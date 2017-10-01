₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
There was a mild drama in Koluama 2 in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area Of Bayelsa state as five Secondary school students wrote a commitment letter to their their sponsor, Dr Nimibofa Ayawei, promising to be of good behavior . In the letter, the students pledged not to indulge in anti social vices such as drugs, prostitution and cultism. They went a step further to vow that they won't get pregnant till they graduate and properly get married.
The letter was delivered to Dr Nimibofa Ayawei by the students who went on a visit to his country home.
In his response, he thanked the little girls for their courage and commitment and also pledged to take care of all their academic expenses to their university level and advised them to take their studies seriously.
He also promised to send them laptops to expose them to be computer literate before they write their WAEC/JAMB in few years time.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/secondary-school-students-promise-not-to-get-pregnant-till-they-become-graduates.html
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by RoyalBlak007: 7:52pm
♤ They promise not to get pregnant
♤ This is so hilarious...Well Good for them ...I Hope they don't get brainwashed by some "Chuku-Chúku " boiz
♤They didn't promise
♤ "not to fúck" .....no be one of dem don "dey alright" so....Dem don "pump water for her belle"
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by Kimkardashain(f): 7:55pm
OP, you said 5 girls but am seeing just 3 with one pregnant lady or do i still need my glasses ,
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by darkenkach(m): 7:57pm
Smart girls. They can fvck but they won't get pregnant
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by ossaichika(m): 7:58pm
There village people
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by MhizzAJ(f): 7:58pm
May God help them
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by adeniyi3971(m): 7:59pm
So...
Get belle na!
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by python1: 8:00pm
So, for secondary school students to get pregnant is now a norm that these ones have to promise to do the "abnormal". Bayelsa, I hail una.
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by Spylord48: 8:07pm
I hear. very easy to promise. Anyway how can they be pregnant when rubber is #50..
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by Hofbrauhaus: 8:17pm
But one is pregnant already na
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by decatalyst(m): 8:36pm
darkenkach:
They are so smart by avoiding the sex part.
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by LordIsaac(m): 8:43pm
Oh...Africa!
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by solid3(m): 9:30pm
They won't get pregnant but they will be doing things.
Lord have mercy on this generation.
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by designer01(m): 9:31pm
Secondary school gals rock, they will just be following ur directives, give me head, raise ur leg up etc
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by alexistaiwo: 9:31pm
See their faces sef .
When I was in secondary school. Upon say I be cheerful giver , I wouldn't touch this lot with a 7feet pole.
Ugliness is contagious
Wake me up when girls like this write this kind of letter
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:31pm
Chai!
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by Egein(m): 9:31pm
Their promise isn't even one of abstinence; they're only promising to be smart by ensuring they don't pregnant. The world is over.
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by cameeeeel(m): 9:32pm
the second gal from left cannot escape it... she is beautiful in embryo
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by CaptainJeffry: 9:32pm
Is the school known for pregnant students? I don't get it.
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by Boyooosa(m): 9:33pm
Good for me
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by JPENG(m): 9:33pm
Confusion Everywia!!
Even Mods are confused
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by kullozone(m): 9:33pm
Two don get belle already... I have to help the rest as a good samaritan.
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by Rexnegro: 9:34pm
lol
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by hezy4real01(m): 9:34pm
OK no pregnancy but u will have sex abi? yeye children...... God go help una sha if u truly desire it
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by donoti23(m): 9:35pm
God be wit them
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by ezegenigbonine: 9:35pm
But the first one is already pregnant na
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by Drabeey(m): 9:36pm
using contraceptives.... how on earth will get pregnant?
drabeey was HERE
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by Bondesniger(m): 9:36pm
topic gone bad
one don already carry
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by nairavsdollars: 9:36pm
They should pray never to cross path with their state governor then...his name is DICKson. His wife just gave birth to quadruplets
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by Titto93(m): 9:36pm
It reminds me that moment I wanted to swore oath with my childhood girlfriend.
|Re: 5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS by Egein(m): 9:36pm
Kimkardashain:
You're getting blind, sis. There are four girls in the first photo, and 5 signoffs in the letter.
