The letter was delivered to Dr Nimibofa Ayawei by the students who went on a visit to his country home.



In his response, he thanked the little girls for their courage and commitment and also pledged to take care of all their academic expenses to their university level and advised them to take their studies seriously.



He also promised to send them laptops to expose them to be computer literate before they write their WAEC/JAMB in few years time.



♤ They promise not to get pregnant



♤ This is so hilarious...Well Good for them ...I Hope they don't get brainwashed by some "Chuku-Chúku " boiz





♤They didn't promise



♤ "not to fúck" .....no be one of dem don "dey alright" so....Dem don "pump water for her belle" 17 Likes 1 Share



OP, you said 5 girls but am seeing just 3 with one pregnant lady or do i still need my glasses , OP, you said 5 girls but am seeing just 3 with one pregnant lady or do i still need my glasses , 17 Likes

Smart girls. They can fvck but they won't get pregnant 8 Likes

There village people 5 Likes 2 Shares





May God help them May God help them 2 Likes

So...



Get belle na!

So, for secondary school students to get pregnant is now a norm that these ones have to promise to do the "abnormal". Bayelsa, I hail una.

I hear. very easy to promise. Anyway how can they be pregnant when rubber is #50..

But one is pregnant already na 17 Likes 1 Share

darkenkach:

Smart girls. They can fvck but they won't get pregnant

They are so smart by avoiding the sex part. They are so smart by avoiding the sex part. 13 Likes 1 Share

Oh...Africa!

They won't get pregnant but they will be doing things.



Lord have mercy on this generation.

Secondary school gals rock, they will just be following ur directives, give me head, raise ur leg up etc

.

When I was in secondary school. Upon say I be cheerful giver , I wouldn't touch this lot with a 7feet pole.





Ugliness is contagious

Wake me up when girls like this write this kind of letter See their faces sefWhen I was in secondary school. Upon say I be cheerful giver, I wouldn't touch this lot with a 7feet pole.Ugliness is contagiousWake me up when girls like this write this kind of letter

Chai!

Their promise isn't even one of abstinence; they're only promising to be smart by ensuring they don't pregnant. The world is over. 1 Like

the second gal from left cannot escape it... she is beautiful in embryo 2 Likes

Is the school known for pregnant students? I don't get it. 4 Likes

Good for me

Confusion Everywia!!







Even Mods are confused

Two don get belle already... I have to help the rest as a good samaritan.

lol

OK no pregnancy but u will have sex abi? yeye children...... God go help una sha if u truly desire it

God be wit them

But the first one is already pregnant na 2 Likes

using contraceptives.... how on earth will get pregnant?







drabeey was HERE

topic gone bad



one don already carry

They should pray never to cross path with their state governor then...his name is DICKson. His wife just gave birth to quadruplets

It reminds me that moment I wanted to swore oath with my childhood girlfriend.