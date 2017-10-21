₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by dre11(m): 7:33pm On Oct 20
A 22-year-old housewife, Rashidat Adewuyi, told an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court in Ibadan on Friday that her father-in-law slept on the same bed with her and her husband whenever he visited them.
http://thenationonlineng.net/my-husband-seeks-his-fathers-permission-before-intercourse-wife-tells-court/
lalasticlala
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by MhizzAJ(f): 7:36pm On Oct 20
Ahan
What kind of father in law is that one
God knows i won't take such
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by pocohantas(f): 7:36pm On Oct 20
What did I just read?
I won't be surprised the father in-law dey give the husband chuku chuku.
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by ZandhaZaraZ(m): 7:38pm On Oct 20
pocohantas:The kind of shiit we see in the third world.
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by sisisioge: 7:39pm On Oct 20
When children decide to play adults... Sheets happen.
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by pocohantas(f): 7:43pm On Oct 20
ZandhaZaraZ:
End time father in-law.
BiafranBushBoy:
This one pass me ahbeg!
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by emeijeh(m): 7:50pm On Oct 20
One room apartment with father in-law?
They must be a ONE CORNER FAMILY
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by ClassCaptain(m): 7:52pm On Oct 20
Daddy, Daddy ..Ejo mo fe dobo iyawo mi ?? shey mo le do ??
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by thorpido(m): 8:12pm On Oct 20
The rate at which people marry and divorce eh?They just play with marriage like a game.
The old man no dey respect himself.
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by Proudgorgeousga(f): 8:17pm On Oct 20
chai this one pass me o
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by sparklezeee: 8:30pm On Oct 20
children obey your parents. lol
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by Huee(f): 9:17pm On Oct 20
#3,500 for the child's feeding allowance.
Are you kidding me?!
This is plain terrible.
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by slimshadyl(m): 11:06pm On Oct 20
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by Dharniel(m): 11:06pm On Oct 20
husband that cannot take decision on his own, is that one a husband
mtcheeeeeeeew...
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by looseweight: 11:07pm On Oct 20
Too bad
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by flawlessT(f): 11:07pm On Oct 20
Hmmm, hope that kinda father in-law knows everything about his daughter's in-law ovulation phase ooo?
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by Differential(f): 11:07pm On Oct 20
The husband needs a brain check.
maybe d guy is seeing anoda ...... weyc dey to kponmo
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by NwaAmaikpe: 11:08pm On Oct 20
Good for the woman.
Sometimes, we need fathers like this... Because women of this generation have turned men to footmats.
Men of these days are sissies.
They think marriage is just about pre-wedding pictures.
Such a wicked wife.
She effeminated him,
She turned him a sissy.
He was made to believe that only a coward raises his hand on a woman.
So his father had to intervene.
No father wants to see his son a sissy.
She should get used to it or get out of it...Shikina.
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by autofreak2020: 11:08pm On Oct 20
This one weak me.
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by Aminaforreal: 11:08pm On Oct 20
outrageous! This is Something a baby will do!
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by olayinkaboss11(m): 11:08pm On Oct 20
This one na daddy's boy oo
hope he doesn't seek is father consent before he eat and pee
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by Tajbol4splend(m): 11:08pm On Oct 20
What is the big deal in someone seeking his father's permission before intercourse, it could be their family's tradition
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by lelvlin(m): 11:09pm On Oct 20
Madness
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by Mr0jay(m): 11:09pm On Oct 20
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by oshe11(m): 11:09pm On Oct 20
22yrs n already divorcing
The punna wen scratch u run go marry, don tire U
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by Divay22(f): 11:09pm On Oct 20
Kid
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by oshe11(m): 11:09pm On Oct 20
U dey complain abt bed
y U no leave d bed for dem
abi u want his father to slip on d floor sinx na one room
HOPE NO BE NEW ILLEGAL DIC.K DEY SHACK U SO
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by daveP(m): 11:09pm On Oct 20
What a 3some unachieved!
|Re: My Husband Seeks His Father’s Permission Before Intercourse: Wife by ivolt: 11:09pm On Oct 20
The husband is an slowpoke.
He is not matured enough to be married.
