm On Oct 20
.

Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by Dharniel(m): 11:06pm On Oct 20
husband that cannot take decision on his own, is that one a husband
mtcheeeeeeeew...
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by looseweight: 11:07pm On Oct 20
Too bad
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by flawlessT(f): 11:07pm On Oct 20
Hmmm, hope that kinda father in-law knows everything about his daughter's in-law ovulation phase ooo?
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by Differential(f): 11:07pm On Oct 20
undecided
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by Drabeey(m): 11:08pm On Oct 20
angry

The husband needs a brain check.
maybe d guy is seeing anoda ...... weyc dey to kponmo





drabeey was HERE
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by NwaAmaikpe: 11:08pm On Oct 20
shocked

Good for the woman.
Sometimes, we need fathers like this... Because women of this generation have turned men to footmats.
Men of these days are sissies.
They think marriage is just about pre-wedding pictures.


Such a wicked wife.
She effeminated him,
She turned him a sissy.
He was made to believe that only a coward raises his hand on a woman.

So his father had to intervene.
No father wants to see his son a sissy.

She should get used to it or get out of it...Shikina.

Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by autofreak2020: 11:08pm On Oct 20
This one weak me.



Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by Aminaforreal: 11:08pm On Oct 20
grin grin grin
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by DJHANDSOME(m): 11:08pm On Oct 20
outrageous! This is Something a baby will do! embarassed
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by olayinkaboss11(m): 11:08pm On Oct 20
This one na daddy's boy oo
hope he doesn't seek is father consent before he eat and pee
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by Tajbol4splend(m): 11:08pm On Oct 20
What is the big deal in someone seeking his father's permission before intercourse, it could be their family's tradition
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by lelvlin(m): 11:09pm On Oct 20
Madness
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by Mr0jay(m): 11:09pm On Oct 20
.
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by oshe11(m): 11:09pm On Oct 20
22yrs n already divorcing


The punna wen scratch u run go marry, don tire U
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by Divay22(f): 11:09pm On Oct 20
Kid
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by oshe11(m): 11:09pm On Oct 20
U dey complain abt bed

y U no leave d bed for dem

abi u want his father to slip on d floor sinx na one room




HOPE NO BE NEW ILLEGAL DIC.K DEY SHACK U SOundecided
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by daveP(m): 11:09pm On Oct 20
What a 3some unachieved!
Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by ivolt: 11:09pm On Oct 20
The husband is an slowpoke.
He is not matured enough to be married.

